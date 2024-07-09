Monty Rakusen

As the stock market continues to hover around all-time highs, my focus remains on rotating more of my portfolio toward "growth at a reasonable price" stocks. Oftentimes these are companies that mainstream investors aren't incredibly familiar with, and stocks that don't make up common fund and ETF portfolios.

I particularly like companies with strong fundamentals that have bucked YTD trends and have fallen sharply, as I do think rebound plays will be a great way to play the current market top. Workiva (NYSE:WK) is a solid choice here, as the financial reporting software company has seen its share price decline more than 25% year to date:

For investors who are unfamiliar with this name: Workiva is a software tool meant specifically for external reporting of company data, both financial and otherwise. It helps internal audit teams ensure compliance with the SEC and also report, for example, ESG metrics to investors and boards of directors. It works in tandem (is not a competitor to) financial reporting platforms like Workday or NetSuite; in fact, the Workday Marketplace has a direct integration to Workiva.

I'm initiating Workiva at a buy for a number of reasons:

Growth at scale. Workiva continues to penetrate deeper into its massive $25 billion TAM, growing subscription revenue at a >20% y/y clip despite already counting some of the largest blue-chip customers in its base. We note as well that the company is just starting to come into meaningful profitability on a pro forma basis this year.

Workiva continues to penetrate deeper into its massive $25 billion TAM, growing subscription revenue at a >20% y/y clip despite already counting some of the largest blue-chip customers in its base. We note as well that the company is just starting to come into meaningful profitability on a pro forma basis this year. Improving net retention rates. While many software companies are reporting declining net retention rates because of headcount losses at many of its customers, Workiva has trended the other way.

While many software companies are reporting declining net retention rates because of headcount losses at many of its customers, Workiva has trended the other way. Compelling valuation. While not bargain-basement cheap, considering the company's balance of growth and profitability while attacking a large TAM, I'd say Workiva still trades with quite a bit of upside potential remaining, considering the YTD drop.

It's time to use this dip as a buying opportunity.

Tremendous growth in an important, often invisible category

In financial reporting software, the big guns are the likes of Workday's ERP platform, SAP (SAP), and Oracle (ORCL), which has financial reporting tools for both small and larger companies and is the owner of NetSuite.

But finance departments cover large roles, and external reporting and compliance is often complex and overlooked - which is where Workiva comes in. The company has been a specialist in this space for over 15 years, and despite expecting to hit over $700 million in revenue this year, the company is still growing subscription revenue at a ~20% y/y clip:

Workiva subscription revenue growth (Workiva Q1 shareholder presentation)

The company has three main product suites: financial reporting for accounting & finance teams, ESG reporting, and audit & risk compliance reporting.

We note as well that despite the fact that very few mainstream investors have actually heard about Workiva or what it does, the company's client roster includes some of the most recognizable blue-chip firms in the world: including the likes of Alphabet (GOOG), Chevron (CVX), United Airlines (UAL), and several others as shown below:

Workiva customer pool (Workiva Q1 shareholder presentation)

And despite its well-entrenched base, the company continues to see tremendous growth in larger customers that are generating healthy annual subscription revenues.

In its most recent quarter, the company's count of customers with over >$300k in annual contract value (ACV) jumped 34% y/y to 332, while nearly 1,700 customers (of the company's ~6,000 total customers) generate more than $100k in ACV:

Workiva customer growth (Workiva Q1 shareholder presentation)

Room to grow, and doing it scalably

Equally important to understand is the fact that while Workiva may appear like a niche financial software company, it believes it addresses a large TAM. Across its product lines, the company believes it addresses a global TAM of $25 billion, which indicates that its current-year revenue guidance just north of $700 million is only about ~3% penetrated into this overall market:

Workiva TAM (Workiva Q1 shareholder presentation)

Multinational companies exist in a tangled framework of local, national and international compliance and reporting standards that they have to adhere by. Having a system of record to keep all of this compliance straight is the core selling point of Workiva as it continues to expand to more customers.

