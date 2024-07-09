The Highest Quality Dividend Growth Stocks In 2024

FerdiS
Summary

  • This article updates one I wrote in August 2022, which was based on a template article by David Van Knapp published in June 2020.
  • I use an adapted quality scoring system to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks.
  • The system employs six quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 30 points.
  • Only 25 stocks passed the stringent quality screens, and only two stocks had perfect quality scores.
  • I provide a bonus list containing stocks that scored at least 26 total points but otherwise failed the quality screens.

This article follows a template article on the highest-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks by David Van Knapp, published in June 2020. To identify the highest-quality DG stocks, David screened the so-called CCC list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers for stocks that placed in the

