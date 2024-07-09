The Highest Quality Dividend Growth Stocks In 2024

NicoElNino

This article follows a template article on the highest-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks by David Van Knapp, published in June 2020. To identify the highest-quality DG stocks, David screened the so-called CCC list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers for stocks that placed in the top two scoring categories of each quality indicator in his Quality Snapshots system.

In this article, I use Dividend Radar instead of the CCC list. Much like the CCC list, Dividend Radar is a spreadsheet of DG stocks that have paid higher dividends in the last five (or more) calendar years. Produced by Portfolio Insight and provided free of cost to dividend investors, Dividend Radar is updated and published every Friday using a rules-based and automated system and verified broker-grade data.

In January 2023, I adapted Quality Snapshots by replacing one quality indicator and adding another. The new quality scoring system employs six widely used quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 30 points. As in the original article and recent updates, the highest quality DG stocks earned 5 or 4 points for each quality indicator.

This article updates one I wrote in August 2022. While the scoring system and universe of DG stocks are different, the general layout of this article is quite similar and, inevitably, uses similar descriptions and explanations.

Quality Scoring

I use the following quality indicators to determine each stock's quality score:

The Price Stability score is based on ranking the standard deviation of weekly percent changes in a stock's price over the last five years. VL presents the score on a scale of 100 (highest) to 5 (lowest) in increments of 5. A stock that fluctuates widely around its long-term trend line is riskier. As a long-term investor, I prefer stocks with stable price action and consistent growth.

The Financial Strength rating measures a company's financial condition. It is reported on a scale of A++ to C. VL considers fundamentals such as net income, cash flow, debt to equity, profit outlook, industry stability, and company return to assign ratings. Ratings of B or B+ are considered average. The lowest rating of C is reserved for companies in severe financial difficulty.

The Economic Moat is a proprietary data point from MS that reflects a company's sustainable competitive advantage. A company with a wide economic moat can fend off competition and earn high returns on capital for at least 20 years, whereas a narrow-moat company can do so for at least ten years. A no-moat company has either no advantage or one that will quickly dissipate.

The Credit Ratings from SP are forward-looking opinions about the ability and willingness of debt issuers to meet their financial obligations on time and in full. Credit ratings address creditworthiness rather than investment merit. The rating scale ranges from AAA to D, with BBB- and higher considered investment grade ratings, and BB+ and lower regarded as speculative grade.

The Dividend Safety Scores predict dividend risk over a complete economic cycle. SS determines scores based on an analysis of dividend-related metrics, including payout ratios, debt levels, recession performance, dividend longevity, industry cyclicality, free cash flow, and analyst estimates. Scores range from 0 to 100:

Simply Safe Dividends

With its Dividend Quality Grade, PI differentiates between companies likely to increase their dividend during the next 12 months and companies at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. Grades range from A+ to F, with F indicating companies at significant risk of cutting their dividends. PI considers earnings, revenue, dividend performance, and performance and financial strength metrics to assign the grades.

Here is the scoring system I use to determine a stock's quality score:

Created by the author

Generally, 5 points are assigned to the highest ranks, ratings, and scores, so the highest-quality stocks would get 5 points for every quality indicator, for a maximum score of 30 points.

For S&P credit ratings, points are only awarded for investment-grade stocks. A stock gets either 5, 4, 3, or 0 depending on its credit rating, or 0 if it doesn't have a credit rating. Some stocks do not have credit ratings, including stocks with no or little debt. In such cases, the scoring system assigns 4 points to stocks with a Debt/Capital of less than 10%.

Here's how my quality points map to ratings and grades:

Created by the author

I consider DG stocks with quality scores above 15 points to be Investment-Grade stocks, whereas DG stocks with quality scores of 15 or less are Speculative-Grade stocks.

Highest Quality

To screen for the highest quality DG stocks, I'm considering only stocks that appear in the top two scoring categories of all six quality indicators, as illustrated in the following image:

Created by the Author

The top-scoring stocks received 5 points for every quality indicator, for a maximum score of 30 points. The lowest qualifying stocks received 4 points for every quality indicator, for a total of 24 points.

The universe is the 709 DG stocks in the latest Dividend Radar (dated July 5, 2024).

