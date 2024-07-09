Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I mean to take a look at Merlin Properties (OTCPK:MRPRF) after 16 months of silence on the stock. This remains a relatively small position in my portfolio (unfortunately), but since I wrote about Merlin properties last, I have seen a good rate of return for the stock, even if it has not exactly - as of yet - outperformed the market. Merlin Properties is one of the largest REITs in all of Europe. The company's shares are found in Spain.

The company has an appealing blend of real estate investments coupled with an attractive development/investment pipeline, and I invested with the thesis that this mix will, over time, see outperformance mixed with an excellent yield.

My last article, which you can find here, was not the first one on Merlin - I actually covered the company way before, at which point the company did outperform the market. Now it has lagged a bit - and I'll show you why that is in this piece.

Merlin Properties - a 2024-2025E update

The company isn't an old one - it's less than a full decade at the onset of this year, and now barely a decade old. It was founded by former Execs from Deutsche Bank (DB) with financial backing from the giant BlackRock (BLK), which isn't exactly an unattractive set of fundamentals.

The company's initial asset base wasn't exactly the best of the breed, consisting of around 1,000 office properties which it acquired from one of the largest Spanish banks, as well as the real estate division of a construction company and a small M&A. It was basically a pick-and-mix of (if we look at them from a global perspective) dubious-quality office properties a few years after the GFC.

However, that is not Merlin any longer. Since that time, Merlin has increased quality and expanded its operations. It got IG as early as 2 years after its founding, once again showcasing quality (especially in the REIT space, of all places).

Today, the company's property mix is an office, logistics, malls, and "other", with an overall occupancy of over 90%. In the context of global office REITs, this is a very good occupancy, with Shopping centers are over 94%, logistics are over 99% and others are over 97%, which brings us to a company-wide average of even over 95%.

The only drawback to the numbers is that the company has likely been able to get this in no small part due to shorter-term leases, with averages of 3.2 years. It's not the lowest in the sector or industry, but it's close to.

But still - the positives are well above the negatives here.

Why do I say this?

Let's start with fundamentals. BBB+ is not a rating that many REITs achieve, and Merlin has it. It also has a Baa2 positive from Moody's, and only €4B of net debt with an LTV of below 36% a GAV of €11.2B, and an FFO of €282 or a GRI of nearly €500M per year.

Since I wrote my first article, we can see occupancy of over 96.1%. Forget office properties, this is as high an occupancy as you find in some US apartment REITs - and that's not only worth mentioning but extremely solid overall.

The company's mix now includes data centers as well - a slowly growing market for Merlin, but a growing market. It's still "mostly" office space.

And Data Centers are a growing target for the company. The company expects to move from its current 80/20 traditional/digital income to a 40/60 traditional/digital income as it scales up its data center operations.

Given that it's already in the #1 place in both Offices and logistics, and the top 5 in urban shopping centers, Merlin is in an excellent position to move forward on this.

One needs to remember that while the company does have diversification in terms of geography, much of the operations are actually Madrid-based (at least in offices). 73% of office space is in Madrid, 16% in Barcelona, and 11% in Lisbon, and most of it is multi-tenant spaces (72%).

The company's rentholders are some of the largest companies on earth, and the loss of any of them would not be a fatal blow to the company's bottom line. The assets in Madrid include some real crown jewels of the Madrid skyline, such as Castellana 259, 85, 280, 93, and Plaza Ruiz Picasso 11.

So offices, as I see them, are extremely well-grounded, and given the clients and mix, I would consider this company in any but the most extreme circumstances to be "safe". I think the market tends to agree with me here, as the company has gone up significantly while other REITs have gone down.

In logistics, the company also has quite an excellent spread, with good exposure to the Barcelona port.

The company has a 48.5% stake in the ZAL Port, with top-tier tenants and over 750,000 square meters of stock.

The company's financial structure reflects its solid credit rating. Merlin has one of the lowest interest rates for REITs currently active. At today's time, it has 2.38% average hedged interest rate, with maturity of around 5 years, of which almost 91% is non-mortgage debt. 99.7% is fixed, another statistic that very few REITs manage to even come close to, and Merlin has over €1.3B worth of current liquidity. The 2025E maturities are already refinanced, so this average interest rate is with no unrefinanced maturities for both 2024-2025E.

