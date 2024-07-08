JHVEPhoto

Having worked as a controller/CFO for a family group and a CPA firm for the past two decades, I've dealt with several enterprise software applications. And to put it mildly, most or all of them need improvement!

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) (NEOE:NOWS:CA) is the AI enabled helping hand to fix most of enterprise software's clunky interfaces, Byzantine workflows, maze like menus, and a data silo sprawl that makes you yearn for a simpler, user-friendly software that actually makes work a pleasure.

ServiceNow started with ITOM (Information Technology Operations Management), a service interface to resolve IT operation problems for customers, and then added ITSM (Information Technology Service Management) to identify and execute superior workflow management. And furthering the classic Land and Expand strategy favored by SaaS companies, it went on to add Human Resource Management, Customer Relationship Management and Finance under its belt.

What makes it a winner, why do 85% of Fortune 500 companies use it?

An integrated platform that favors simplicity, flexibility, modular add-ons under one platform, de-siloing the entire organization so that the entire software and hardware stack can be seen and acted upon, under one dashboard. Or, as CEO, Bill McDermott likes to describe it as the platform of action and not the platform of record.

I believe this approach will continue to help it grow. Getting into an organization via the IT platform, integrating its operations and then cross-selling other products is a huge moat.

ServiceNow Workflow (ServiceNow)

As we above, net new ACV (Average Customer Value) contribution from non-technology workflows has gone up to 48% in Q1-2024, from 43% last year.

The advent of ServiceNow's AI platform

Partnering with NVIDIA (NVDA) and Dell (DELL) for AI.

Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia, Michael Dell, CEO Dell, and Bill McDermott, CEO, ServiceNow discuss why this trinity will execute the of AI factory / army built by Dell and Nvidia.

The key factors - ServiceNow has been revamping and retooling software systems for more than a decade before AI became a buzz word. As Bill McDermott states in the discussion, when CEO's approach him for AI solutions the first thing he tells them, that he has to get all their seventeen software stacks to talk to each other and get integrated before he can do something intelligent with the data, and guess what, he is going to use AI to enable them to make an intelligent product that they can meaningfully monetize. That's the key to ServiceNow; Nvidia and Dell have given him extra tools to do so, and with Nvidia's 1 year product cycle, ServiceNow's arsenal gets even better.

The recent buzz around ServiceNow's and perhaps responsible for the 36% run up in the stock price this year has been AI. ServiceNow should be one of its largest beneficiaries. From an article in Barron’s post Q1-24 earnings....

"Generative AI is injecting new fuel into our already high-performing engine," CEO Bill McDermott said in a statement. “This is a breakthrough moment.” McDermott notes that ServiceNow has adopted 15 separate generative AI use cases itself, leveraging its own software and seeing 40% productivity gains—with a 52% improvement in speed to develop new applications. McDermott says technology customers will spend $3 trillion on gen AI related products and services cumulatively through 2027. He notes that a recent EY survey of 1,200 CEOs asked them if they planned to invest in AI—and 100% of them said yes. More than 70% of the survey group, he says, indicated they would either raise more capital or reallocate resources to build out their AI capabilities.

One of my concerns was that there wasn't much follow up beyond hyperscalers spending billions on GPUs for datacenters; not enough use cases from enterprise or consumer software vendors to monetize all the spend. But this clear-headedness from ServiceNow, one of the more successful enterprise software companies, suggests that, yes, there is life beyond GPU's and the possibilities of successful monetization of AI are quite high.

Competitive Advantages

Land and Expand

I had mentioned ServiceNow's land and expand strategy from IT operations and service management to HR, CRM, and Finance as a moat for them earlier. It is the single largest player in ATOM - a space it created, giving it a first mover advantage, and now with its AI, it can continue to define this space further and put a lot of distance between it and the competition.

Getting in as a best-of-breed IT operations vendor puts them in a very strong entrenched position to expand from, especially when they’ve proved their worth with a superior user interface. They’re replicating the same set of product design features, technology and process automation, and familiar user interface to customer resource management, human resources, and finance. NASCAR is ServiceNow's customer since 2021, and it speaks highly of ServiceNow's unifying technology and product features across their organization.

And along the way, in Q4-2023, ServiceNow added generative AI features to their product lines.

The platform of action

Besides IT operations and service management, ServiceNow also has IT Asset management to broaden their solutions. Simply, IT asset management makes it easier to identify and solve arising IT problems. Operating, maintaining, and resolving critical problems in complex on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments is a key strength that ServiceNow has for large companies.

