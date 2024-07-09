Kwarkot

Introduction

First Industrial (NYSE:FR) is a quality REIT that has seen its fair share of volatility in comparison to their industrial peers over the past several months. The company has a long operating history having been founded in 1994.

With interest rates likely to decline soon, long-term investors should consider this REIT as they have been performing exceptionally over the past few years. In this article I discuss the company's latest earnings, fundamentals, performance against peers, and why the recent dip has presented a great buying opportunity for long-term income investors.

Overview

As previously mentioned, First Industrial has 30 years of operating history. They focus on owning, acquiring, and developing logistics properties throughout the United States.

Most of these are concentrated in supply-constrained markets, located on the U.S coasts. Like their peer Rexford Industrial (REXR), most of their properties are concentrated in Southern California with this accounting for nearly 25% of their rental revenue. SoCal also happens to be the 4th largest global market with an ABR of $43 billion. Their portfolio is well-diversified with 425 properties across 940 tenants.

FR investor presentation

Latest Earnings

First Industrial reported their Q1 earnings this past April and is scheduled to report their upcoming earnings on July 17th. Before I comment on the REIT's upcoming earnings, I want to talk about their performance to start off the year.

The industrial REIT missed analysts' estimates on their bottom line by $0.01 with FFO coming in at $0.60. They managed to beat on their top line, however, with this coming in at $162.27 million, beating by more than $1 million.

FFO also declined from the prior quarter's $0.63, but managed to increase year-over-year by a penny. This was driven by higher rental revenue, but offset by a lower occupancy which I'll touch more on later. Revenue grew more than 3% from the prior quarter and nearly 9% on an annualized basis. This was thanks to the REIT's same-store cash NOI growth of 10% excluding fees.

This is in comparison to peers STAG Industrial (STAG) and Rexford Industrial who saw NOI growth of 7.1% and 8.5% respectively. This was also higher than the prior year's Q1 where cash NOI growth was 8.1%. FR also managed to raise some capital from dispositions after they sold 9 properties for $49 million.

Activity was a bit slow during the quarter in comparison to some peers. They completed nearly 2 million square feet of leases in cities like Nashville, Stockton, Phoenix, and Denver. STAG Industrial commenced 29 leases, while Rexford completed 3.2 million square feet of transactions during their latest quarter. But for 2024 they project completions of roughly 300 million square feet.

Q2 Earnings

Despite the miss during Q1, First Industrial is expected to grow FFO by nearly 7% to $0.64 in their upcoming quarter. Revenue is also expected to increase slightly to roughly $163.5 million. This would also represent top & bottom line growth rates of 7.4% and 3.2% respectively. Solid numbers despite a challenging economic backdrop, especially for REITs.

I expect FFO to be in a range of $0.60 - $0.65 as a result of their slow first quarter, as well as slower activity in SoCal. During the quarter, vacancy rates did tick-up slightly. Management touched on this stating renewal activity continues to be active, although the environment is slower for new leasing.

But there is some positive news as port activity is 26% higher than last year and hopefully this has a positive impact going forward. If the REIT does miss, I do expect to see some volatility in their share price.

Solid 5-Year Growth

Although FR and peer Rexford Industrial have seen some volatility in share price over the past few months, First Industrial has seen some solid growth over the past 5 years. In the chart below you can see FR's FFO growth has been strong, increasing from $1.74 - $2.60, midpoint of management's guidance. This also increased by a penny during their latest quarter.

FR investor presentation

This represents a growth rate of more than 49%. This is in comparison to Rexford's 89% where FFO increased from $1.23 in 2019 to $2.325 using their midpoint of guidance. I also compare them to their larger peers Prologis Inc (PLD) & EastGroup Properties (EGP), whose 5-year growth rate represent 68.3% and 66% respectively. So, despite a lower growth rate compared to their peers, First Industrial's growth over the past 5 years has been solid with an annual growth rate of nearly 10%.

Author chart

Dividend & Balance Sheet

Using the dividend estimate of $1.48 and $2.60 midpoint of guidance, FR's dividend is well-covered, giving them a safe payout ratio of 57%. Additionally, their quarterly dividend of $0.37 was safely covered by FFO of $0.60 during their latest quarter. This not only gives the REIT a cushion if unexpected volatility arises, but retained capital for organic growth as well.

Looking at the REIT's balance sheet, they did have a slightly higher leverage level at 5.3x. This is in comparison to 4.6x for Rexford and 4.9x for STAG. However, while both peers have debt maturing this year and in 2025 of roughly $568.7 million & $225 million respectively; the latter had no debt to worry about refinancing until 2026.

FR investor presentation

Pullback Makes Them Worth Considering

Over the past 5 months First Industrial has experienced some volatility, more so than its peers, down roughly 11%. This makes them attractive considering their solid growth. They also trade at a lower multiple than their peers. Using their midpoint of guidance, this gives FR a forward P/FFO multiple of 18.4x.

Although not particularly cheap, quality usually comes at a price and they are currently cheaper than their peer average of 19.02x. This is also much cheaper compared to larger peers PLD & EGP, who have forward multiples of 20.5x and 21x respectively. STAG and Rexford Industrial have the lowest at 15.1x and 19.5x respectively.

Using the Dividend Discount Model I have a price target of $59, which I think is achievable, especially considering interest rates are likely to be lower with a 71% chance of a cut this upcoming September. Moreover, this should serve as a catalyst for REITs in particular, and gives investors more than 23% upside from the current price of roughly $48.

Author DDM

Despite having an average growth rate of 10% of the past 5 years, I use a lower rate of 5.5% as I suspect this growth rate may not be sustainable going forward. I also decided to be more conservative to manage investors' expectations. I also use the lower end of the historical 7% - 10% range for the S&P since REITs are typically lower growth, income vehicles.

Risks & Conclusion

First Industrial has seen more volatility in comparison to some their industrial counterparts. I think this is a result of their concentration in Southern California. Aside from higher for longer interest rates, First Industrial also faces the risk of natural disasters as SoCal is known for its wild fires earthquakes.

Additionally, the area saw an uptick in vacancies and slower renewal activity. First Industrial's occupancy ratings also took a hit, down from 98.7% in Q1'23. Going forward this is expected to tick down lower in a range of 95.75% - 96.75%. If the economy experiences an unexpected downturn like a recession, or SoCal sees a natural disaster, this could negatively impact their financials and share price going forward.

However, with rates expected to be lower in the coming months, I anticipate an uptick in leasing activity as the macro environment turns more favorable, particularly for tenants as financial pressures ease. Furthermore, FR's fundamentals remain solid with no debt maturing for 2 years and a well-covered, and growing dividend.

Although they lag slightly behind their peers, investors are getting a quality REIT at a cheaper multiple as a result of headwinds. For these reasons, I think First Industrial is a REIT worth considering that could reward investors with double-digit upside potential.