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I'm presenting tables for each qualifying score (30 points down to 24 points). Stocks are presented in rank order. I use the following tie-breakers to rank stocks with the same quality score:

Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Scores S&P Global's Credit Ratings Forward Dividend Yield

Each table below presents key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my risk-adjusted Buy Below price:

Yrs : years of consecutive dividend increases

: years of consecutive dividend increases Qual : Quality score (out of 30)

: Quality score (out of 30) Fwd Yield : forward dividend yield for a recent share Price

: forward dividend yield for a recent share 5-Avg Yield : 5-year average dividend yield

: 5-year average dividend yield 5-DGR : 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend

: 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend Proj DGR : my projected dividend growth rate

: my projected dividend growth rate 5-YOC : the projected yield on cost after five years of investment

: the projected yield on cost after five years of investment ACN : Adjusted Chowder Number

: Adjusted Chowder Number 5-TTR : 5-year compound trailing total returns

: 5-year compound trailing total returns VL PS : Value Line Price Stability

: Value Line Price Stability VL FS : Value Line Financial Strength ratings

: Value Line Financial Strength ratings MS EM : Morningstar Economic Moat

: Morningstar Economic Moat SP CR : S&P Global Credit Ratings

: S&P Global Credit Ratings SS DS : Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Scores

: Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Scores PI DQ : Portfolio Insight Dividend Quality Grade

: Portfolio Insight Dividend Quality Grade Buy Below : my risk-adjusted buy below price (see below)

: my risk-adjusted buy below price (see below) –Disc +Prem : discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price

: discount or premium of the recent share to my price Price: recent share price Click to enlarge

Color-coding Ticker : highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

: highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio Qual : for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots

: for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots Fwd Yield : green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

: green if ≥ 5-YOC : green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

: green if ≥ 4.0%, yellow if ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if < 2.5% ACN : colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely

: colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below Click to enlarge

My risk-adjusted Buy Below price allows a premium of up to 10% for stocks rated Exceptional and up to 5% for stocks rated Excellent. In contrast, my Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine, while I require a discount of at least 10% for Decent stocks. I'm not interested in buying stocks rated Poor or Inferior.

As a dividend growth investor with a long-term investment horizon, I'm more interested in owning quality stocks than getting a bargain on lower-quality stocks.

Created by the author

I use a survey approach to estimate fair value, referencing fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources, including Portfolio Insight, Morningstar, and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Portfolio Insight. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Stocks Scoring 30 Points

Three stocks earned the top scores for every quality indicator, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 points. I rate stocks with quality scores of 29-30, Exceptional.

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Here are the Sector and Super Sector designations of these stocks:

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Microsoft (MSFT) Information Technology Sensitive 2 Visa (V) Financials Cyclical 3 Walmart (WMT) Consumer Staples Defensive Click to enlarge

Stocks Scoring 29 Points

One stock missed out on getting a perfect score by missing out on just one top score. This is evident in the table, where a lighter green replaces the darker green. As mentioned above, I rate stocks with quality scores of 29-30, Exceptional.

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 4 Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples Defensive Click to enlarge

Stocks Scoring 28 Points

The stocks in this group missed out on a perfect score by missing out on two top scores. You can see two lighter green cells in each row below. I rate stocks with quality scores of 26-28, Excellent.

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 5 Costco Wholesale (COST) Consumer Staples Defensive 6 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Industrials Sensitive 7 Comcast (CMCSA) Communication Services Sensitive Click to enlarge

Stocks Scoring 27 Points

These stocks missed the highest rating level on three quality indicators. As mentioned above, I rate stocks with quality scores of 26-28, Excellent.

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 8 Apple (AAPL) Information Technology Sensitive 9 UnitedHealth (UNH) Health Care Defensive 10 Linde plc (LIN) Materials Cyclical 11 American States Water (AWR) Utilities Defensive 12 Franklin Electric (FELE) Industrials Sensitive 13 Atmos Energy (ATO) Utilities Defensive 14 Cintas (CTAS) Industrials Sensitive 15 RLI (RLI) Financials Cyclical Click to enlarge

Stocks Scoring 26 Points

The stocks in this group missed the highest rating level on four quality indicators. As mentioned above, I rate stocks with quality scores of 26-28, Excellent.

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 16 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials Sensitive 17 SEI Investments (SEIC) Financials Cyclical 18 Graco (GGG) Industrials Sensitive 19 Essential Utilities (WTRG) Utilities Defensive 20 WEC Energy (WEC) Utilities Defensive 21 Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Financials Cyclical 22 Travelers (TRV) Financials Cyclical 23 Waste Management (WM) Industrials Sensitive Click to enlarge

Stocks Scoring 25 Points

These stocks earned the highest rating on just one of the six quality indicators.

I rate stocks with quality scores of 21-25, Fine.

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 24 Chubb (CB) Financials Cyclical 25 Aon plc (AON) Financials Cyclical Click to enlarge

Stocks Scoring 24 Points

Stocks in this group would have scored four points for each of the six quality indicators. However, no stocks qualified in this way this year.

