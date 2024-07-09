Rangsarit Chaiyakun

Introduction

I started tracking Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in 2023 and quickly realized they had a very durable business, competitively speaking, which anyone would find attractive. Their share price has fallen nearly 20% since the ~$11/share price in March, leading me to circle back around. The fundamental story is one of stability - being largely levered to oil and gas production and industrial activity, they’re not a growth-y business. However, while most people would disregard this stock for terminal value reasons given this exposure, it’s worth recognizing that a lot of the business is actually not levered to O&G and should grow over time. All told, I think investors can earn decent returns at today’s price less than $9/share.

Ecoservices: Stable

Ecoservices essentially consists of 3 different businesses: there’s regeneration (regen) services, virgin sulfuric acid sales, and then their Chem32 business where they sell ex-situ activation catalyst. Regen services entails taking spent sulfuric acid from the refiners (in the alkylation process for gasoline production) and then combining it in a furnace with fresh sulfur to increase the acid strength and eliminate impurities, thereby creating regenerated acid for those refiners to then reuse. Virgin sulfuric acid is similar, but just a different end-use case. They’re basically taking some of that spent acid from regen, putting it through a furnace with some other raw materials, and producing virgin sulfuric acid which is then resold into really 3 different markets: industrials - think water treatment, semiconductor manufacturers - mining, and nylon intermediate producers (where they sell a specific acid termed “oleum”). Chem32, the smallest of the 3 subsegments, sells catalysts used in renewable fuel production.

Q1 2024 Ecoservices sales came in at ~$142M, up ~3% from ~$138M in Q1 last year, and up just marginally from the ~$141M posted in Q4. This isn’t a bad result. Their virgin sulfuric acid business doesn’t experience any material seasonality, but their regen services does experience weaker demand in Q4 and Q1 as the rest of the year is collectively larger from more gasoline demand throughout that part of the year. So, when evaluating the Q4-Q1 trend, results are reflecting largely stable demand given the seasonality context. However, there is seemingly a slight seasonal bias towards Q1 versus Q4, so there may have been some marginal degradation in demand.

But demand is stable at large, and that’s obviously good news. As for the context though, I’m not too sure what’s precisely happening since they don’t provide much real-time data or context. Contextualizing this on a year-over-year basis instead, Ecoservices sales are up 3% and we know that both regen and virgin acid sales are higher, so without any note on one performing materially differently than the other, we can probably infer both are tracking similarly to each other as of late. But underneath these stable year-over-year results, I think we’re seeing, well… stability across both regen and virgin acid sales in terms of the market and market share.

Let’s start from the top with pricing, which is material in both directions. First, when evaluating their results, you have to always adjust for sulfur - and other material - price changes which affect regen sales and which are priced through on a dollar-for-dollar basis (zero margin), but don’t negatively or positively impact regen’s EBITDA per ton sold (which is contracted). As noted, the 3% year-over-year growth was “partially offset by the pass-through effect of lower sulfur prices of $5 million as well as the pass-through effect of other variable costs such as natural gas and electricity.” Adjusted for this and sales growth would’ve been 6.5%, which is a sizable growth rate for a mature business.

Notably, one variable that’s embedded in that figure too is a true pricing headwind. That is, while I noted above that there was a ~350 bps headwind from pricing pass throughs, there is some headwind from pricing beyond that which I’m not adjusting for. It’s not so much a like-for-like decline in pricing - i.e., contract prices being negotiated lower - but more so an averaging effect downwards. Part (~10%) of their virgin acid customers in any given period are spot market sales, which carry higher prices (naturally) than contracted customers. What’s happened is that they’ve seen a reduction in these sales, thus reducing both volumes and ASPs. As demand has softened in other virgin acid use cases, Ecovyst has seen a few players (from the pulp and paper industry, apparently) enter the spot market with more capacity and thus, a willingness to accept lower prices to fill that capacity/supply.

