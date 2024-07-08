Lavoro: Improved Environment Expected (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 08, 2024 10:28 PM ETLavoro Limited (LVRO) Stock, LVROW Stock
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lavoro's stock price decline YTD was expected considering unfavourable weather and market conditions, risks to its outlook and elevated market multiples.
  • The company's weak financial performance since further impacted the stock, as it saw far lower revenue growth and a far bigger adjusted EBITDA contraction than initial expected.
  • However, positive signs are visible now, with farmers' profits expected to improve in FY25. Lavoro is expected to report net profits again and market multiples look improved too.

Agronomist using digital tablet for analysis of plantation

Luis Alvarez

Since I last wrote about the Brazilian agricultural input retailer Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) in January, its price has fallen by a significant 33%. It's down even more year-to-date [YTD] (see chart below).

A correction was likely even earlier

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.58K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LVRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LVRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVRO
--
LVROW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News