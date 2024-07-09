J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.K. based equipment group Ashtead (OTCPK:ASHTF), owner of Sunbelt Rentals among other businesses, has been a highly rewarding stock over the long run. It is up 153% in the past five years and over 6,000% since the start of 2010.

I have not covered the company previously. I rate it as a “buy”.

Ashtead is a Leading Player in the Equipment Rentals Business

Ashtead is a large business renting equipment to construction professionals. It operates as Sunbelt Rentals in the U.S. (the second largest equipment rental company nationally, with 1,186 stores), Sunbelt Rentals in Canada (135 stores) and, in a name that does not much reflect local conditions, Sunbelt Rentals in the U.K., where it is the largest equipment rental company, with 190 stores.

Company website

It is listed in London and run from the U.K., where it started and maintains a rental business. However, the lion’s share of the business is in North America, especially the U.S. Last year, the U.S. accounted for 86% of total revenues and 95% of profits.

The business model of the equipment rentals business generally is one I like, and Ashtead’s strong position and impressive business performance helps it make the most of this. Constructors need specialist equipment but only on a project by project basis, so they rent instead of buying. Those costs can be factored into what they quote for the project, on top of which the renter needs to account both for fairly rough treatment of some equipment (try spending a day on a building site in northern Canada in February or the Deep South in August) and periods of non-rental, so they can command a pricing premium. Last year, Ashtead’s net margin was 15.9%.

This is an industry that rewards scale, offering purchase economies of scale and the chance to service large national clients. The market is growing and the big boys (including Ashtead) are getting bigger.

Company capital markets presentation, April 2024

Whether that continues to be the case is basically tied to the long-term demand outlook for construction, especially in the U.S. given its centrality to Ashtead's business. I expect there to be ups and downs along the way, given the cyclical nature of both the housing market and large-scale infrastructural spending. Over time, though, I expect U.S. housing starts to be robust due to population growth and a long-term trend towards smaller average household sizes. Meanwhile, the creaking infrastructure of the U.S. looks set to attract sizeable spending for years to come, whatever political party is in office.

Performance has Been Excellent – and Remains Strong

The long-term trajectory of the Ashtead share price tells its own story.

The company has grown very strongly not by chance but by having a series of carefully considered, well-executed growth strategies.

It has been able to realise the synergies of operating in multiple markets to a large extent, by streamlining much of its business practice across its three key markets. It has built real scale in areas with lucrative margins and high demand, such as mobile elevating work platforms in North America and earth proving in the U.K.

Company capital markets presentation, April 2024

The growth story here continues, in my view. There is plenty of white space even just in the three existing main markets and in future I think Ashtead could easily roll out its model in other markets with similar demographics and building industries: Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands and perhaps Mexico all come to mind. Meanwhile, the company’s latest strategic plan has been unveiled. Although simple, it seems to aim at the right targets.

Company capital markets presentation, April 2024

Last month, Ashtead released its full-year results. Although profit fell slightly, operating profit grew and revenue grew in a double-digit percentage.

Company final results announcement

During the year, the company added 113 locations in North America.

The profit fall reflected higher interest expenses. But I think the results demonstrate that the company is in excellent shape and set for ongoing growth.

The company said in the results announcement that its end markets in North America remain robust with healthy demand. Although it did not provide specific financial guidance for the current year, the company said, “(t)hrough the actionable components of our new strategic growth plan, Sunbelt 4.0, we will drive long-term sustainable growth and returns for all stakeholders”.

I think the results were creditable and demonstrated the ongoing resilience of Ashtead's business model, its pricing power and attractive margins. My main concern was the fall in profit before tax, of 2%. That is small, but it still a fall (and the fourth quarter number was 10%, which is not small). At $4.3bn, the company spent half a billion dollars more on capital investment than the prior year. That is a short-term financial hurt but should be positive for the long-term investment case. Depreciation costs of $2.1bn, up 19%, help explain that.

Depreciation here does not bother me much as this is a business built on equipment, much of which has a fairly short lifespan. At the operating cash flow level, an 51% increase in financing costs to $513m does concern me somewhat. With $10.7bn of net debt (up 19% in a year), financing and interest costs are important here and changes in interest rates are a risk for the business. Its rapid expansion has been fuelled partly by heavy borrowing, and so it is important for the firm to manage its balance sheet prudently.

Possible Risks

There are a couple of key risks here in my view.

Clearly, over the full economic cycle, one of them is a downturn in construction. That would immediately hit a short-term rentals firm. The company says demand is robust and that large capital infrastructural projects in the U.S. continue to drive demand there. At some point, though, there will be a downturn, even if it is a long way off. Ashtead could gain market share and so perhaps maintain revenue in a modest downturn that hurt smaller players. In a larger downturn, though, it would not escape the direct effects, in my view.

Another risk, as I alluded to above, is the balance sheet. Last year, the company expanded capex payments to $4.5bn, meaning free cash flows fell almost 60% to $216m. Meanwhile, net debt grew 19% to $10.7bn (just over a third of the current market cap).

The company has grown quickly through acquisition and investment in its business, but the net debt is a consequence of that and, as we saw last year, higher interest rates can mean that servicing that debt leads to lower profitability.

Valuing Ashtead

The company is trading at 19 times last year’s earnings. The dividend yield is a fairly unexciting 1.5%.

That valuation is not cheap, but it is actually less than one might expect, considering the meteoric rise in the Ashtead share price over the past ten to fifteen years.

U.K. rival Speedy trades on a P/E ratio of 65 and HSS on 13, but neither looks as strong as Ashtead (HSS has a market cap of just £52m and trades in pennies). A better comparator is probably US-listed United Rentals (URI), currently selling at a P/E ratio of 17. For Ashtead's quality, a P/E ratio of 19 looks reasonable to me.

If it can continue its long-term growth trajectory – and I think it can – the price looks fair to me. I see the shares as a “buy”.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.