Offsetting this pricing headwind is a pricing tailwind elsewhere, which is thus contributing to the mid-single-digit adjusted growth. For context, around 90% of their regen and virgin acid customers operate under long-term (2-10 year) contracts, and every year, roughly 20% come up for renewal. It’s common and evidently still happening that Ecovyst passes along (REAL) higher prices in the form of higher EBITDA per ton. And the way you can think about it, per my understanding, is that they’re pushing through mid-to-upper-single-digit price increases such that when they average it across the board, pricing is a low-single-digit consolidated sales impact. They haven’t specifically broken out this price contribution, but we can probably think about it being something like a 150-ish bps impact thereabouts, most likely.

Now, what we know is that, considering sales were 3% higher on a reported basis and 6.5% on an adjusted basis, the pricing side had to have been either marginally beneficial or negative because they specifically state that volumes were higher year-over-year for both subsegments. So, perhaps volumes increased mid-single-digits thereabouts and real pricing - price increases minus spot price impacts - was negative-to-nil. It’s hard to think real pricing was any material tailwind.

Such year-over-year volume growth, however, isn’t normalized. As called out, sales growth is exaggerated by an abnormally weak comp in Q1 2023, which is comping “the prior year's lower sales volume that was adversely impacted by winter storm Elliott and the extended turnaround” (which affected the virgin acid side). Quantitatively, they noted on the Q4 2022 call that winter storm Elliot had a ~$7M impact on EBITDA in Q1 with half of that being “lost sales” - assuming 30% margins, that implies a ~$10M of lost sales. Adding that to Q1 2023 sales would then imply ~$148M, implying a reported sales decline of ~4% versus the 3% reported growth (when adjusted for sulfur prices, that’d imply a roughly flat sales change). I think this is roughly believable, but maybe a little exaggerated. If I look at Q4’s results which were minimally affected by the Storm, Ecoservices posted a sales decline of ~12%, or ~6% when you adjust for the sulfur price headwind (pass through).

But in any event, we can see that if we adjust for the easy comp of Q1 2023, sales are really more negative on a normalized basis. And if we break this out, it’s looking like both price and volumes were marginal negatives. Their regen business has been steady over this period with higher volumes, particularly considering Elliot didn’t have much impact here, but instead on the virgin acid side. So, regen is probably relatively normalized. If we look at gasoline supplied, it’s roughly flat year-over-year for Q1 per EIA data. However, since gasoline is a global market and Ecovyst’s customers (refiners) sell internationally, that data isn’t perfectly representative of demand. And furthermore, their regen business is tied to premium - high octane - gasoline.

On the virgin acid side, I’ll reiterate a point from earlier, which is that there’s been some incremental supply (capacity) enter the market that’s taken some volume (market share) away from Ecovyst in the spot market. But the volume headwinds appear more broad and market-related. For instance, in late 2023, they were experiencing destocking from their nylon customers and “softer industrial” demand, both of which are reasonable trends given today’s macro environment too (although, there’s apparently been no slowdown in their mining business, which is concentrated in the southwest U.S. and for borate mining).

Could there have been some real share loss? I don’t think that’s happening. Again, ~90% of their business is contracted and ~20% renews annually, so that structure alone makes any share loss a small impact. And two, there aren’t any new entrants that have entered the market (just unused capacity). Nor can I identify any points in the value proposition that would signal intensifying intra-industry competition (minus the spot market situation). To this end, both the regen and virgin acid segments benefit from scale advantages, hence why there are only a handful of players serving both markets - it not only costs a lot of money to start, but those with more supply have “reliability” - and cost - advantages in that they can offer more “peace of mind” to customers as they can effectively guarantee a backup supply should one facility experience operational issues.

If you look at the history of Ecoservices, it’s been a growing business, and on an EBITDA basis too (which is more useful/indicative given the sulfur price impact on sales). So, this data would be supportive of my conclusion that they’re not losing market share and that this is a (collectively) growing market.

