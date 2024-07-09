peshkov

I hold several BDCs (business development companies) in my Income Compounder portfolio. Over the past several years, BDCs have performed extremely well due to higher interest rates and a generally strong economy, especially in the US. In fact, according to Raymond James in their BDC weekly insight that tracks the performance of most of the publicly traded BDCs, 5-year total returns have approached 90% for the equal weight RJ BDC Index, exceeding even that of the S&P 500, which has a total return over the past five years of just under 85% as of July 3, 2024.

Raymond James

Much of that total return has come in the past year as shown on this 1-year chart with the BDC index returning over 26%.

Raymond James

While the index may be equal weighted, not all BDCs are equal when it comes to performance.

Portman Ridge: Middle of the Pack Performance

Of the 50 or so publicly traded BDCs, one that I have followed for several years now and have written about several times is Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN). Most recently, I covered PTMN about a year ago when I rated the BDC a Hold and suggested better opportunities existed with other BDCs. And in the past twelve months, PTMN has delivered a total return of about 13%, which is just about half of the median BDC total return over the last 12 months, according to Raymond James.

The YTD total return has improved somewhat to 15.9%, which is better than most of its peers, so I think PTMN deserves a closer look now to determine whether the Hold rating should be re-evaluated. After all, past performance is no guarantee of future results and PTMN management may have made some positive changes over the past six months or so.

Raymond James

Performance metrics are just one factor to evaluate when it comes to analyzing and attempting to predict future BDC performance. The credit quality of the underlying portfolio holdings is another key criterion to consider. Other considerations include current dividend yield, discount to book value, amount of leverage used, market cap, liquidity, and several other criteria that are summarized in the BDC Universe on the CEFData.com website.

From a snapshot of the BDC Universe that is sorted by 3-year NAV performance from worst to best, PTMN shows up near the top, meaning it has been one of the worst performers based on its 3-year NAV total return with just 4%.

cefdata.com

The market cap of PTMN is only about $180M as of today, July 8, 2024, which is on the smaller side of the publicly traded BDC market. Some of the peers to PTMN that also have market caps under $300M or so include TPVG, MRCC, OXSQ, and WHF. When comparing PTMN to those smaller peer BDCs, the 3-year total return of PTMN is better than average, but still far below that of its larger peers like ARCC, FSK, and OBDC.

Below is a comparison with its smaller peers showing PTMN with a leading 3-year total return of about 17.5%.

Seeking Alpha

But compared to its larger peer BDCs, the performance is far below the 40%+ offered by those larger market cap companies that have delivered much stronger results.

Seeking Alpha

Another useful table from the Raymond James site is the current pricing summary, which illustrates that PTMN offers one of the highest current yields at around 14% but has one of the lowest base dividend coverage ratios at only about 95%.

Raymond James

Can Portman Ridge Turn Things Around?

In a recent article from March of this year, fellow SA analyst CLO Investor described some of the details of the PTMN history including the Portfolio Optimization Process that BC Partners undertook to transform the historically underperforming BDCs that were merged together to create PTMN. From the author’s summary:

BC Partners ("BCP") created Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ("PTMN") by purchasing several underperforming BDCs to sell off the Legacy investments and replace them with Core MM Loans to borrowers with EBITA between $25m - $50m (“Portfolio Optimization Process”); The Portfolio Optimization Process is almost completed with Legacy investment only making up 27% of its investments. The process hasn’t come without pain – over the last two years, PTMN incurred realized and unrealized losses of $4.49/share and $2.76/share. Most of the losses were related to its Legacy Investments.

At the time, the author suggested that PTMN was a Buy due to its discount to NAV of about -18% and the “well covered” dividend yield of about 14%. In the author’s conclusion the portfolio transformation appears to be progressing well and the newly originated loans, if they continue to perform well, should help to close the discount resulting in some price appreciation.

If PTNM’s Core MM Loan portfolio continues to perform well, and they can stabilize PTMN’s NAV and continue to have a strong dividend yield, the stock should start trading much closer to its NAV. As I have shown, PTMN’s realized and unrealized losses over the last two years are concentrated on Legacy Investments and its non-core CLO equity investments. So far, its originated Core MM Loans are performing well.

Since that article was published, the company reported Q1 2024 results on May 8 and the results were not too encouraging.

Summary of PTMN Q1 2024 Results

From the press release, some of the highlights included core investment income of $16.53 million compared to $17.7 million for Q4 2023. NII and NAV also declined from the previous quarter as summarized in the press release:

Total investment income for the first quarter of 2024 was $16.5 million (inclusive of the reversal $0.4 million, or $0.04 per share, of previously accrued income on two loans that were placed on non-accrual status in the first quarter), as compared to $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net investment income ("NII") for the first quarter of 2024 was $6.2 million ($0.67 per share) as compared to $11.2 million ($1.18 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in NII was the result of reversing $0.4 million ($0.04 per share) of previously accrued income on two loans that were placed on non-accrual status and $0.1 million ($0.01 per share) of incremental expenses in the first quarter, as well as a one-time expense reimbursement from the Company’s investment adviser during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net asset value (“NAV”), as of March 31, 2024, was $210.6 million ($22.57 per share), as compared to NAV of $213.5 million ($22.76 per share) as of December 31, 2023.

From the company’s Q1 earnings presentation, it is apparent that the legacy portfolios are being sold off, however, the trend of a declining overall portfolio value is not a good trend in my opinion, especially during the last 5 quarters when other peer BDCs have been building and growing their portfolios.

Portman Ridge Q124 presentation

In fact, on the earnings call, CEO Ted Goldthorpe explained that the company is being very selective about adding new portfolio holdings with only one new investment made during the quarter:

Our strategy has always been to be very selective on new investment opportunities, focusing on portfolio management and risk mitigation. To that point during the quarter, we made investments into only one new portfolio company. Our goal continues to be the further diversification of our portfolio by investing in companies that have a potential to provide high returns for our shareholders.

Summary: Hold for the Income but Don’t Expect Miracles

While the BDC universe remains competitive and smaller BDCs like PTMN tend to lag in performance compared to their larger peers like OBDC, ARCC, and FSK, it may be worth continuing to hold shares for the high yield income if you already own shares of PTMN. The company appears to be making some progress in 2024 turning around the legacy portfolio assets but have been slow to replace those assets with new, higher quality investments.

While the 14% yield may be adequately covered for now, there is a danger that if the US economy slows and non-accruals begin to rise, that PTMN may see more downside ahead. I feel that there are far better options in the BDC space for now and maintain my Hold rating on PTMN.