To illustrate the complexity and ever-moving nature of these regulations and their impact on businesses' need to have adequate reporting standards, CEO Julie Iskow noted as follows on the recent Q1 earnings call:

I will move on now to an update on global regulations. On March 6, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it adopted its long-awaited climate disclosure rule. This new rule is set to enhance and standardize the disclosure of climate related data and associated financial risks. The goal is to provide investors with consistent, comparable and reliable data in annual reports and registration statements. Since the announcement, there have been several legal challenges to the rule. Energy companies in business groups contend that the rules amount to environmental regulation and therefore overstepped the SEC’s legal mandate. On the other side, environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Natural Resources Defense Council, have countered that the rules don’t go far enough. On April 4, the SEC announced that it exercised its discretion to stay the final rules pending a review in the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. The SEC is just one of many stakeholders that organizations must factor in as they transform their sustainability data collection and reporting processes. As we’ve communicated in the past, regardless of regulatory mandates, companies have been purchasing and will continue to purchase-software to report this sustainability and financial information. The regulatory timing and enforcement in Europe is much clearer. As highlighted in several of our Q1 client wins, we’re seeing CSRD requirements driving purchasing decisions in both the U.S. and Europe. Q1 did bring further clarity on the digital disclosure requirements for CSRD."

Add this to the fact that Workiva is also expecting meaningful profitability scaling, especially in the second half of this year (as shown in the chart below).

Workiva outlook (Workiva Q1 shareholder presentation)

While Workiva isn't minting profits and cash flow yet, the company's guidance this year implies a respectable ~4% pro forma operating margin.

Robust net retention rates

One particular metric that is worth zooming in on is Workiva's dollar-based net retention rate. Net retention rates are so critical for subscription software companies because expansion deals are a cheaper source of revenue growth than new deals where considerable sales resources are expended: and hence, strong net retention rates are a key driver for margin expansion.

In late 2023 and year to date in 2024, many of Workiva's software peers have reported weaker net revenue retention rates, both as a function of higher churn (especially for companies that have higher exposure to SMB customers) as well as more reticence to upgrade and upsell.

This is not true of Workiva, however, which notched a 111% net revenue retention rate in Q1, which is both a sequential improvement over the fourth quarter (110%) and year over year versus 109% in Q1 of 2023. In fact, net revenue retention rates have been on a pleasing uptrend since mid-22022 as shown in the chart below:

Workiva net revenue retention rates (Workiva Q1 shareholder presentation)

Valuation, risks, and key takeaways

In spite of its many strengths, I continue to believe that Workiva trades at an attractive valuation. At current share prices near $71, Workiva trades at a market cap of $3.91 billion. After we net off the $838.4 million of cash and $763.1 million of debt on Workiva's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $3.83 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting Workiva to generate $721.3 million in revenue, or 14% y/y growth (in line with the company's guidance). Looking ahead to FY25, consensus is pinning revenue at $831.4 million, or 15% y/ growth.

This puts Workiva's valuation multiples at:

5.3x EV/FY24 revenue

4.6x EV/FY25 revenue

While not a glaring discount to other software companies growing revenue at a mid-teens pace, I do believe that Workiva's combination of a relatively unique product and use case, a large TAM, and building profitability make it quite attractive.

Of course, Workiva isn't without its risks. The main one at the moment is the growing shareholder backlash against ESG initiatives that companies put in place during the pandemic, which is likely also a major contributor to Workiva's YTD share price decline. These moves may have the impact of postponing a buying decision for Workiva and add to already-difficult macro conditions that have delayed many IT purchases - but in my view, this trend is unlikely to completely eradicate the need for reporting tools like Workiva.

All in all, there are a number of reasons to go long on Workiva amid the sharp YTD crash. Watch this stock and buy on the next dip.