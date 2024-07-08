AnthonyRosenberg/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Steven Madden, Ltd (SHOO) designs and markets footwear products as well as apparel, known for its Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, and other brands. In addition, the company offers design and sourcing services to many retailers’ private label brands. The company sells its products predominantly through wholesale, but also through direct-to-consumer retail stores and ecommerce sites.

The stock has returned quite poorly in the past decade despite Steven Madden’s EPS nearly doubling in the period. The company has been able to use its healthy cash flows to repurchase a large amount of shares, and currently pays a dividend with a yield of 2.00%.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

A Solid Track Record of Profitable Growth

Slightly aided by acquisitions, Steven Madden has achieved an impressive revenue CAGR of 9.5% from 2003 to 2023, with the company also guiding for a 11-13% growth in 2024 in the Q1 report, aided by a 2023 acquisition.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The growth has been achieved profitably, with the current trailing 11.4% operating margin being in line with Steven Madden’s long-term historical level. Steven Madden’s five-year average return on equity stands at 16.7% and the return on capital at 12.8%, as the company’s growth has been fairly capital light with modest capital expenditures of just $19.5 million in 2023. Steven Madden uses third-party manufacturing and distribution facilities, enabling a leaner organization.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Acquisition of Almost Famous

In October, Steven Madden announced the completed acquisition of Almost Famous, adding around $163 million to the company’s sales at a consideration of $52 million in cash with adjustments for working capital, with the potential for further undisclosed earn-outs. The acquired company’s profitability wasn’t mentioned, and with the relatively low EV/S consideration, I believe that Almost Famous’ profitability is likely thin. Almost Famous was said to have strength in value-priced channels.

The acquisition helps boost Steven Madden’s top line growth in the short term and seems to be a good addition to the company’s list of brands. The importance of the acquisition is relatively low, though, with the acquisition sum representing a small fraction of Steven Madden’s total market cap.

The company already has a history of small accretive acquisitions that Steven Madden scales into larger brands, with $224.5 million being spent on cash acquisitions in the past decade including the acquisitions of Dolce Vita for $60.3 million in 2014 and Schwartz & Benjamin in 2017 for approximately $17.4 million in a cash consideration being spent in Q1/2017.

Steven Madden Has Performed Fairly Strongly in the Turbulent Industry

Despite large industry turbulence experienced by many footwear manufacturers and retailers, including Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) revenue decline of -16.5% in 2023, Dr. Martens’ (OTCPK:DOCMF) of -12.3% in FY2024, and Designer Brands’ (DBI) of -7.3% in FY2023, Steven Madden has been able to perform fairly stably – revenues only declined by a relatively low -6.6% in 2023, and the operating margins stayed resilient at 11.4% with a year-over-year decline of 1.9 percentage points, strong compared to the other mentioned companies’ wider declines.

Steven Madden has spent a rapidly increasing amount on marketing after 2020 – in 2019 prior to the Covid pandemic, the marketing spend of $88.2 million accounted for 4.9% of total sales, whereas the $186.5 million spent in 2023 represents a significantly higher 9.4% of sales.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The increased marketing spend seems to have paid off - Steven Madden has been able to push its gross margin higher from 38.4% in 2019 into a current trailing 41.6% despite the weak consumer sentiment weighing on the footwear industry, and while the marketing has increased operating costs considerably, the operating margin stands higher than prior to the pandemic as well.

Industry Pressures Weigh Slightly on Steven Madden’s 2024 Profitability

Despite a strong Q1 result with a 19.1% revenue growth and stable year-over-year margins, the market initially took the Q1 report negatively due to Steven Madden’s continued conservative guidance for 2024. The company continues expecting a total revenue growth of 11-13% despite considerably stronger growth in Q1, aided by the prior Almost Famous acquisition. The EPS growth is guided at a 4-8% growth into $2.55-2.65, representing some margin pressure in the rest of 2024.

The industry outlook remains soft, attributing to the conservative 2024 EPS guidance. I believe that the guided weakness is also in line with many competitors’ organic outlook, making the expected weakness completely justified. Excluding the Almost Famous acquisition’s effect Steven Madden still looks to grow revenues well in 2024 despite an uncertain economy, and the slightly weaker expected profitability is in my opinion the only slightly negative factor in the guidance.

The Stock’s Valuation Is Balanced

I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the stock. In the model, I estimate continued organic growth momentum, estimating a great 7.5% revenue growth in 2025 with an industry recovery and gradually declining growth afterwards. I estimate the total revenue CAGR at 5.4% from 2023 to 2033, and a 2.5% perpetual growth afterwards.

With an industry recovery, I believe that the margin should also expand slightly into 11.5% from my estimate of 10.8% in 2024 with the weaker guidance. Even larger margin expansion is very possible, but I believe that the estimate represents a fair base scenario.

Steven Madden’s cash flow conversion is good due to the company’s capital light business model.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Steven Madden’s fair value estimate at $44.59, 6% above the stock price at the time of writing – the stock seems to be valued fairly. If investors get scared by longer persisting macroeconomic weakness, a buying opportunity may emerge, but the current valuation doesn’t yet bring a very highly favorable risk-to-reward.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 6.79% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Steven Madden doesn’t have any interest-bearing debt, and I don’t estimate the company to draw any. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.30% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated on the 5th of January. Seeking Alpha estimates Steven Madden’s beta at 1.14. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 9.79%.

Takeaway

Steven Madden has been able to grow its bottom line well through small acquisitions and through scaling its owned brands. While the industry outlook remains challenging, the company is performing fairly well with only the 2024 EPS outlook casting a slight short-term shadow. Increased marketing spend has paid off as Steven Madden has been able to expand its gross margin and grow revenues well. For the time being the stock’s valuation seems balanced, and as such, I initiate Steven Madden at Hold.