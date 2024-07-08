Tesla: Is Valuation A Blind Spot For Investors?

FV Capital profile picture
FV Capital
56 Followers

Summary

  • We have concerns regarding the sustainability of the company's valuation due to the capital intensity of Tesla's business model, increasing competition in the market for EVs, and regulatory risks.
  • Delays and uncertainty surrounding new products and technologies, like robotaxis, further complicate Tesla's growth outlook.
  • Despite Tesla's historical success, we think the market may be overestimating the company's future growth potential, leading to our Sell rating on the stock.

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

This write-up is not meant to discount the huge amount of success Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has seen with CEO Elon Musk at the helm over the last 20 or so years.

Tesla’s growth has been astronomical. In the last

This article was written by

FV Capital profile picture
FV Capital
56 Followers
The “FV” in FV Capital stands for “Finding Value.” We are contrarians by nature, constantly searching for attractive, off-the-run, asymmetric risk/reward opportunities. Our value-oriented investment approach is supported by deep, bottom-up fundamental research. We target opportunities that can generate mid-teens internal rates of return (IRRs) over the next 3-5 years, seeking investments that have a reasonable chance of doubling our money over this period. At FV Capital, we specialize in both individual stocks and actively managed funds. We generally avoid highly levered businesses, industries in structural decline, and companies with high binary risk. We prefer profitable, cash-generative businesses run by management teams with proven track records of astute capital allocation, and investment managers who concentrate their portfolios in these types of businesses. We are long-term oriented and invest with a business owner’s mindset. By sharing our insights on Seeking Alpha, we aim to provide like-minded investors with well-researched, actionable investment ideas. Join us as we embark on our journey to uncover the market’s hidden gems.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News