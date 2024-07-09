plasticsteak1/iStock via Getty Images

Investors appear to be overlooking Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL), a recession-proof REIT that is currently offering a more than 7% yield on its dividend.

I last covered PSTL in the middle of 2023. At the time, I highlighted the REIT’s stable cash flows and its strong dividend growth rate. In my update, I noted that shares were still attractive despite an end to PSTL’s streak of continuously increasing their quarterly payout. Ultimately, I saw about 15% upside in the share price.

Subsequent coverage on the stock has been light. While analysts on Wall Street still view the stock as a “buy”, the broader Seeking Alpha (“SA”) analyst community and the Quants, alike, are more apathetic. At present, an over 7.5% decline in the share price over the past year is contributing to poor momentum scoring on the SA quants.

In my view, I believe PSTL is being overlooked. The company maintains a wide moat from competitive pressures due to its niche operating model of leasing to the U.S. Postal Service (“USPS”), a mission critical tenant that continues to maintain a high retention rate. PSTL also offers an attractive dividend payout for income-focused investors. Additionally, shares appear to be priced at a discount relative to its property holdings. Here’s what else to know about PSTL stock and why I believe it is a “buy” at current pricing.

PSTL Key Portfolio Metrics

PSTL continues to maintain a massive moat in the highly fragmented postal property industry. As of the date of their last investor presentation, their portfolio represented approximately 6% of the leased market. This is a significant share, considering the next 20 largest owners account for a collective 11% of the market. As the only publicly traded operator in the industry, PSTL remains the best suited to capture additional market share in the years to come.

The REIT also benefits from stable and reliable cash flows derived from a mission critical tenant in the USPS. While the finances of this government institution have frequently been under a magnified scope of public scrutiny, it’s important to note that leases are unlikely to fall under the chopping block any time soon. At just 1.5% of their total operating expenses, leases are just a fraction of the total outlays. This remains one driving factor for the current historical average lease retention rate of 99%.

This also contributes to the near 100% occupancy rate since IPO.

PSTL does have to address a large block of expirations in the years to come through 2027. However, I do not foresee any obstacles to renewing these expirations.

PSTL Liquidity and Debt Position

Over the years, PSTL has achieved meaningful growth in their portfolio through steadily growing acquisitions. In fiscal 2023, PSTL acquired +$77.7M in properties. This year, they are expecting to acquire another +$80M. This would take PSTL’s cumulative acquisitions since their IPO to over +$600M.

From a cap rate perspective, PSTL is expecting to acquire properties at a 7.5% weighted cap rate or above. This compares to the current trading value of their shares of 8.2%.

Despite the sizeable ramp in PSTL’s portfolio, the REIT has continued to maintain a conservative debt profile. At the end of their most recently completed quarter, PSTL operated on total leverage, as measured by net debt/annualized adjusted EBITDA, of 5.8x. This is well within the targeted ceiling of 7x.

Furthermore, PSTL’s exposure to floating rate debt is minimal, with fixed rate debt accounting for 94% of their total stack. Most importantly, PSTL has no significant debt maturities until 2027 at the earliest. This serves to preserve capital for further acquisitions and to their dividend payout.

PSTL Dividend Safety

PSTL has remained a reliable dividend payer since their IPO. At one point, they were enacting increases to their dividend payout every quarter. This was an impressive feat, considering most investors would likely be satisfied with the more routine annual increase.

Though PSTL is no longer increasing on a quarterly basis, they are doing so on an annual basis. In 2024, PSTL increased their payout by about 1.1% from $0.2375/share to $0.24/share. This is cutting it close from a safety perspective. Adjusted FFO, for example, landed at $0.25/share in Q1. This would take the payout ratio to about 96%, well above the sector average of approximately 75%.

At current trading levels, PSTL’s dividend yields more than 7%. This compares favorably to risk-free alternatives, though the high payout ratio may instill pause in some. In my view, the upside potential in the shares outweighs any embedded risk in the payout.

Is PSTL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

At current pricing, I believe PSTL is an attractively priced REIT for income-focused investors seeking downside protection from the possibility of an eventual pullback in the broader equity markets.

While shares have declined over the past year, the stock has tracked in a very tight trading range, with less than $3.00 separating its 52-week high and low. This is indicative of the limited volatility in the shares, a positive defensive characteristic during a downturn.

Shares command an FFO multiple of 15x, which may seem high relative to the sector average of about 13x. However, during the last earnings discussion, CEO Andrew Spodek noted that PSTL acquired properties at a 7.8% cap rate during the quarter. And looking ahead, they are expecting to acquire at a rate of 7.5% and above. By comparison, shares are currently commanding a cap rate of about 8.2%. In prior coverage, I’ve stated that shares would be fairly valued at a 7.5% cap rate. This would imply a fair price of about $15.75/share, 16% above current trading levels.

A competitive moat that includes impenetrable share in a highly fragmented market, as well as continued cash flow strength and a stable dividend payout would support this pricing, in my view. I maintain that shares, accordingly, remain a “buy.”