Bonus: Stocks that Scored at Least 26 Points

Stocks scoring at least 26 points are rated Exceptional (29-30 points) or Excellent (26-28 points). In this bonus section, I list stocks that scored at least 26 points but failed the stringent quality screens. Each stock in this list will have at least one non-green cell in the quality indicators columns below:

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Here are the Sector and Super Sector designations of these stocks:

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health Care Defensive 2 NIKE (NKE) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 3 Merck (MRK) Health Care Defensive 4 Brown & Brown (BRO) Financials Cyclical 5 Roper Technologies (ROP) Information Technology Sensitive 6 General Dynamics (GD) Industrials Sensitive 7 Accenture plc (ACN) Information Technology Sensitive 8 Cisco Systems (CSCO) Information Technology Sensitive 9 Northrop Grumman (NOC) Industrials Sensitive 10 McKesson (MCK) Health Care Defensive 11 Home Depot (HD) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 12 Amphenol (APH) Information Technology Sensitive 13 Lockheed Martin (LMT) Industrials Sensitive 14 California Water Service (CWT) Utilities Defensive 15 Medtronic plc (MDT) Health Care Defensive 16 Honeywell International (HON) Industrials Sensitive 17 Brown-Forman (BFB) Consumer Staples Defensive 18 A. O. Smith (AOS) Industrials Sensitive 19 Intuit (INTU) Information Technology Sensitive 20 Canadian National Railway (CNI) Industrials Sensitive 21 Eli Lilly (LLY) Health Care Defensive 22 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Materials Cyclical 23 PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples Defensive 24 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Health Care Defensive 25 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples Defensive 26 Stryker (SYK) Health Care Defensive 27 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Financials Cyclical 28 Union Pacific (UNP) Industrials Sensitive 29 Cencora (COR) Health Care Defensive 30 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Materials Cyclical 31 Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Financials Cyclical 32 Idacorp (IDA) Utilities Defensive 33 Fastenal (FAST) Industrials Sensitive 34 Novartis AG (NVS) Health Care Defensive Click to enlarge

Concluding Remarks

I am a big fan of David Van Knapp's work and highly recommend his latest article on the DG portfolio he started in 2008. Whether new to DG investing or a veteran, you'll learn something new from this article!

David originally proposed the Quality Snapshots scoring system, an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of DG stocks. He wrote several articles highlighting the highest-quality DG stocks, the last of which was published in June 2020.

I wrote two follow-up articles using David's 2020 article as a template and provided updated lists, one in August 2021 and one in August 2022. After that, I started experimenting with variations of Quality Snapshots to address some minor issues with the original system.

In January 2023, I replaced one of the original quality indicators, Value Line's Safety Rank, with Value Line's Price Stability. Moreover, I added Portfolio Insight's Dividend Quality Grade as a sixth quality indicator.

Changing the underlying quality scoring system makes comparing the August 2022 and July 2024 lists difficult. However, here are some observations:

Universe: 730 DG stocks in 2022; 709 DG stocks in 2024.

Highest-quality DG stocks: 56 in 2022 vs. 25 in 2024.

Perfect Scores: 8 DG stocks scored 25/25 in 2022, whereas 3 DG stocks scored 30/30 in 2024

Nine DG stocks are new to the 2024 highest-quality list: AWR, CTAS, FELE, GGG, LIN, RLI, SEIC, WM, WTRG

Twelve of the 25 highest-quality DG stocks in the 2022 list are in the 2024 bonus list, meaning they are no longer considered highest-quality DG stocks: CSCO, GD, HD, HON, JNJ, LLY, LMT, MDT, MRK, NKE, PEP, UNP

Five of the 25 highest-quality DG stocks in the 2022 list disappeared altogether and are not even in the 2024 bonus list: ACN, BLK, ECL, MA, TXN

All the stocks identified in this article are high-quality DG stocks, at least based on my quality scoring system. I presented 25 stocks that passed the stringent "highest-quality" screens and 34 bonus stocks with quality scores of 26 or higher.

Quality is one of many factors to consider when selecting candidates for investment. The stock's valuation is important, too. To help readers, I have included the tables in this article that provide my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices and a column indicating how much the stock's price is trading at a discount or premium to my Buy Below price.

No fewer than 39 DG stocks covered in this article (or 66%) are trading below my Buy Below price!

Other factors to consider include dividend yield and dividend growth rate, total return performance, and income and growth prospects. The tables provide key metrics that give readers a good starting point for further research.

As always, I recommend you do your due diligence before investing in any stock covered in this article.

