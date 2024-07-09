The Highest Quality Dividend Growth Stocks In 2024

This article follows a template article on the highest-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks by David Van Knapp, published in June 2020. To identify the highest-quality DG stocks, David screened the so-called CCC list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers for stocks that placed in the top two scoring categories of each quality indicator in his Quality Snapshots system.
In this article, I use Dividend Radar instead of the CCC list. Much like the CCC list, Dividend Radar is a spreadsheet of DG stocks that have paid higher dividends in the last five (or more) calendar years. Produced by Portfolio Insight and provided free of cost to dividend investors, Dividend Radar is updated and published every Friday using a rules-based and automated system and verified broker-grade data.
In January 2023, I adapted Quality Snapshots by replacing one quality indicator and adding another. The new quality scoring system employs six widely used quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 30 points. As in the original article and recent updates, the highest quality DG stocks earned 5 or 4 points for each quality indicator.
This article updates one I wrote in August 2022. While the scoring system and universe of DG stocks are different, the general layout of this article is quite similar and, inevitably, uses similar descriptions and explanations.
Quality Scoring
I use the following quality indicators to determine each stock's quality score:
- Value Line [VL] Price Stability
- Value Line [VL] Financial Strength ratings
- Morningstar [MS] Economic Moat
- S&P Global [SP] Credit Ratings
- Simply Safe Dividends [SS] Dividend Safety Scores
- Portfolio Insight [PI] Dividend Quality Grade
The Price Stability score is based on ranking the standard deviation of weekly percent changes in a stock's price over the last five years. VL presents the score on a scale of 100 (highest) to 5 (lowest) in increments of 5. A stock that fluctuates widely around its long-term trend line is riskier. As a long-term investor, I prefer stocks with stable price action and consistent growth.
The Financial Strength rating measures a company's financial condition. It is reported on a scale of A++ to C. VL considers fundamentals such as net income, cash flow, debt to equity, profit outlook, industry stability, and company return to assign ratings. Ratings of B or B+ are considered average. The lowest rating of C is reserved for companies in severe financial difficulty.
The Economic Moat is a proprietary data point from MS that reflects a company's sustainable competitive advantage. A company with a wide economic moat can fend off competition and earn high returns on capital for at least 20 years, whereas a narrow-moat company can do so for at least ten years. A no-moat company has either no advantage or one that will quickly dissipate.
The Credit Ratings from SP are forward-looking opinions about the ability and willingness of debt issuers to meet their financial obligations on time and in full. Credit ratings address creditworthiness rather than investment merit. The rating scale ranges from AAA to D, with BBB- and higher considered investment grade ratings, and BB+ and lower regarded as speculative grade.
The Dividend Safety Scores predict dividend risk over a complete economic cycle. SS determines scores based on an analysis of dividend-related metrics, including payout ratios, debt levels, recession performance, dividend longevity, industry cyclicality, free cash flow, and analyst estimates. Scores range from 0 to 100:
With its Dividend Quality Grade, PI differentiates between companies likely to increase their dividend during the next 12 months and companies at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. Grades range from A+ to F, with F indicating companies at significant risk of cutting their dividends. PI considers earnings, revenue, dividend performance, and performance and financial strength metrics to assign the grades.
Here is the scoring system I use to determine a stock's quality score:
Generally, 5 points are assigned to the highest ranks, ratings, and scores, so the highest-quality stocks would get 5 points for every quality indicator, for a maximum score of 30 points.
For S&P credit ratings, points are only awarded for investment-grade stocks. A stock gets either 5, 4, 3, or 0 depending on its credit rating, or 0 if it doesn't have a credit rating. Some stocks do not have credit ratings, including stocks with no or little debt. In such cases, the scoring system assigns 4 points to stocks with a Debt/Capital of less than 10%.
Here's how my quality points map to ratings and grades:
I consider DG stocks with quality scores above 15 points to be Investment-Grade stocks, whereas DG stocks with quality scores of 15 or less are Speculative-Grade stocks.
