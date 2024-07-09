kutaytanir

MercadoLibre: Solid Execution Amid Macro and Political Headwinds

Given the risk-off macro environment in Latin America, investors in LatAm's e-commerce and fintech leader MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) have continued to come under pressure. As a result, high-growth stocks like MELI aren't immune to potentially steeper valuation de-rating as investors reassess their exposure in the region.

Notwithstanding the recent caution, MELI stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update in early April 2024. I upgraded MELI, anticipating the increasing possibility of the stock "ripping higher." That thesis played out accordingly as MELI bottomed in late April before surging more than 35% through MELI's May 2024 highs. However, stiff selling resistance reappeared below MELI's $1,825 level as investors took profit, pressuring the stock through June. With MELI consolidating constructively above the $1,545 level over the past month, I present another opportunity to update investors.

MercadoLibre's Q1 earnings release in early May underscores the resilience of MELI's integrated platform strategy amid more challenging macroeconomic conditions. As a reminder, MercadoLibre managed to bolster its e-commerce take rate, which was underpinned by the increased share in value-adding growth drivers. Advertising played a critical role, outperforming the corporate average, as ad revenue rose 64% year-over-year. GMV penetration increased to 1.9%, as MercadoLibre observed "notable growth in all major markets." Management remains confident that the ad revenue growth prospects are still in the earlier stages, anticipating improved monetization opportunities."

MercadoLibre also increased its fulfillment penetration rate to an average of 52% in Q1. The e-commerce leader attributed its remarkable performance to solid execution, leading to "record low late deliveries." As a result, MercadoLibre's network effect moat is expected to strengthen further, coupled with the developments in its fintech revenue base.

MercadoLibre: Integrating E-Commerce and Fintech

MercadoLibre revenue segments (FinChat)

As seen above, MELI's fintech business has been a stellar performer over the past year as revenue increased more than 20% year-over-year. MELI has also capitalized on accelerating its growth prospects in Brazil and Mexico. MELI faced challenges in Argentina due to currency devaluation. However, MercadoLibre has demonstrated the value of its strategic diversification in LatAm's leading markets.

In addition, MELI's credit portfolio "surpassed $4.4 million." MELI's TPV also increased by 133% YoY, which should benefit its ability to continue cross-selling higher value-added services. Despite that, the risk metrics relating to MELI's credit portfolio need to be considered if the macroeconomic situation in LatAm deteriorates further. However, its fintech platform's overall take rate has improved to 4.5%, corroborating the strong performance of MELI's net interest margin.

MELI: Valuation Must Consider Growth Prospects

MELI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Consequently, I assess that MELI's premium valuation ("D" valuation grade) is justified. MELI still managed to record a total return of almost 35% over the past year, despite its so-called "expensive" valuation.

MELI Growth Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notably, MELI is rated highly across most of its growth assessments, underscoring its opportunity as one of LatAm's leading contenders in consolidating e-commerce and fintech. As a result, if we consider MELI's forward PEG ratio (non-GAAP) of 1.8, it isn't assessed to be that expensive when adjusted for its significant growth prospects.

Therefore, investors must consider growth-adjusted valuations when assessing high-growth plays like MELI. Bulls could argue that there isn't another leading contender close to matching MELI's prowess in the region. Therefore, as MercadoLibre strengthens its ecosystem through integrating fintech and e-commerce, it could stretch MELI's leadership further.

However, investors must not understate the political risks in the LatAm region. Brazil is MELI's most crucial geographical region by far. Accordingly, Brazil accounted for almost 60% of MercadoLibre's Q1 revenue base, underscoring its criticality. Consequently, worsening concerns about potentially higher spending by the Lula administration could impact confidence in MELI. Investors are urged to keep a close watch on the political developments in Brazil and the impact on Brazil's monetary policy.

Is MELI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MELI price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, MELI's price action indicates a robust resistance zone under the $1,825 level. Therefore, investors should avoid adding too close to that level until buyers have achieved a decisive breakout.

Notwithstanding my caution, I have assessed a pretty constructive consolidation over the past four weeks above the $1,545 level. Therefore, buyers seem increasingly likely to have accumulated, corroborated by MELI's resilient "A-" momentum grade.

Therefore, I assess that a Buy rating remains appropriate, providing investors who missed buying MELI's April and June lows another fantastic opening to accumulate.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