So, putting it all together, there’s 2 slightly different stories here. While one could intuitively make the argument that their regen business will decline over time, it’s not so clear once you contemplate the effects of price and premium volume growth in offsetting long-term volume declines, hence the growth historically - something more flat seems like a more reasonable estimate to me. Over time though, I can imagine where this business does indeed decline, but that’s seemingly not the case today and unlikely to be the case for the next decade. On the virgin acid and Chem32 side, unless today’s issues reflect structural competitive issues, I don’t really see where this business goes backwards. It’s possible that macro conditions reduce demand, but I don’t see today’s declines as structural - as demand is ultimately tied to GDP-like industries, we should see similar growth to what they’ve posted historically. And there’s the oncoming Chem32 capacity, which’ll add sales.

Margin-wise, they posted segment EBITDA margins of 29.3%, which is up materially from the 26.7% posted in the prior year Q1, although down materially from the ~34% posted in Q4 2023. Looking at their percentage margins isn’t a terribly useful way to evaluate their performance because of the sulfur pricing dynamics, which change sales dollars without affecting EBITDA dollars. On a dollar basis then, they posted $41.5M in EBITDA in Q1, growing ~13% from $36.8M last year, although declining ~14% from $48.4M in Q4.

The year-over-year trend is obviously positive and understandable too given the sales growth, however the sequential trend isn't as simple. While this is on a reported basis, sequential sales were roughly flat with each other - maybe there were some further sulfur price changes such that perhaps sequential sales on a like-for-like basis actually declined, but the extent of the EBITDA dollar decline isn’t really justified by sales changes. And from a different angle, just looking at Q4 2021 to Q1 2022, there’s seemingly some expense seasonality they incur, but that’s relatively modest, it appears, and not enough to explain this trend.

What’s also likely contributing a little is a decline in ASPs on the virgin acid side stemming from spot sales reductions. They don’t specify, but I think we can reasonably infer that the margins here are higher than their customers under long-term contracts. However, they note that the spot market pricing trends here have been stable lately - i.e., flat - so I’m not sure I’d infer that this variable has been terribly impactful, all considered. And furthermore, there should be some offsetting benefit from contract renewal price increases.

What’s appears to have cropped up in Q1 and been the main expense growth culprit has been operational costs:

“The balance of the change in adjusted EBITDA is comprised of a number of factors, including approximately $3 million of higher planned turnaround costs, higher fixed manufacturing costs associated with our reliability initiative, costs attributed to winter storm Heather, and inflation in our labor costs.”

Indeed, they completed 2 facility turnarounds in Q1 for their Ecoservices segment, so this cost growth would make sense. These items shouldn’t - are expected not to - recur going forward in the coming years as turnarounds don’t happen quarterly. However, turnarounds happen regularly and they will continually be executed year-to-year, so modeling the collective impact of this is a little tricky.

Indeed, to this end, they’re thinking Q2 EBITDA will come in at ~$50M at the midpoint, up sequentially from the ~$41.5M posted in Q1. Of course, this is seasonal as Q2 and Q3 are stronger quarters demand-wise for their regen business and as such, we should see growth in their EBITDA. But they’re notably planning on doing another 2 turnarounds in Q2, so that’s going to add incremental expense similar to Q1. They call out price deterioration as another contributor, but based on what it’s looking like, I’m not so sure that’s worsening sequentially as much as it’s merely just a year-over-year decline.

“For Ecoservices, we expect adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter to be down compared to the prior year in a range of between $48 million and $52 million. While we expect sales volume to be higher in the second quarter compared to the prior year, higher fixed costs, including an increase in the number of turnarounds and the related costs, along with an unfavorable net pricing impact is expected to drive lower earnings for the quarter. The unfavorable net pricing is expected to reflect the timing and the contractual pass-through of certain costs, including energy and other index costs.”

Modeled out, today’s $142M in sales amounts to ~$600M thereabouts for the full-year (both Q2 and Q3 will be higher given seasonality), and on an EBITDA basis, we’re probably looking at $190M on an annual run rate basis. The hard part here is thinking about turnaround costs - while I’m fine assuming market prices do stabilize (stop averaging down), I’m not sure it’s sensible to add back the turnaround costs entirely, but I wouldn’t fault someone for adding back, say, ~$4M to the above figure. They won’t incur 4 turnarounds a year, but they will average out to some annually, so perhaps something like $194M makes more sense.

