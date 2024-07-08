The Magnitude Of The Difference In Return A Greater Issue Than A Narrow Market

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.5K Followers

Summary

  • What is notable today is the magnitude of the difference in return between some of the various indices.
  • On a year to date basis, the S&P Midcap 400 Index is up just 4.94% as of July 5, 2024, and the Russell 2000 Index of small company stocks is up only .71%.
  • One factor contributing to the equal weighted S&P 500 Index outperforming over the long run is the fact that a larger number of stocks contribute to the return.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

In evaluating the recent investment market and economic data, it is notable the amount of the data that is providing conflicting signals. One equity market factor that currently stands out is the seemingly narrowness of the market. S&P Dow Jones Indices

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.5K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanwealth.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News