Asadnz/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Agilysys, Inc. has invested in revolutionary cloud-based hospitality software products that will be the key to the company's future growth prospects. However, although the company has presented a lot of strategic initiatives as well as unprecedented financial performance, its growth is still limited by recurrent challenges.

Introduction

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) is the main supplier of hospitality system software. Services include cloud-based applications serving numerous hospitality markets such as hotels, resorts, and gaming establishments. Agilysys is committed to providing top-notch customer service and innovation to its clients through technology and a broad range of services.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended Mar 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2023 Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Revenues 52.9 56.1 58.6 60.6 62.2 Cost Of Revenues 20.7 23.0 23.5 22.7 24.0 Gross Profit 32.2 33.1 35.1 37.8 38.3 Selling General & Admin Expenses 13.9 16.7 15.2 15.2 17.7 Operating Income 3.5 1.7 3.8 6.8 3.5 Net Income 4.1 1.5 4.5 77.1 3.0 Gross Margin 60.84% 58.97% 59.87% 62.45% 61.52% Operating Margin 6.63% 3.06% 6.44% 11.27% 5.57% Profit Margin 7.7% 2.76% 7.75% 127.37% 4.76% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Retrieved on 07-06-2024. Financials in millions USD.

Agilysys has seen remarkable financial trends in the last few quarters. The company has broken revenue growth records for each quarter of 2024, one after the other. The main reason for the rise in revenue is the software and services division. I see that by successfully deploying a subscription fee software that bills users for access, the company has also shown penetration in new regions such as the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Equally, Agilysys is entering various client segments and securing new customers with major projects they have completed with Marriott. These projects directly add to the current income, which, in turn, strengthens subscription renewals as well (Q1 2024 earnings call).

Agilysys has increased its revenue from $52.9 million in March 2023 to $62.2 million in March 2024. This 17.6% rise was because of good sales in the software subscription and professional services. Gross profit also became higher from $32.2 million to $38.3 million, and it shows that it is about efficiently managing costs despite higher expenses. However, I see that the company had a fluctuating operating margin, as it hit a top of 11.27% in December 2023, influenced by increased sales and the successful maintenance of SG&A expenses. In summary, Agilysys navigated the road between balancing growth and profit and thus kept its financial performance (Q1 2024 earnings call).

Opportunities

Agilysys is launching a better version of the product subscription services with the main focus on expanding the platform by adding more new cloud-based software. The company's recent collaboration with Marriott for point-of-sale (POS) solutions provides a big opportunity for revenue growth through an influx of subscription revenue from the hotels that adopt the new system. This move is not just a step towards Agilysys' expansion but also a source of recurring revenues and, as such, it will help the company in keeping its profitability.

Moreover, the business is ready to take advantage of the existing Americas Hotels and Resorts line of business that witnessed a rise in sales of 16% over the prior fiscal year. Agilysys will be able to obtain new clients because it offers and sells its advanced property management system (PMS) products. This dedication to the widespread integration of products will probably result in higher sales and better customer feedback, thus attracting follow-up business and endorsements.

In the anticipation of the future, the agreement with Marriott is anticipated to have a huge impact on the company's future revenues. The hospitality industry's Total Addressable Market (TAM) for POS solutions is massive, and the share of Marriott alone is already a key driver of this market. I see that by 2025, the total worldwide hotel management system market is expected to hit $10.5 billion, with POS systems as a crucial part. Agilysys will be able to make huge revenues in the market due to its inventive and all-in-one systems. If the organization succeeds in grabbing 5% of the market, this will bring in an extra $525 million of income over a couple of years. This alliance with Marriott is a centerpiece, which is more than likely to be the starting point of other collaborations in the industry, thereby setting the stage for the expansion of Agilysys' market presence besides developing income streams that will be recurring.

Challenges

To Agilysys, one of the major challenges is competing with competitive pressure in the global markets, especially in the APAC and EMEA regions. Despite a 45% sales increase in Asia Pacific, the firm needs to establish itself as a modern provider in these areas, in which before it was actually an insufficient one. Making a world-class reputation and gaining customer trust is a goal that can only be attained by continuous investment in a local sales team and the successful accomplishment of the scheme ensuring total customer satisfaction to make them reference customers.

The transition from service to product revenue was because of the advancements in point of sale (POS) terminal software that is another ongoing challenge. While customers choose iPads and Android devices, among other hardware, Agilysys Inc. experiences a decline in terms of one-time product sales. This mainly comprises hardware revenue. I see that this pattern demands the necessary focus on a strategic approach of selling software subscriptions more than hardware revenue and maintaining the total volume of revenue growth.

Besides, the company's approach has also some implicit dangers that need to be resolved. The rivaling scenario is changing rapidly and Agilysys will have to keep on being creative in order to be a competitor. A resulting consequence would be the company's loss of market share to more agile competitors in case of failure. Not only this, but also entering new regions is fraught with potential hazards such as regulatory challenges, cultural disparities, and differing customer expectations. Of these, tactics or strategies fall short can possibly act as obstacles to the company's expansion.

Moreover, I see that the fact that Agilysys is dependent on just a few major customers such as Marriott makes things even worse. If there are any issues with the collaboration, it could greatly affect Agilysys' financial projections. The company has to start looking for new customers, apart from its few big ones, and make it a priority to stop being dependent on just a few, that is of the utmost importance for a sustainable business development.

Valuation

Gross Margin PS ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM Growth revenue Growth EPS Revenue growth forward (analysts estimate) Earnings growth forward (analysts estimate) Agilysys, Inc. 60.75% 11.13 32.48 19.89% 546.94% 19.35% 33.08% Sector 49.19% 3.01 30.58 3.38% 2.25% 6.71% 7.16% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Retrieved on 07-06-2024.

With a 60.75% gross margin, Agilysys is significantly above the sector median of 49.19%. It is seen that the company is well-run in costs and has strong pricing power. I see that the higher margin suggests that the company manages production and other costs effectively and has the potential to dominate the software pricing market with its innovative solutions. The company has a P/S ratio of 11.13 and a P/E ratio of 32.48. So it is the case that this surpasses the median score in the industry, i.e., 3.01 and 30.58, and thus, the statement is interpreted that investors are willing to pay a higher price for Agilysys stock because of its growth and value for their financial health.

Given Agilysys' projected revenue growth rate of 19.35% and earnings growth rate of 33.08%, the P/E ratio might well move up to around 35-40, which could indicate even better valuations as profits continue to increase. The P/S ratio may also show a balance at the level of 12-13, supporting the company's confidence in its revenue-producing capability. I see that these forecasts insinuate that Agilysys is quite fairly valued in relation to its competitors, and this is proven by the company's strong growth prospects, superb cost control, and outstanding financial performance.

Conclusion

Agilysys Inc. is what I am optimistic about. The company's strategy and its financial performance that hit record numbers imply a very promising future. Despite the pressure from competitors and revenue changes, its concentration on the development of cloud computing solutions and key market opportunities should keep its profits at a high level.