Very simply, considering that today’s demand profile is largely normalized operationally-speaking, the way I’m thinking about go-forward growth rates is to assume that the around half of their Ecoservices EBITDA - that tied to regen - will produce ~0% growth long-term and that the other half - that tied to virgin acid and Chem32 - will produce ~3% growth, amounting to a consolidated segment rate of 1.5% thereabouts.

Catalyst Technologies: Near-Term Headwinds

Their Catalyst Technologies segment - now named “Advanced Materials & Catalysts” - is a slightly more understandable segment than Ecoservices because the product set is simpler. ~80% of sales consists of manufactured silica catalysts sold to HDPE and LLDPE polyethylene manufacturers (located in the U.S., Europe, and Middle East), with the other ~20% being niche custom catalysts, some of which are sold to oil and gas end-markets (used for wastewater treatment) but the “majority” are sold to MMA producers for plexiglass production. And then finally, through their joint venture with Shell, they sell zeolite catalysts used in the refining production of renewable fuels. Joint venture sales, however, are not consolidated within the Catalyst Tech segment revenue, but instead broken out in a separate revenue line item.

Catalyst Tech sales came in at $18.9M, down ~18% from $23.1M posted in last year’s Q1, and down ~40% from the $31.4M posted in Q4 2023. Looking at the sequential trend, there’s not going to be material seasonality here to explain any of this - their silica catalyst demand - which comprise the majority of the segment - is mostly tied 1-to-1 with the output of the customers’ production, which tends to be relatively smooth throughout the year. Their niche catalysts don’t scale as linearly however, and thus, experience a decent amount of lumpiness period-to-period as the catalyst “change out” timing is arbitrary and unpredictable.

To this end, I’m thinking there might have been some sequential softening here as they called out Q4 experiencing higher niche catalyst sales versus the prior year Q4. Now, while nothing was mentioned in Q1 specifically which might suggest there was softening, they also mentioned in Q4 when discussing the guide that “hydrocracking, while we came off a peak year from last year, it is a little lighter in Q1 than originally anticipated, but we do see it growing in Q2, Q3 and then into Q4.” So, it’s an unquantified change, but I think we can reasonably infer then that there was some sequential softening on this front.

But there’s also softening on the silica side too. While silica sales are ultimately tied to the output of their polyethylene customers, there are inventory buffers, and as such, inventory changes can create sales mismatches with their output as is happening today. In Q1, they noted seeing “higher sales of finished polyethylene catalysts were offset by lower sales of polyethylene catalyst supports associated with customer order timing and limited destocking.” That explains the year-over-year change, but this notably comes after they conveyed in Q4 that “the inventory destocking that adversely impacted demand for polyethylene catalyst over the second half of 2023 has run its course.” They further expanded on this:

“So for Q1, just to recap on for Q1, our finished polyethylene catalyst sales were up year-over-year. What fell short was the polyethylene catalyst supports, which are really intermediates that either coproducers in the catalyst industries or actually polyethylene producers themselves buy from us, these advanced intermediates and they impregnate them with their own metals. And that's around 1/4 to 1/3 of what we call our polyethylene catalyst sales. So that were some timing issues. Some of it was base shipping and just when -- the order actually landed at the customers. There was some limited destocking in that space. But overall, when we look at polyethylene, both for the finished catalysts side and supports, we do expect that to be picking up in the second half of the year and for both of them to be up year-over-year.”

There’s another angle here which may have spilled over as a headwind in Q1. They talked in Q4 about how “excess capacity” is driving lower operating rates for their customers, which is in turn reducing demand for their catalysts. It’s unclear if this affected them in Q1, but I find it reasonable to infer it did.

