Luis Alvarez

Since I last wrote about the Brazilian agricultural input retailer Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) in January, its price has fallen by a significant 33%. It's down even more year-to-date [YTD] (see chart below).

A correction was likely even earlier in the year. Forecasts for its financial year 2024 (FY24, year ending June 30, 2024) was at risk due to unfavourable market and weather conditions, the company had flipped into losses and its market multiples weren’t competitive either, resulting in a Sell rating on the stock.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

But with the big price decline since, the question now is whether Lavoro is now due an uptick. Here, I look at the latest developments for the company as well as its valuations to assess the same.

Outlook reduced

With underwhelming revenue growth and a sharp contraction in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 FY24, Lavoro’s outlook was at risk. As its performance continued to slide in the months since, the company has now indeed reduced its forecasts for FY24 (see table below) significantly.

At the midpoint of the guidance range, it expects revenues to grow by just 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) compared to an anticipated 19.4% increase as per the prior guidance. As per the initial guidance, adjusted EBITDA was expected to stay flat at FY23's levels. After Q1 FY24's performance, the number was expected to reduce by ~37% YoY. It’s now seen declining by an even bigger 66.3%.

Source: Lavoro

Affected by farmers’ challenges

A weak performance for the first nine months of FY24 (9m FY24) underlies the reduced guidance. Lavoro’s revenue has grown by just 5% in this time and the adjusted EBITDA is down by 63%.

There's little hope of an uptick in Q4 FY24 as well. A weak agricultural market due to softer grain prices (see section on ‘Outlook remains muted’ of the link) and El Niño conditions, contributing to flooding, have affected the harvest and farmers’ earnings. These factors have resulted in two specific challenges for Lavoro, which can impact its performance further:

#1.Postponed purchases: Farmers pushed their purchases for the next crop season forward. This is expected to have impacted the final quarter’s (Q4 FY24) figures as the some of its planned shipments for the current financial year, have now been moved to the next.

#2.Repayment delays: Even though Lavoro says it hasn’t experienced “meaningful surprises” due to the resulting repayment delays by farmers, it’s still affected. In support of its clients, it extended payment timings for the short-term, but these extensions limit further orders until the payments come through, as per the company’s credit approval policy. This, in turn can delay orders.

The positives

Considering that the company’s current woes are attributable entirely to external factors, as the broader environment becomes supportive, its fortunes will pick up as well.

Better times ahead

Recognising this, Lavoro notes that “Farmer profitability, a fundamental driver for our industry, is expected to improve in the upcoming 2024/2025 crop year.”, which means that FY25 can be far better for it. This also reflects in analysts estimates for Seeking Alpha, which expect on average, a 28.5% revenue increase and a swing back into net profits as well.

Inputs revenue compares well with industry

Further, Lavoro highlights that even now, it’s better placed than the industry in its important inputs sub-segment under for the Brazil Ag retail segment. While the inputs revenue declined by 4% YoY for 9m FY24 in BRL terms (see table below), the total retail inputs market saw a far sharper drop of 25% during this time.

For context, the Brazil Ag Retail segment is Lavoro’s biggest revenue generator, contributing over 86% in 9m FY24. The segment is divided into inputs and grains (see table below), with inputs accounting for 90% of this revenue. The inputs revenue from Brazil Ag Retail alone accounts for 78% of Lavoro’s total revenue.

Source: Lavoro

Robust performance for Crop Care

Also, the company’s Crop Care segment, which provides the likes of biofertilizers and soil enhancers and contributed to a little over 9% of the revenues, stands out for its performance even at this time. It grew by 18% YoY during 9m FY24 and an even higher 30% YoY during Q3 FY24. It’s also the only segment to see gross profit growth, of 9% YoY for 9m FY24.

Improved market multiples

Lavoro's market multiples have also improved since I last checked in the following ways:

The trailing twelve months [TTM] EV/EBITDA is now at 49.35x compared to the 66.2x in January.

Its forward EV/EBITDA for FY24 has fallen even more dramatically to 18.4x as per my estimates compared to 65.7x the last I checked.

With FY24 over, the forward multiples for FY25 are also relevant now. As noted earlier, not only is the company more optimistic about the year ahead, analysts also expect that Lavoro will generate a net profit in FY25. The average of analysts’ estimates on Seeking Alpha puts its earnings per share [EPS] at USD 0.5, or a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.46x. This lower than even the smaller of my two estimates of 13.8x for the forward P/E around a year ago.

What next?

While Lavoro is still struggling, it appears that better times might indeed be on the horizon. It’s also heartening to note that its weakness is lesser than that for the broader market and there are even pockets of robust growth. The fact that its market multiples have subsided significantly is another plus. Besides this, its return to profits in FY25 is positive on its own the forward P/E looks alright too.

The catch however, is, that weather conditions can be unpredictable. Another bad year can drag the Lavoro stock down further. It already points out that future orders can't be fulfilled until past payments are made, which is expected to impact Q4 FY24's figures. If farmers' earnings continue to suffer on bad weather, it's hard to see the company making gains either.

But so far the expectations are positive. So it's best to wait and watch how the conditions evolve. Right now, it’s no longer a stock to sell. But it’s too soon to buy it as well. I’m going with a Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.