Highest Quality
To screen for the highest quality DG stocks, I'm considering only stocks that appear in the top two scoring categories of all six quality indicators, as illustrated in the following image:
The top-scoring stocks received 5 points for every quality indicator, for a maximum score of 30 points. The lowest qualifying stocks received 4 points for every quality indicator, for a total of 24 points.
The universe is the 709 DG stocks in the latest Dividend Radar (dated July 5, 2024).
Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates
Below, I'm presenting tables for each qualifying score (30 points down to 24 points). Stocks are presented in rank order. I use the following tie-breakers to rank stocks with the same quality score:
- Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Scores
- S&P Global's Credit Ratings
- Forward Dividend Yield
Each table below presents key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my risk-adjusted Buy Below price:
| Color-coding
My risk-adjusted Buy Below price allows a premium of up to 10% for stocks rated Exceptional and up to 5% for stocks rated Excellent. In contrast, my Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine, while I require a discount of at least 10% for Decent stocks. I'm not interested in buying stocks rated Poor or Inferior.
As a dividend growth investor with a long-term investment horizon, I'm more interested in owning quality stocks than getting a bargain on lower-quality stocks.
I use a survey approach to estimate fair value, referencing fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources, including Portfolio Insight, Morningstar, and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Portfolio Insight. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.
Stocks Scoring 30 Points
Three stocks earned the top scores for every quality indicator, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 points. I rate stocks with quality scores of 29-30, Exceptional.
Here are the Sector and Super Sector designations of these stocks:
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|1
|Microsoft (MSFT)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|2
|Visa (V)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|3
|Walmart (WMT)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
Stocks Scoring 29 Points
One stock missed out on getting a perfect score by missing out on just one top score. This is evident in the table, where a lighter green replaces the darker green. As mentioned above, I rate stocks with quality scores of 29-30, Exceptional.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|4
|Procter & Gamble (PG)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
Stocks Scoring 28 Points
The stocks in this group missed out on a perfect score by missing out on two top scores. You can see two lighter green cells in each row below. I rate stocks with quality scores of 26-28, Excellent.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|5
|Costco Wholesale (COST)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|6
|Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|7
|Comcast (CMCSA)
|Communication Services
|Sensitive
Stocks Scoring 27 Points
These stocks missed the highest rating level on three quality indicators. As mentioned above, I rate stocks with quality scores of 26-28, Excellent.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|8
|Apple (AAPL)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|9
|UnitedHealth (UNH)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|10
|Linde plc (LIN)
|Materials
|Cyclical
|11
|American States Water (AWR)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|12
|Franklin Electric (FELE)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|13
|Atmos Energy (ATO)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|14
|Cintas (CTAS)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|15
|RLI (RLI)
|Financials
|Cyclical
Stocks Scoring 26 Points
The stocks in this group missed the highest rating level on four quality indicators. As mentioned above, I rate stocks with quality scores of 26-28, Excellent.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|16
|W.W. Grainger (GWW)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|17
|SEI Investments (SEIC)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|18
|Graco (GGG)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|19
|Essential Utilities (WTRG)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|20
|WEC Energy (WEC)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|21
|Marsh & McLennan (MMC)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|22
|Travelers (TRV)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|23
|Waste Management (WM)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
Stocks Scoring 25 Points
These stocks earned the highest rating on just one of the six quality indicators.
I rate stocks with quality scores of 21-25, Fine.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|24
|Chubb (CB)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|25
|Aon plc (AON)
|Financials
|Cyclical
Stocks Scoring 24 Points
Stocks in this group would have scored four points for each of the six quality indicators. However, no stocks qualified in this way this year.