The future for Merlin is Data-center oriented at this time.

There are very few entrants close to Merlin's capacities here. Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (would be the closest, but none of them come even close to what Merlin already has under construction - and Merlin will, over time if this holds more than 2x the combined capacity of the top 2-3 players in this market (Spain). 260 MW of centers are already licensed in both Spain and Portugal.

So with that in the bag, and with the latest results showing only upside and no significant negative tendencies worth mentioning, my overall view on Merlin Properties is that this company is more than worth investing in at a good valuation, or even at a fair one, provided that you can see that 15% annualized outperformance potential.

Let's see what we have in terms of valuation.

Merlin Properties - Valuation remains "Okay" when you account for growth.

Like before, Merlin Properties really cannot be called "cheap" any longer. At this particular valuation, the company is trading at almost 19.5x P/AFFO and is closing in on my initial price target for the company at €11/share.

We're now at €10.75/share, which means that yield is less than 1.6% and the current mix of macro and company-specific moves, means that the materialization of the longer-term upside is something we're likely to see next year, not this year. (Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs link)

Remember, when I started investing in Merlin Properties, the company was below €8/share.

In fact, while my initial position has not outperformed the S&P500, it has returned over 71% RoR since 2020.

So I consider this investment to actually be a successful and positive one. I have, several times, checked out to see if the time had come to reinvest and rotate Merlin into something else. However, each time I end up in the stance that I actually believe, despite the yield, that the company is likely to continue to grow here - and I don't sell my "growers", unless they do trade at that overvaluation.

Merlin isn't overvalued here, but it's most definitely approaching a fair value, with only 25 euro cents until we reach €11/share.

When evaluating a REIT, I look at:

Occupancy

LfL rental growth/FFO growth

release spreads

Divestment/M&A's

Dividend growth

Credit rating/debt/maturities

Merlin "wins" in all of these. All of these fundamentals are solid, even if the yield is not stellar. However, I have definitely gotten my 15%+ per year here. Going forward, seeing a double-digit growth estimate is actually somewhat tricky. I would expect the company to manage a long-term 18-19x P/AFFO, but I wouldn't go as high as 20x. Even at 18-19x, we're allowing for a slight premium to averages, which I am perfectly willing to do here given the portfolio and overall fundamentals.

But it also means anything above 12-13% annualized is unlikely here.

I went back and forth with regards to if I should change my rating or lower my PT; or raise it - but in the end, I decided not to. Remember also, that Merlin is likely to once again pick up its dividend payouts and become a higher-yielding company. And with the extraordinary dividend last year calculated into the last 2 years, shareholders have been more than made whole in terms of remuneration, with regards to how things have been before.

18 S&P Global analysts still follow Merlin - out of those 12 are still at "BUY" or "Outperform" at the current price of €10.7/share. The average weighted PT for the company here is €12.08/share. This is a massive increase from only 3-6 months ago, when we were close to single digits on average. We now have a range from €9.7 to €14.6, which let me remind you that we had a range in my last article from a low of around €7.9 and a high of €13.5. As I said, a significant change. However, just as I stay calm when things rock downward, I don't start changing things up just because things are going well - unless there is a significant reason for this.

One could raise the PT to reflect the better potential upsides from data centers, but I'm happy here to wait and see. My position in Merlin is up over 70% over the past 3 years, and I'm willing to hold on here and see what the company does.

For that reason, I'm at the following place with my Merlin thesis at this particular time.

Thesis

Knowing Spain fairly well as a market, and also knowing Portugal/Lisbon, I find the company an interesting business at this time, even after close on 3 years. Merlin is attractive for its assets and for the way it manages and grows those assets while disposing of non-core and unattractive ones. But the price dictates that the company is now barely attractive here. The company also isn't the highest yielder at this particular time.

The company also isn't the highest yielder at this particular time. My PT for the REIT remains at €11/share as of this update, and I believe you should take a look at the company to see if you're ripe for some European exposure in your "REIT work". I personally have 0.4%, up to 0.58% in Merlin of my portfolio, and that's with the growth we've been seeing.

I view Merlin as a "BUY" here, but I am close to cutting my PT and my recommendation if we go above €11, which remains my target as of July of 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The only issue with Merlin is that the company can't really be called "cheap" here.

