Trying to keep a diverse portfolio sometimes means looking outside of the traditional box. This is particularly true if you're trying to tailor your portfolio toward one specific strategy, like value stocks. If you're not careful, it can be easy to be too overexposed to a single industry and very vulnerable to a market change.

Today we'll be looking at Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR), a company which uses its patents and expertise to license haptic technology. We'll be considering what they offer as a value play, and trying to understand the very unique business they find themselves in.

Looking at Immersion

As mentioned above, Immersion has nearly 1,000 worldwide issued or pending patents in the haptics market, in which they're a significant player. They license the technology to various tech companies for use in the mobility, gaming, and automotive markets.

While working to saturate the existing markets, Immersion mentions in their 10-K that they are hoping to grow licensing opportunities into new markets, from virtual reality and wearable to the Internet of things.

Mobile communications is the biggest segment of the business, with Samsung providing a significant portion of their licensing revenue. They have been spreading out to the other segments over the years, however, as in 2022 mobile amounted to more than 60% of overall revenue, and now it is just 41%, still a strong leader.

As a leading player in the haptic industry, Immersion has a goal of playing a role in adopting industry standards, while driving the adaptation of haptic technology across more and more markets.

What Is Haptic Anyway?

Haptic devices use the sense of touch to provide feedback force to the end user. Devices may or may not use sensors to detect how much force is being applied by the user, and provides information to them using touch.

An example of haptic technology is the rumble that controllers like game joysticks do, and the vibration feedback provided by mobile phones.

Haptic feedback in technology has been a thing since the mid 1970s, while rumble packs and force feedback joysticks started to become a thing, bringing the technology to home use in the 1990s.

Immersion: The Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $91 million Total Current Assets $194 million Total Assets $245 million Total Current Liabilities $30 million Total Liabilities $43 million Total Shareholder Equity $201 million Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

For a fairly small company, Immersion has a solid balance sheet, with a strong cash-on-hand position. This gives the company quite a bit of flexibility and allows for the acquisition for more patents and companies.

Given the current shareholder equity, we have a price/book value of 1.53. That's a decent value proposition, not commanding too much of a premium for a company that has almost $3 per share in cash on hand.

The Risks

Licensing and generating royalties is a fairly simple method of doing business, but Immersion has some risks associated with the industry.

Licensing arrangements are a huge issue for the bottom line. Sustaining the business means renewing licensing arrangements and making new ones. If they can successfully do so, they'll be in good shape, but since this is where most of their revenue comes from, failing to make good licensing deals could be costly to the bottom line.

The biggest licensing deals are those with Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF). Keeping business relations with them in a good place is vital. Fortunately the license has been renewed in May, putting Immersion in a more secure place.

Royalties from technology companies also mean Immersion is necessarily sensitive to those companies' ability to do business. Concerns about component shortages could be an issue going forward, as if it reduces availability and sales of products utilizing Immersion technology, it will also lower the royalties realized.

Profitability is rule one for a value stock, and anything that threatens the profitability long-term will be a risk to the company.

Statement of Operations

2022 2023 2024 (Q1) Total Revenue $38.5 million $33.9 million $43.8 million Operating Income $24.4 million $17.9 million $16.6 million Net Income $30.6 million $33.9 million $18.6 million Diluted EPS 92¢ $1.04 59¢ Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K from SEC)

Total revenue is fairly stable, but what we don't see is stable growth. The first quarter of 2024 brought in a lot of revenue, but you can't really count on that level of revenue hitting again going forward, at least not in any reliable way.

Profitability has been strong, especially for a company trading under $10 per share. Estimates are that Immersion will make $1.13 per share on $69.1 million in revenue in 2024, and 87¢ on $40 million in 2025.

The P/E ratio for Immersion is 9.32, a very value friendly proposition. The forward P/E is even better, coming in at 8.58. So long as they can maintain this level of profitability, it would be fair to consider the company fairly cheap on an earnings basis.

One good sign that they are going to maintain profitability is the aforementioned estimates. Another is that the company is paying a modest dividend, one that grew from 3¢ per quarter in 2023 to 4.5¢ per quarter in 2024. The cash on hand can easily support this dividend payout, and hopefully would support further growth in the years to come.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Immersion is trading at a fair premium to the $6-$7 range the shares ordinarily trade in. It would be more buyable at those levels, surely, but that doesn't mean that the small premium to book value and P/E ratios doesn't make it appealing as it currently trades around $10 per share.

There aren't exactly a slew of companies in the haptic technology licensing market to compare Immersion with, and if one is looking to invest in tech without being too heavily in one segment of the market, Immersion is a reasonable buy.

Investing in the company bears keeping a close eye on the industry, and whether they are able to maintain profitability. I'd also keep a close eye on dividend payout, because as I said there is plenty of room for growth, and that would be a nice way to return value to shareholders.