Bonus: Stocks that Scored at Least 26 Points
Stocks scoring at least 26 points are rated Exceptional (29-30 points) or Excellent (26-28 points). In this bonus section, I list stocks that scored at least 26 points but failed the stringent quality screens. Each stock in this list will have at least one non-green cell in the quality indicators columns below:
Here are the Sector and Super Sector designations of these stocks:
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|1
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|2
|NIKE (NKE)
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cyclical
|3
|Merck (MRK)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|4
|Brown & Brown (BRO)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|5
|Roper Technologies (ROP)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|6
|General Dynamics (GD)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|7
|Accenture plc (ACN)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|8
|Cisco Systems (CSCO)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|9
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|10
|McKesson (MCK)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|11
|Home Depot (HD)
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cyclical
|12
|Amphenol (APH)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|13
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|14
|California Water Service (CWT)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|15
|Medtronic plc (MDT)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|16
|Honeywell International (HON)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|17
|Brown-Forman (BFB)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|18
|A. O. Smith (AOS)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|19
|Intuit (INTU)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|20
|Canadian National Railway (CNI)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|21
|Eli Lilly (LLY)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|22
|Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
|Materials
|Cyclical
|23
|PepsiCo (PEP)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|24
|Becton, Dickinson (BDX)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|25
|Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|26
|Stryker (SYK)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|27
|Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|28
|Union Pacific (UNP)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|29
|Cencora (COR)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|30
|Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
|Materials
|Cyclical
|31
|Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|32
|Idacorp (IDA)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|33
|Fastenal (FAST)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|34
|Novartis AG (NVS)
|Health Care
|Defensive
Concluding Remarks
I am a big fan of David Van Knapp's work and highly recommend his latest article on the DG portfolio he started in 2008. Whether new to DG investing or a veteran, you'll learn something new from this article!
David originally proposed the Quality Snapshots scoring system, an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of DG stocks. He wrote several articles highlighting the highest-quality DG stocks, the last of which was published in June 2020.
I wrote two follow-up articles using David's 2020 article as a template and provided updated lists, one in August 2021 and one in August 2022. After that, I started experimenting with variations of Quality Snapshots to address some minor issues with the original system.
In January 2023, I replaced one of the original quality indicators, Value Line's Safety Rank, with Value Line's Price Stability. Moreover, I added Portfolio Insight's Dividend Quality Grade as a sixth quality indicator.
Changing the underlying quality scoring system makes comparing the August 2022 and July 2024 lists difficult. However, here are some observations:
- Universe: 730 DG stocks in 2022; 709 DG stocks in 2024.
- Highest-quality DG stocks: 56 in 2022 vs. 25 in 2024.
- Perfect Scores: 8 DG stocks scored 25/25 in 2022, whereas 3 DG stocks scored 30/30 in 2024
- Nine DG stocks are new to the 2024 highest-quality list: AWR, CTAS, FELE, GGG, LIN, RLI, SEIC, WM, WTRG
- Twelve of the 25 highest-quality DG stocks in the 2022 list are in the 2024 bonus list, meaning they are no longer considered highest-quality DG stocks: CSCO, GD, HD, HON, JNJ, LLY, LMT, MDT, MRK, NKE, PEP, UNP
- Five of the 25 highest-quality DG stocks in the 2022 list disappeared altogether and are not even in the 2024 bonus list: ACN, BLK, ECL, MA, TXN
All the stocks identified in this article are high-quality DG stocks, at least based on my quality scoring system. I presented 25 stocks that passed the stringent "highest-quality" screens and 34 bonus stocks with quality scores of 26 or higher.
Quality is one of many factors to consider when selecting candidates for investment. The stock's valuation is important, too. To help readers, I have included the tables in this article that provide my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices and a column indicating how much the stock's price is trading at a discount or premium to my Buy Below price.
No fewer than 39 DG stocks covered in this article (or 66%) are trading below my Buy Below price!
Other factors to consider include dividend yield and dividend growth rate, total return performance, and income and growth prospects. The tables provide key metrics that give readers a good starting point for further research.
As always, I recommend you do your due diligence before investing in any stock covered in this article.
Thanks for reading, and happy investing!
