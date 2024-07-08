HelloFresh Has A Scalability Problem

Jul. 08, 2024 10:15 PM ETHelloFresh SE (HELFY) Stock, HLFFF Stock
Geneva Investor profile picture
Geneva Investor
514 Followers

Summary

  • HelloFresh operates in the meal kit delivery industry, which struggles with low customer retention rates of 10-20% compared to the 70%+ rates in the restaurant and food delivery industries.
  • HelloFresh has increased its marketing expenditures significantly, from 12.5% of revenue in 2020 to 19% in 2023, leading to inconsistent profitability despite having a gross margin of over 60%.
  • However, I believe HelloFresh is currently valued very cheaply, with a P/S ratio of 0.14 and a market capitalization of $1.1 billion. Management has also managed to grow market share.
  • While the industry poses significant challenges, HelloFresh's excellent management and cheap valuation lead me to a HOLD recommendation.
HelloFresh delivery van.

Jarretera

Thesis: Due to Industry Constraints, HelloFresh Must Choose Between Growing Revenue or Profit

HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HELFY, OTCPK:HLFFF), is an undisputed leader in the meal kit delivery industry. The company grew their US market share to 75%+ in

This article was written by

Geneva Investor profile picture
Geneva Investor
514 Followers
Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, MSTR, AMZN and Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. All opinions and analysis are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HELFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HELFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HLFFF
--
HELFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News