On the other hand, there is a partly offsetting tailwind to the aforementioned volume declines. This was clarified on the Q4 call, but they’ve been pushing through price increases to their polyethylene customers similar to Ecoservices, so this should’ve been a positive in Q1. Incidentally, this says a lot about their competitiveness here and they fact that any of the declines are shared-related. It turns out that their only true competitor on the silica catalyst side, globally-speaking, is W.R. Grace, so to say it’s a consolidated market would be an understatement. Furthermore, Ecovyst’s silica catalyst are deemed more “custom” in nature, such that once you’re designed for that customer’s end-product, there’s a tiny chance of being displaced. And consistent with this belief that today’s volume softness is competitive-related, this too has been a growing segment for them historically.

Looking ahead, they’re thinking they’ll have a better second half of the year, some of which they call out as “timing”-related pertaining to the hydrocracking catalyst. We’ll see how it shakes out, but I do agree with the assumption that today’s $19M in sales aren’t fully normalized as there’s seemingly some destocking and macro-pressures that aren’t sustainable. I tend to think that, by the end of 2025, we could potentially see a mid-$20M - call it, $25M - in quarterly sales producing $100M in annual sales. Furthermore, they’re expanding capacity here too by 50% at their Kansas City site for which they claim the additional capacity is “already spoken for” - i.e., contracted. But ultimately, silica and hydrocracking catalysts are a growing market - I don’t see any reason why, excluding macro fluctuations, one might think about this business declining over time, particularly considering that they’ll likely keep pushing through more price too.

To round this off, their Zeolyst JV should see stable-to-growing sales as well. Their 50% share of sales amounted to $23.5M in Q1, up ~6% year-over-year from $22M last year with management citing “higher sales of catalysts used in sustainable fuel production and sales growth in customized catalyst applications.” Indeed, renewable diesel has seen material growth over the past few years to explain this, which is expected to continue going forward, while also noting “alcohol-to-jet SAF production to gain additional momentum this year.” Their guide here is for $150M in 2024 sales (their 50%).

From a margin perspective and inclusive of their 50% JV share, they posted EBITDA of $11.1M or margins of 26.2%. This compares to EBITDA of $13M posted in Q1 last year (28.8% margins) and EBITDA of $27.2M (32.3% margins) posted last quarter (Q4). So, we can see the material decline in EBITDA, both dollars and margins, compared to last quarter. The first contributor to this was merely a decline in the sales volumes between the two periods - in Q4, inclusive of the JV, they posted segment sales of ~$43M, which is materially lower than the ~$84M posted in Q4 (the material sequential decline stemmed from the Zeolyst side, which carries material lumpiness similar to their niche catalysts).

Naturally, then, what’s happening is merely operating deleverage. It’s a little tough to disaggregate the cost profile, but knowing that they’re a manufacturing business with fixed overhead and people costs, one can easily imagine that there’s probably a non-trivial amount of leverage in the model. To this end too, one of the variables they called out was “unfavorable fixed cost absorption” behind this margin decline.

Now, what didn’t happen was a decline in their contribution margins per what we already discussed earlier. That is, they’ve been raising prices, and likely in excess of cost inflation, or right around that mark. Indeed, this is something they noted as a margin contributor to Catalyst Tech in a prior call. In fact, just in November 2023, they talked about it being “easy” to pass along cost inflation to customers given their customized nature, although admitted to it being not as easy as the Ecoservices side. But in any event, it’s hard to argue that their contribution margins didn’t grow.

What’s also helped them as well, on a year-over-year basis, is mix - versus last year, more of their sales were generated by the Zeolyst JV than their silica catalyst, and per their comments, their zeolite catalysts capture higher margins than silica. How that trended sequentially should’ve been the opposite, however - their JV saw a material decline in sales while the rest of their Catalyst Tech segment saw a less pronounced decline. As such, there should’ve been an additional headwind from this.

By and large, their cost profile is largely normalized for today’s demand and thus, EBITDA - and margins - should track the direction of sales growth going forward. They’re expecting EBITDA to be “sequentially flat to the first quarter of 2024, with a range of between $10 million and $12 million,” lower than last year’s Q2 “driven by lower sales of advanced silicas used for polyethylene production, unfavorable product and customer mix, and the unfavorable impact of fixed cost absorption on inventory period-over-period.” Should sales remain at something similar to Q1 levels, this is understandable. However, if their thinking that sales will grow in the second half turn out to be correct, we should see EBITDA higher than what we’re seeing today.