Pricing Power

The biggest advantage from an entrenched position is pricing; The simpler workflow, the cleaner and de-siloed interface, additional modules, AI, and the actionable solutions in an integrated product allow ServiceNow better pricing.

Switching Costs

Most enterprise software firms will have switching costs as a competitive advantage, especially when a cheaper competitor tries to muscle in with price incentives. In ServiceNow's case, the moat is deeper because it’s not just IT, it is spread across the organization, and for the most part, entrenched in critical functions. Then there is the productivity loss due to switching costs. Implementing new packages or platforms for critical functions is more difficult, especially when you have to maintain the existing system and train employees on the new one. There are operational risks of process re-engineering, besides the fear of data loss and weak project execution.

The power of integration and cross-selling

ServiceNow has a 98% customer retention rate, and 75% of customers are multi product purchasers.

ServiceNow Key Metrics (ServiceNow, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

As we can see in the table above, the number of large clients has increased. Customers over $1Mn in ACV increased 15% in 2023 and 15% in Q1-24 as well. And they're spending more - the average ACV per customer above $1Mn per year has grown 10% in 2023 and continued to grow 10% in Q1-24.

The 98% retention rate suggests that customers appreciate each of ServiceNow's myriad solutions on a standalone basis, and the increase in ACV and increase in the number of larger customers also suggest that the integrated and complementary nature of ServiceNow's product portfolio is a big selling point. The ease of doing business with a single provider is a big plus for both ServiceNow and its customers.

Weaknesses and Challenges

Enterprise software is a tough market, and slowing revenue growth of customers and budgets being questioned, can be a big challenge, as we saw in Salesforce’s Q1 earnings, which can result in massive drops. ServiceNow is slated to grow over 20% based on consensus estimates, but even a small lowering of guidance could take the stock down, or a ratings downgrade, as we saw today.

ServiceNow encroaches upon competitors’ spaces with expansion out of IT - in CRM, HR, and Finance and some of these competitors like SAP, Salesforce and Oracle are much larger players that won’t hesitate to fight back.

ServiceNow complements some of its customers' offerings and if they improve their own workflows and products, a lot of the need and demand for ServiceNow can vanish.

Nvidia is very keen on democratizing the availability of GPU's for every AI provider, for its own survival, which means spawning competition for ServiceNow.

Recommending a buy

I own and recommend buying ServiceNow.

Even though it has several competitive advantages, is the price and premium valuation justified? I looked at its competitors to get a better sense of where the valuation stands.

ServiceNow Competitors (Seeking Alpha, ServiceNow, Fountainhead)

ServiceNow works with competitors and often provides a dashboard layering onto their software and platforms.

Sales - ServiceNow's P/S ratio is almost twice as high as Oracle’s, but at a revenue CAGR of 22%, it’s growing twice as fast, so the P/S growth ratio of 0.7 is the same for both. Not surprisingly, the larger SAP at $36Bn in revenues is growing at only 9%, and even priced at a lower 6x sales also lands right alongside the two at a P/S growth ratio of 0.7. The baby of the group, Workday (WDAY) with just $8Bn in revenues and growth of 15% isn't growing as fast as ServiceNow, is valued at 7x sales and thus has a lower P/S growth ratio of 0.5. Not much cheaper.

Earnings - ServiceNow has the highest earnings growth among the four at 25%, and also the highest P/E at 57, but with a PEG of 2.3, is not the highest PEG ratio, which is taken by SAP at 4, because of its slower growth. Oracle is cheaper at 1.63 as is Workday at 2. ServiceNow has work to do on the earnings front.

With all its competitive advantages, market leadership, AI strengths, and a strong 22% growth for a $10Bn platform/SaaS company selling to enterprises, ServiceNow is very, very solid, and compared to its competitors is valued at a slight premium. Think of two other enterprise software companies heavily focused on AI, Snowflake (SNOW) and Palantir (PLTR). Snowflake, at $3.5Bn in sales, is estimated to grow at 24% and sells for 14x sales. Palantir, at $2.8Bn, growing at 20%, sells for 22x sales.

ServiceNow stacks up well with even the smaller, AI focused companies.

ServiceNow Valuation (ServiceNow, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Based on Seeking Alpha consensus and my estimates, ServiceNow’s expected growth makes this worth buying, even as we stare at high P/S and P/E multiples today. Its PEG is just 2.1, which drops to 1.4 by 2027, and its P/S drops from 0.7 to 0.5.

ServiceNow has major competitive advantages that should allow it to continue growing sales, improving margins and expand earnings, as below: