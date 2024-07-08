Jarretera

Thesis: Due to Industry Constraints, HelloFresh Must Choose Between Growing Revenue or Profit

HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HELFY, OTCPK:HLFFF), is an undisputed leader in the meal kit delivery industry. The company grew their US market share to 75%+ in 2022, and enjoys healthy gross margins of 60%+ according to Seeking Alpha data, TTM.

The issue with investing in HelloFresh concerns the industry they operate in: customer retention for meal kit delivery is between 10% and 20% after 6 months from first trials, according to Bloomberg. That compares with far higher 70%+ customer retention rates in the restaurant and food delivery industries.

This industry issue is reflected in HelloFresh financials: the company has grown marketing expenditures disproportionately in an effort to retain customers. Marketing expenses went from 12.5% of revenue in 2020 to 19% in 2023 and more than 23% in Q1 2024. Due to significant marketing and large general and administrative expenses, HelloFresh has a history of inconsistent profitability. The company generated $53 Million in Normalized Net Income in 2023, down 80% from $301 Million in 2020.

I believe this demonstrates how HelloFresh relies heavily on handouts to retain and acquire customers. This substantial industry issue forces them to choose between increasing revenue (scaling) and focusing on profitability.

The company is, however, valued very cheaply at the time of writing, with a P/S ratio of $0.14 and a market capitalization of just over $1 billion. Considering that HelloFresh does not have any history (or immediate need, in my opinion) of diluting shareholders by issuing new shares, I rate the company a HOLD at current prices.

Risks to my thesis include HelloFresh pivoting to more financially sustainable markets and the possibility that the company could outperform the broader market in the short and mid-term if they demonstrate an increased focus on profitability.

HelloFresh financials: healthy margins, but growing marketing expenses are a concern

HelloFresh registered $8.25 Billion in revenue in the Trailing Twelve Months, according to Seeking Alpha data.

Interestingly, in my view, the company’s Gross Profit during the same period of time stood at $5.30 Billion. I think this signals how the core business of HelloFresh has healthy margins, to the tune of more than 60%. The Gross Margin of HelloFresh has always been between 54% and 65% of revenue since 2019.

The problem is that the business has also recorded $5.22 Billion in “Selling General & Admin Expenses” in the TTM. As a result, TTM Net Income is negative by $42 Million.

HelloFresh has managed to achieve profitability in the past - notably, the company was profitable on a Net Income basis from 2020 to 2023. However, Net Income during this time period has always been modest, between 1% and 9% of total Revenue. More importantly, Net Income has never shown a growth pattern. Rather, it declined from $450 Million in 2020 to $21 Million in 2023.

I believe the core issue behind HelloFresh’s inability to grow profitability is that management has to choose between growing revenue or achieving profit. That’s because the company’s business model relies on handouts in the form of promotions to acquire and retain customers.

My thesis is supported by data from HelloFresh’s Q1 2024 earnings report. As per the figures at page 4, 23.2% of expenses for HelloFresh relate to Marketing. In their earnings report, management also clearly mentions how:

“Marketing Expenses [...] as percentage of revenue increased by 2.6pp [...] compared to Q1 2023. The increase is primarily the result of the continued strong ramp-up of our RTE customer acquisition”.

I think this is a clear indication that most “marketing” is in the form of handouts to acquire and retain customers.

HelloFresh Financials at a glance, 2019 to 2023 (Author's elaboration of Seeking Alpha data)

What’s even more worrying, in my view, is that marketing expenses are increasing significantly over time. As shown by the table above, Marketing Expenses have been on a steady growth, both in absolute numbers as well as in percentage over revenue. HelloFresh spent 12.5% in Marketing in 2020, 19% in 2023, and it just released data for Q1 2024, saying Marketing expenses are tracking at above 23%.

HelloFresh Marketing Expenses, 2019 to 2023 (Author's elaboration of Seeking Alpha data)

The trend, in my opinion, is clear: while HelloFresh is indeed managing to scale its business, it does so primarily via handouts to acquire and retain customers. The company almost tripled in revenue since 2020, but it has done so by disproportionately increasing its marketing expenses. As a result, HelloFresh has been unable to steadily grow its Operating Income.

HelloFresh Operating Income, 2018 to 2023 (Author's elaboration of Seeking Alpha data)

I believe the financials reflect the core issue of HelloFresh: its addressable market is somewhat limited, as customers are not very loyal to meal kit delivery programs. As a result, HelloFresh has to spend a considerable amount of its gross profit to retain them. This thesis is further proven by industry data, which I will cover in the next section.

HelloFresh is the leader of an industry with a big customer retention problem

US Meal Kit Delivery Market data (Grand View Research)

HelloFresh operates in the meal kit delivery market. According to HelloFresh itself, their total addressable market is between $20 and $25 Billion in the US alone. These figures are consistent with other estimates from different research groups.

To note, the meal kit delivery market includes both “heat & eat” as well as “cook & eat” solutions - with the difference being whether customers receive something ready to eat or a kit to cook and learn new recipes. HelloFresh was born as a player in “cook & eat” solutions, but it now plays in both.

Market Share %, Meal Kit Companies (Bloomberg)

According to Bloomberg, in 2022 HelloFresh had the highest market share in the US meal kit delivery market, roughly at 75%. HelloFresh managed to steadily grow market share from competitors such as Blue Apron and Marley Spoon in the past years. It partially did so thanks to acquiring competitors such as Green Chef and Factor75, on top of launching EveryPlate, a lower cost meal delivery kit.

Based on market share and growth, there is no doubt in my mind that HelloFresh is a global leader in the industry of meal delivery kits.

Customer Retention %, Meal Kit Companies (Bloomberg)

What I am worried about is how sustainable this business really is. Customer Retention data is not great - with only 10-30% of people sticking to meal kit deliveries after 6 months, according to Bloomberg.

These figures compare with an average customer retention rate of 70%+ in food delivery, according to online estimates. And with an average retention rate of 70% to 80% in the restaurant business overall. For reference, Statista reports how McDonald's Corporation (MCD) sees 51% in customer loyalty and 58% in the restaurant’s popularity as of 2023.

The meal kit delivery industry is also more than a decade old. It has been 4 years since the pandemic, which the industry saw as a catalyst to propel user adoption. Yet, fundamental customer retention issues are still present.

I think this shows the same issues that HelloFresh’s financials showed: the meal kit industry relies on customers handouts to survive. People simply do not seem to be willing to keep purchasing meal kits and “embed” these in their lifestyle. At least not to the same extent they embed restaurants and food delivery.

Market Valuation: too good to recommend a SELL

HelloFresh Stock performance, 2021 to date (Seeking Alpha)

HelloFresh has lost more than 90% of its value since its 2017 IPO and its all-time-high in 2022. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 Billion at the time of writing. This compares with $8.36 Billion in Revenue in 2023, and a Normalized Net Income of $53 Million for the same year.

HelloFresh is currently trading with a P/S ratio of just 0.14. I think this is a ridiculously cheap valuation for a company that is, after all, profitable.

Shares Outstanding since IPO, HelloFresh (Companiesmarketcap.com)

HelloFresh also does not have a bad history of shares dilution. Shares outstanding have been somewhat stable between 2020 and 2024, and slightly declining in the past year. I see no reason why management should opt to dilute shareholders significantly, given how the company can (and has been) profitable, and can easily sustain its operations with its cash flow.

These are the reasons why I cannot recommend a SELL for HelloFresh at current prices. The company is a leader in a lousy industry, but I think the market is discounting this. Given the company’s excellence in execution and cheap valuation, I recommend a HOLD if you have invested in HelloFresh in the past.

Risks to my thesis and the bullish case for HelloFresh

I think the main risk to my thesis is that HelloFresh could pivot into other industries that are adjacent to meal kit delivery but far more profitable. Should the company change their business model by addressing new markets, they could lessen their reliance on marketing expenses to propel their core business. This might result in HelloFresh managing to disproportionately grow profitability and reward shareholders as a result.

Another risk is that the meal kit delivery industry might finally experience growing customer retention rates. While I think this is a far less likely scenario, it is still a risk worth considering.

The final risk to my thesis concerns the simple fact that HelloFresh has a very cheap valuation at the time of writing. The company’s stock might overperform the broader market in the short and mid term if, for example, HelloFresh manages to show modest growth in Net Income and commitment to profitability.

While I am far from recommending a BUY due to industry's challenges, there are positive catalysts to take into consideration. Notably, HelloFresh has demonstrated excellent management by expanding margins and market share. Good management could help the company evolve more sustainably.

Conclusion

When researching HelloFresh, I was torn between a SELL and a HOLD recommendation. Ultimately, I chose the latter due to the excellent execution by management in growing market share and the very cheap market valuation at the time of writing.

I believe the fundamental issue with HelloFresh is that it is a good company in a bad industry, relying on customer incentives for growth. This puts HelloFresh in a position where it must choose between growing revenue and focusing on profitability. Should the company pivot its business model or significantly improve customer retention rates, I will revise my investment thesis.