As I think about a more mature demand level for them being closer to $100M for the Catalyst Tech segment and then adding $150M for JV to get to $250M annually or ~$63M quarterly (versus $43M today), we should see higher EBITDA over time. Considering that they posted ~32% margins on $84M of quarterly sales and ~26% on $43M of quarterly sales, should they indeed hit $75M, a margin of ~30% seems reasonable. That would imply sales/EBITDA of $250M/$75M. Perhaps this is a 2026 thing, particularly with capacity coming online in 2025 - it’s hard to know the timing. But I’m assuming a decent amount comes from destocking fading and their customers returning to historical operating rates, so I’m fine assuming this is more of a 2025 achievement.

Valuation: Decently Attractive

Ecovyst is a capex-intensive business as one might expect, spending around 9-10% of sales annually on capex. The better way to look at this, however, is more so on an absolute dollar basis right now considering the mature nature of demand and variable nature of sales from sulfur price fluctuations. They’re expecting to spend ~$75M on capex this year, up from ~$60M thereabouts in the prior 3 years, however this isn’t normalized - some of this capital is tied to the capacity expansions at their Kansas City site, which obviously won’t recur annually. We can think about post-2025 normalized capex running around $65M, consistent with their comments of ~$10M attributable to capacity investments.

As for the rest of the free-cash-flow allocation, they attractively spend it on share repurchases, spending nearly $80M in 2023, for instance, repurchasing ~7.5M shares. And this follows 2022 when they repurchased $137M of shares. They have some debt they could repay if they wanted, but right now, after capex, virtually all of their capital is spent on repurchases for which my assumption is that it’ll remain this way. While M&A isn’t off the table, the market maturity provides less opportunity, hence their admission that any M&A will be tuck-in a la Chem32.

Right now, at today’s price of $8.7/share with 117M basic S/O, that’s a ~$1.02B market cap. Net of ~$103M of cash and ~$866M of total debt, that’s an EV of ~$1.78B.

If I put together my estimates from earlier, what I’m modeling for 2025 is $600M/$194M for Ecoservices in terms of sales and EBITDA, and then $250M/$75M for Catalyst Tech, which collectively gets me to $850M/$269M on a consolidated basis for Ecovyst. I’m assuming they spend ~$100M annually on D&A, SBC of ~$16M, interest of ~$50M, and taxes around 25% - minus those items and I get a net income figure of ~$77M. Adding D&A and subtracting capex of $65M - which’ll be temporarily elevated - gets me to ~$112M in FCF.

Now, what multiple to ascribe this business will likely entail some debate. But I’m a cash-flow and not really “market-based” investor, and so considering that I think they can post low-single-digit growth - or simply grow - with about half of their business being roughly flat and the other half growing at GDP rates, I don’t see why 11x FCF is unreasonable. On my 2025 FCF figure, that gets me to an equity value of $1.232B.

Assuming they spend another ~$60M annually on share repurchases in 2025 at $9/share, and minimal cash is redistributed elsewhere, that $1.232B market cap translates into ~$11-12/share. Discounted back 1.5 years gets me to ~$10/share today. In other words, I think there’s a reasonable opportunity to earn attractive returns in Ecovyst. This future isn’t predicted on anything overly special fundamentally speaking, nor am I assigning an unrealistic multiple. For instance, while not entirely comparable, W.R. Grace was acquired for ~12x EBITDA, well above the implicit EBITDA multiple I’m ascribing, which is ~7-8x.

Conclusion

All considered, I like the setup at sub-$9/share. My take today is that they can probably grow over time given the inherent pricing power and GDP-growth for much of their business, which can offset some of the gasoline demand declines over time. Again, much of their business is tied to GDP-like growth rates - i.e., not experiencing terminal declines - but this can be overlooked given the prominent presence their regen operations carry. There are risks in terms of demand randomness - see Zeolyst Q4 to Q1 - terminal value risk in that the market won’t give them credit, and macro impacts, but all considered, I like the risk/reward today.