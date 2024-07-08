code6d

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) has reported a resilient operating performance in the last quarter, supporting its investment case as a quality play in the regional banking sector.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, FMCB has a great dividend history and was trading at an attractive valuation, being therefore an interesting play in the regional banking sector. In this article, I analyze its most recent financial performance and update its investment case, to see if it remains an interesting pick or not for long-term investors in the banking sector.

FMCB’s Q1 2024 Financial Performance

FMCB is a relatively small bank given that, at the end of last March, its total assets amounted to only $5.7 billion and its current market value is about $715 million. Its business model is quite simple as the bank mainly makes loans and takes deposits, thus it does not enter into complex financial operations, being focused on the retail and commercial banking segments.

The bank is present in California, with a higher exposure to two counties, namely San Joaquin and Stanislaus, where it holds significant deposit market shares. Indeed, its business model is based on longstanding customer relationships, which was key for a resilient and relatively stable operating performance during the past few quarters, especially following the collapse of Silicon Valley in 2023 and the regional banking turmoil in the first half of last year.

While FMCB is not immune to these issues, the fact that it is a small bank operating in a specific region and that customers trust its brand, were all key reasons for a positive performance during a tough period for regional banks in the U.S.

This can be seen in its deposit base, which is FMCB’s main funding source, which increased to nearly $5 billion at the end of last March, compared to about $4.66 billion in March 2023. This shows that FMCB was able to increase total deposits during the last year, which is critical for the sustainability of its business model, even though the cost of deposits increased significantly over the past few quarters.

Indeed, in Q1 2024, FMCB’s interest expenses were close to $15 million, compared to just $4 million in the first quarter of 2023, as the average cost of deposits is much higher nowadays than it was before the regional banking turmoil. Nevertheless, its average cost of deposits was only 1.32% in the last quarter, which is a relatively low level considering that the Federal Reserve’s key rate is above 5.25%, but was much higher than 0.32% in Q1 2023.

This shows that FMCB’s deposit beta is still relatively low, and the bank continues to have high business margins, even though its net interest margin (NIM) has declined in recent quarters.

This happened because the high interest rate environment is more rapidly reflected in its assets yield, which was 6.09% at the end of last quarter, compared to 5.69% in Q1 2023, while on the deposits side, the effect of higher rates was slower to lift its deposit costs. This changed a little bit in recent quarters, with deposit yields climbing faster than asset yields, leading to a NIM of 4.14% in Q1 2024, compared to 4.55% one year ago.

This trend is likely to be maintained in the coming quarter, as customers are expected to demand higher rates on deposits, while asset yields aren’t expected to increase much as the Federal Reserve is not expected to raise rates in the near future, thus FMCB’s net interest margin should remain under pressure ahead.

Moreover, there are expectations that the central bank may eventually start to cut rates in the coming months, which will put more pressure on the bank’s NIM, as asset yields should decline more rapidly than its cost of deposits during a declining interest rate environment.

Taking this backdrop into account, it’s not surprising to see that FMCB’s net interest income declined in Q1 2024, to $51.7 million (vs. $55.7 million in Q1 2023), representing an annual decrease of 7.2% YoY. This decline was not greater because the bank’s loan book increased by nearly 8% YoY, to $3.7 billion at the end of last quarter, which was important to offset weakness in NII due to higher cost of deposits.

While loan growth was strong, the bank’s deposits increased at a slightly higher rate, leading to a loan-to-deposits ratio of 74.7% in Q1 2024 (vs. 75.7% in Q1 2023), which is a good level of leverage and close to the regional banking sector. Usually, a loan-to-deposits ratio between 90-100% is considered acceptable in the banking sector, thus a lower ratio than this is seen as positive, as banks finance their loans entirely from deposits and don’t have the need to borrow from the wholesale market, which is a more volatile funding source than deposits over the long term.

Beyond a relatively low loan-to-deposits ratio, FMCB’s liquidity position was also quite good at the end of last quarter, given that it had $738 million in cash and more than $1 billion in securities, thus its total liquidity resources amounted to more than $1.7 billion and represented 34% of total deposits. This is an increase compared to its total liquidity position of about $1.5 billion at the end of March 2023, showing that its management was worried about liquidity and decided to be conservative and hold more liquidity to face deposit withdrawals, if that was the case.

Regarding non-interest revenues, it amounted to only $5 million in Q1 2024, thus more than 90% of the bank’s revenues are geared to rates, a profile that is not expected to change much in the foreseeable future.

On the cost side, despite the inflationary pressures, FMCB reported good cost control given that its quarterly expenses were just $25 million in Q1 2024, a decline of 9.5% YoY, mainly due to lower salary and employee benefits. Its efficiency ratio improved to 45% in the last quarter (vs. 47.6% in Q1 2023), a very good efficiency level and among the best in the industry.

Regarding credit quality, FMCB’s loan loss provisions were near zero in the quarter, leading to stable allowances for credit losses of $75 million at the end of March, which the bank sees as enough to cover potential future losses. This is a very good outcome considering that FMCB is quite exposed to real estate and agriculture, two sectors that are cyclical and could show weaker credit strength during a period of high interest rates.

Its net income in Q1 2024 amounted to $22.7 million, a decline of 3.5% YoY, and its return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, was 16.3%. While this ratio declined on an annual basis (18.9% in Q1 2023), it’s still a very good level and higher than most of its peers, showing that FMCB’s profitability is among the best in the industry.

The bank’s CET1 ratio was 12.75% at the end of last March, increasing by 45 basis points compared to the end of 2023, being well above its capital requirement. This provides support for its dividend, which has a fantastic history, given that it has paid dividends for some 88 consecutive years. FMCB has also raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years, making it a dividend king.

The bank currently pays a dividend of $8.80 per share two times per year, or $17.60 annually, which at its current share price leads to a forward dividend yield of about 1.80%. This yield is not particularly high, thus its income appeal is not great despite the bank’s superior dividend history.

Regarding its valuation, FMCB is currently trading at 1.3x book value, practically unchanged compared to my previous analysis on the bank, which is at a discount to its historical average of about 1.6x book value over the past five years. Compared to its peers, such as Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) or First Community Bankshares (FCBC), due to its quality profile and above-average profitability, FMCB has historically traded at a 40% premium to the regional banking sector, while currently it trades at a 30% premium (its peer group is trading near book value). Therefore, FMCB appears to be attractively valued and seems to offer value for long-term investors in the banking sector.

Conclusion

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a quality profile among the regional banking sector and its recent earnings were quite positive with the bank being able to report strong cost control and very good credit quality, with the major weakness being higher cost of deposits which is leading to some margin erosion. Despite that, its valuation seems attractive and its superior dividend history makes it a good play in the regional banking sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.