kokouu

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is finally getting interesting. I haven't covered it on Seeking Alpha, but I did look into the company over two years ago, and I wasn't excited then. In the notes I took, I concluded:

Their golden goose is their student loans, and they acquired a bank to improve that function, with not much of a vision for banking in itself. Much of the same could said of their other financial services that they expanded over the last few years. They are still in the process of integrating it. Since the IPO, the stock has been tumbling. This doesn’t seem like a badly run company, but it just may not succeed, and for now they like to talk about EBITDA more than I care to see. Peter Lynch says if you want to buy a turnaround stock, wait for the moment it actually turns around. Maybe that’s how SOFI should be viewed.

Here is what the stock did from the time I wrote that:

SOFI Price History (Seeking Alpha)

So it's been negative, with some bumps but no returns to the initial euphoria of the IPO. Yet, that is time for their M&A to start to synergize and scale, and so I figured it was worth taking another look.

I'm convinced. I'll review the proof in the pudding that finally made SOFI investable to me, and explain why I think it's priced attractively to be a Buy.

Inside the Profitability

So first to note is that SoFi finally achieved actual GAAP earnings. This occurred in Q4 2023 and Q1 of this year.

Q1 Earnings Release

In Q1, this came to $88 million in earnings. Still, it might be good to consider some smart adjustments to that figure.

Cash Flow Statement (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

A significant drag was on non-cash items that are perhaps worth working out, such as depreciation, amortization, and changes in fair values of their assets. (Stock-based compensation and extinguishment of convertible debt are dilutive, so I won't count those.) Factoring that, we could say the owner's earnings for Q1 came to about $100M.

A breakdown of YoY earnings shows successful integration of their vertical business model.

Income Statement (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

Interest income was grown, but the company managed to utilize better leverage, shifting from higher-interest forms of financing to that provided by deposits through their bank. As CFO Chris Lapointe explained in the recent conference call with Mizuho Technology:

What the bank provided us was a low cost, sticky funding source. 90% of our member deposits today are coming from direct deposit members and that's provided us with the ability not only to get great interest expense savings, we're saving about $500 million of interest expenses annually today as a result of having that lower cost funding and not having to rely solely on warehouse funding.

Considering how interest hike began almost as soon as they acquired the bank and throughout 2023, this was well-timed and well-executed. That $500M figure would have threatened to make 2024 another year without earnings. Considering the acquisition price was $22M, this is a tremendous return on capital.

Income Statement (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

If we look at non-interest income changes YoY, they were able to grow this amount, in spite of the slash to their typical stream of loan originations. Instead, they have filled that gap with the revenues of newer financial and tech services, which I was unsure could be pulled off during my initial review.

Price/Tangible Book History (Seeking Alpha)

Thus, while the shares trade at a premium to tangible book value, even with it on the lower side of its price history, this likely reflects the new earning potential and how the book is likely to grow based on that.

Future Outlook

Valued at $6.8 billion, this seems to imply that some growth is ahead for SoFi, and that's the story to understand if we agree with this price. Lapointe also stated in the Mizuho conference that the company is guiding for a CAGR over 20% in revenue growth. The key is in understanding the other financial services that give them more reach than their roots in student loans alone would have allowed.

As Lapointe put it:

...we have a large installed base of customers that are growing quite nicely already today, over 150 million accounts on the Galileo platform. We have dozens of customers that are in various stages of integration or in early stages of revenue monetization that you could expect to see continued momentum and growth over the course of the next several quarters and years. And then as we've talked about over the course of the last several quarters, we're targeting partners that are large financial institutions who need to modernize their tech stack or large brands that have big installed bases who want to get into financial services.

So their acquisitions of Technisys and Galileo haven't been without their contribution. I think the latter part, where SoFi is presenting itself as a bridge to FinTech, is key. My initial concern in 2022 was that SoFi might struggle to thrive in the highly competitive world of finance, particularly in their aspiration to become just another bank. Thus, theirs is a strategy of collaboration instead of competition, which I agree is a great revenue opportunity if you can seize upon it.

Yet, as the banking aspect is concerned, Lapointe had a very telling insight:

One stat that we haven't talked about, but it's worth noting here is, if you look at the last several cohorts of new members that have come on to the platform, approximately 30% of those new members are taking out a second product within 30 days of being on the SoFi platform.

So they seem to be enjoying the benefits of being both their own bank, as well as partner to other banks and financial institutions. While the current guidance suggests that revenues could double in a few years, the operating leverage at play here would indicate an even larger growth of earnings.

Graphic of SoFi's Platform (2023 Form 10K)

At $100M per quarter and thus about $400M per year, there's room for this company to earn about $1.5B as they acquire more members at their bank and clients for their tech services.

Liabilities (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

Some of the speed of this kind of earnings growth will depend on what happens with interest rates. For one, most of their liabilities are in interest-bearing deposits, so a cut in rates will cut their interest expense here. This will also allow a return to high non-interest income through the issuance and thus sale of more loans, but it won't undermine revenue from the tech services they provide to partner institutions that was filling that gap.

Conclusion

SoFi has both the features of a financial institution and a tech player. Consequently, earnings, derived from its diverse sources and vertical model, are the best measure of value here. I don't think the premium to tangible book is a major issue, particularly as the bank isn't burdened with much debt and holds few of its loans for investment. Its revenue is also not solely not dependent on the performance of financial assets anymore.

I was right that SoFi didn't have a vision for banking but for the wrong reasons. They had a much more ambitious vision. With earnings that could be $1.5B or more in a few years, it's reasonable to think that the company could go from $6.8B to $15B or more. This means the stock could go 2X or 3X, we're talking $12 to $15.

As Q2 results approach this month, we'll want to see more of what management has to say about the interest rate environment, their feelings on the impact of cuts and the timeliness of such impact, as well as the secular improvement of their deals with other institutions.

Because of this optimistic picture, limited downside, and modest upside even as rates remain high, I've shifted from avoiding SOFI to welcoming it into the pantheon of Buys.