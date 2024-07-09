Swaps, Leases, And Forwards - A Deep Dive Into The Gold Wholesale Market

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • To gain a comprehensive understanding of the mechanics of the gold wholesale market, it's essential to be familiar with its key building blocks: swaps, leases, and forwards.
  • Gold leasing is basically the same as gold lending. In the gold wholesale market, physical gold can be lent and borrowed, usually via a bullion bank.
  • The interest rate of gold is called the gold lease rate. Interest can be settled in gold or currency in the over-the-counter (OTC) London Bullion Market, which is still the largest gold market globally.
  • Next to leasing, gold industry participants can sign a contract with a bullion bank, either to speculate or for hedging purposes, to buy or sell gold at a pre-determined date in the future for a fixed price.

Gold coins with gold ingots on black background

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the mechanics of the gold wholesale market, it's essential to be familiar with its key building blocks: swaps, leases, and forwards. In this article, we will explore these components and their interactions to be

This article was written by

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.75K Followers
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Gainesville Coins. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News