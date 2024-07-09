After A Fun Time, Shares Of Funko Deserve To Move Higher

Jul. 09, 2024 4:42 AM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO) Stock
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Funko shares have surged 42% since March despite falling revenue, mainly because signs of a successful turnaround are emerging.
  • This follows a very tough 2023 fiscal year market by plunging sales and falling profits and cash flows.
  • Management expects revenue to stabilize in 2024, with lower debt, reduced inventory, and potential for further growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Row of figures of American company Funko Pop in the shop window

kipgodi

The last few months have been truly wild for shareholders of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO). For those not familiar with the company, it's most famously known for its production and sale of Funko Pop! toys, which are vinyl figurines. In short, the company

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
31.58K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNKO, DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNKO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNKO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNKO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News