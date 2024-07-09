Rabizo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), a business that was previously noted for its specialization in RF (Radio-frequency) devices but is now a pure-play silicon carbide materials entity, has experienced a disastrous 12 months; over the past year, when the Nasdaq has been resilient, generating returns of +36%, WOLF has proven to be a source of significant wealth destruction, contracting by 63%.

YCharts

WOLF’s dismal performance for a while now may have prompted some investors to write it off for good, but we don’t necessarily share that sentiment, and think it may be worth looking at, even though some headwinds are likely to linger in the short term.

The Benefits Of Pure-Play Vertical Integration in SiC Will Be Felt Soon Enough, Even as CAPEX Commitments Fade

Amidst the weakness in the share price, investors should not forget that WOLF is still on course to become a pre-eminent authority in the silicon carbide (SiC) space.

SiC usage may likely pick up in a lot of legacy industries over time, but over the next few years, its importance in the EV landscape should not be underestimated, given how cost-competitive incumbents are desperately trying to become. By incorporating SiC-based content, manufacturers can make compromises on the size and weight of power systems without worrying about loss of power density.

Silicon carbide technology is fundamentally quite complex with long gestation periods, and this means there haven't been ample greenfield investments in this terrain. WOLF, on the other hand, has been doubling down on its efforts here, and is now on course to wrap up the construction of a vertically integrated silicon carbide unit that will be able to churn out 200mm SiC wafers at large scale.

Note that Vertical integration in SiC wafer manufacturing can be transformative for WOLF as duplication of margin stacking in each step of the process is avoided, and you also have lower yield loss with better control over design. According to McKinsey, vertical integration can potentially boost manufacturing yields by 500-1000 bps and margins by 1000-1500bps.

Mckinsey

YCharts

Over the last couple of quarters, WOLF’s CAPEX commitments have gone through the roof (see image above), and currently on a trailing twelve-month basis, it is above $2bn. However, this is as high as it gets, and next year, the pace of gross CAPEX is expected to decline significantly by $0.6-0.8bn, and much of that will only be tools-related investments that can be modulated based on end market demand. Also, WOLF could well receive government grants like it has in the past, which could bring down the net CAPEX spend quite significantly. Even otherwise, WOLF is not starved for cash and currently has around $2.5bn of unrestricted cash and liquidity in its asset base. For context, management’s goal for the foreseeable future is to only maintain around $1bn of cash on its books.

Inventory and Gross Margin Headwinds Are Not Ideal But Should Pass

Currently, WOLF is paying the price for its end-market exposure to the Industrial & Energy markets, particularly across Asia, where inventory continues to get beefed up across various channels. This is also playing a part in WOLF’s own inventory situation, where inventories on its balance sheet and the number of days in which cash is tied up with inventories are both at decade highs. Management has suggested that they don’t expect the inventory situation to normalize until the second half of FY24.

YCharts

Given the weakness in the industrial and energy markets, WOLF is also seeing a shift in the sales mix to the EV pie, which at the current state levels isn’t at a high margin threshold, and ends up diluting the overall gross margin picture of the business. Besides the unfavorable sales mix, WOLF is also facing a lot of underutilization costs ($100m as of 9M-24 linked to the start of production at its silicon carbide fab at Mohawk Valley) and they’ve also experienced some equipment disruption incidents all of which are likely to weigh on the gross margin outlook.

As a result, previously (in early May) whilst management was targeting Q4 non-GAAP gross margins within 8-16%, the latest expectations as of late June is a gross margin range of 0% to 8%, both in Q4 as well as in Q1-25.

Sturdy EV-Related Design Momentum Not Captured By The Forward Valuations

Investors shouldn’t get overly bogged down by what’s happening in the I&E space, as demand for WOLF’s products within the EV space remain extremely resilient. Within the next five years, WOLF management believes that their silicon carbide devices will be found in 125 different car models (spread across 30 OEMs), and you can imagine how favorably this will be reflected on the topline in the years ahead.

In fact, even currently, note that even though there’s been stories abound about a broad slowdown in the EV markets, WOLF’s own EV device revenue is growing at a pace of 48% YoY with management stating that “demand remains well above our current supply”.

To get a sense of the alluring prospects here, investors ought to consider the texture of WOLF’s design-ins (customer commitments to purchase WOLF’s products), which accounted for $2.8bn in the March quarter, with a whopping 80% linked to EV opportunities alone (even cumulatively), EV design-ins account for the 80% of the total design-ins. These design cycles may be long, but there's an inherent stickiness to them, which helps provide ample revenue visibility over many years.

Q3 Presentation

The other important metric to track in the “design-win” which is essentially previous “design-ins” that convert to wins when a customer goes ahead with a purchase order for 20% or more, of the expected revenue for the first year. Note that on a 9M basis (as of March 2024), WOLF's design-wins have expanded by over 3.5x on a YoY basis and currently stand at $5.3bn.

All in all, look at sell-side positioning for WOLF’s topline progress over the next three years, and it looks very heartening. Based on recent management guidance provided last month, it looks like we could close the fiscal (WOLF follows a June ending calendar) with over $800m of revenue for this year; within just 2 years, the threshold of revenue will likely double with consensus now expecting an FY26 (June 2026) revenue figure of $1660m. By the end of next year, the company also plans to exit in a positive adjusted EBITDA state, and by FY26 it could be on course to generate annual EBITDA of less than half a billion.

YCharts

Now for a business poised to witness 2-year CAGR of 43%, we think it’s a tremendous deal to pick up the stock at a forward EV/sales multiple of just 3.67x, which also represents a massive 67% discount over the stock’s long-term rolling average multiple of 11x. Besides that, if we also take into consideration other semiconductor stocks which compete in similar avenues as WOLF, you'll note that the company's current multiple is priced at a slight discount to the peer set average of 4x.

YCharts

YCharts

Closing Thoughts - Charts Look Attractive

On the charts, we’re also quite enthused by the current risk-reward on offer for a long position.

The relative strength charts are typically quite useful in picking out favorable mean-reversion candidates within a certain sector; the image below highlights how the WOLF stock could serve as an appropriate mean-reversion trade within the broad semiconductor universe, as its current relative strength ratio is at record lows and a whopping 90% off its long-term average!

YCharts

WOLF’s long-term monthly chart shows us how the stock peaked in late 2021, and has been on a slide ever since. Nonetheless, note that the price imprints over the last 3-4 years have broadly taken place in the shape of a falling wedge pattern. At lower levels, bargain hunters start making their presence felt and the declining price momentum transitions to a flattening of the price action before a breakout higher.

Investing

We’re seeing some signs of that with WOLF, and it's rather interesting to note that it has now revisited a price zone last seen during 2015-2017, which had served as a zone for the stock to form a bottom before kickstarting a move higher which went on for many years.

What’s also heartening to note is that this year as the price drops to an old support zone, there have been no discretionary insider sales whatsoever, and whatever insider activity we’ve seen, has been purchases alone, including a transaction in late May.

Thus, to close, even though WOLF may likely witness a wobbly short-term outlook, we think the long-term prospects look alluring, and don’t believe this is the worst terrain to deploy one’s funds.