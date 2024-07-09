Thomas Barwick

Dear readers/followers,

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is slated to present earnings for 1Q24, which is in three days from my time of writing this article. Because Conagra remains a non-trivial position in my commercial and personal portfolio, I intend to present you with an earnings preview here - both looking at what upside we may get for Conagra.

I have been pushing capital to work here since the company has been cheap, in my estimate. And in my estimate, the company is "cheap" below a $29 share price. My position, net of FX and dividends, is up around 6% so far on average, and I expect a significant outperformance in the future.

Conagra is a consumer goods company in the packaged foods and meats sector, with a market cap of over $13.7B. But market cap alone is of course not enough to make me interested in investing in a business. The company also has a solid operating profit and net margin that is very solid for the type of business that it is.

Yes, the company has been facing some slightly declining margins and overall sales growth. That's the reason the company's share price is in the doldrums. I also can't guarantee in any way that 4Q24 will be a clear improvement on this - but I believe in the company's eventual turnaround, which to my mind will mean recovery for company valuation, and your outperformance of the market, if you invest here.

My last article can be found here - so let's see what we have going into 4Q.

Conagra Brands - Upside going in the 4Q24.

There is some reason to expect 4Q24 to be a good quarter, and the share price to improve from here. The reason is that the last quarter was one in a long line of sequential improvements, with solid share gains and profit improvements in Frozen Single-Serve Meals - the company's by far the largest segment.

Like some other companies in the doldrums, one of the reasons the company is doing so poorly in terms of valuation also has to do with leverage. Conagra has debt above the average here.

However, I would like to remind you that Conagra has the potential to go to a share price of over $41, which would imply a significant upside here. The company is one of the market-leading food companies, and it's trading at a normalized P/E of less than 11x - more on that later.

Conagra has outperformed. Look at these trends.

Gross margins are improved - a slight decline in EPS and EBIT margin, but I believe it's set up for improvement going forward as well.

Conagra is on a mission to find cost savings. Service levels in the supply chain are up, inventory levels are down, and cost savings are up 90 bps on a YoY basis. Conagra is moving in the right direction, no doubt about it. Investments to, at the same time, gain market share and better trends, are improving. Consumption for the company's products is also improving, with Staples, Snacks, and Frozen all improving in terms of trends, with market share gains across the portfolio and the year.

The company has improved to 59% in the strategic Frozen & Snacks domain in terms of Unit share, in brands such as P.F. Chang's, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, and Banquet.

There was also a significant improvement in Single-Serve Meals.

This includes some of the company's most appealing products, including Dolly Parton, Vlasic, Chef Boyardee, Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, and many others. The company is also growing internationally, with continued strong FCF development during this last quarter as well.

I said that leverage/debt was at a worrying level, but the fact is it's not that bad, at only 3.4x of a net leverage ratio. YTD FCF for the company was at $1.2B, implying upwards of $1.6-$1-7B in FCF for the full year.

The ever-important operating margin was close to 16% - 15.8% for the year and now guides for a $2.65/share top-line for the full year. All of the company's current operating margin improvements come from internal improvements from Conagra, which are outperforming the A&P Trends, SG&A issues, some COGS, and a bit of Price/mix.

Premiumization is the name of the game here and remains the main focus for Conagra. The average price per sales unit has increased on an index basis from a 100 index in 2014 to 144 in 2022. With more hopefully coming forward. Also, this has generally not resulted in a massive sales decline either, which implies that company customers are accepting these price changes.

The big picture for the company for 3Q was one of the very solid benefits of scale from the company's diversified portfolio and overall market-leading positions - and I don't expect that to massively change during 4Q24 either. The company has what I would consider as "curating" its portfolio for a number of years now, up and down - and the company now expects growth in 2024. There are also further margin expansion opportunities for the company.

Want proof? Just look at the history - it implies that there's further upside here.

Take a look at how the company has moved over the past number of years - by acquiring some extremely solid brands while divesting some, shall we say, weaker ones with lower margins and less growth potential.

Conagra, dear readers, is the fourth-largest food company in all of America. The ones that are bigger are PepsiCo (PEP), Kraft Heinz (KHC), General Mills (GIS), and then its CAG. It's larger than companies such as Hershey (HSY), Mondelez (MDLZ), Tyson (TSN), and many others, and it's Frozen and Snacks. The company's most-loved brands include things like Slim Jims, Dukes, Orville Redenbacher, and others. About 92% is US-based sales, with the remaining 8% at the international level.

Take a look at how the company's strategy up until now has delivered in earnings, and you might understand why I believe this will continue, and drive sales and earnings further in the future.

So, going forward, I expect the following.

Conagra's valuation upside remains at 15-20% per year for 2026E, even with only low growth.

Let's begin with the following. Even if you expect only a 10x P/E for the company, that would still mean an 8% upside per year at this time, inclusive of the almost 5% dividend yield. And that's the bearish thesis.

All of the company negatives we could argue with here need to be considered next to the positives. The upsides in this case are, among other things, a very successful premiumization of a product portfolio, evidenced by market share and sales growth for several years. Unit price is up, and I believe that this will work to help the company retain margins - even if they don't massively grow, due to significant COGS growth (Another thing we've seen over the past few years, and which the company doesn't really control).

However, regardless of this - what the company offers here is an amazing upside for what the company does - consumer goods, and foods.

I argue that Conagra is worth at least 14-15x P/E - and when viewed through this lens, the company has a very good upside.

At 11.8x P/E, the company has an annualized upside of 12.45% and a total RoR of 40% over the next 3 years - and this is a conservative estimate for this company, given the estimated 4% annualized EPS growth upside here. (Paywalled FAST Graphs Link).

The more realistic upside here, though, is over 20% annualized, at around 14.5x P/E, and a total RoR of almost 72% in less than 3 years. If this materializes, we will have been getting a market-beating rate of return, while investing not in some risky business, but in a leading food consumer goods company.

Yes, the company is BBB-. And there are consumer goods companies that can be considered safer on a fundamental basis. But the company also yields a 5% yield (almost), which is below my own YoC of about 5% - and that dividend is well-covered with a payout of just north of 50% even on the 2024E adjusted EPS.

I don't see any significant danger of a cut to that dividend here, and with the results for 2024E fairly secured (given guidance), there are a lot of positives here.

So what are other analysts saying?

They are giving the company an average target of around $32/share, below my current target for the business, and down from $42/share back in 2023. The range is now down to a low of $29/share to a high of $34/share.

My, I'm a firm believer in the company's reversal potential and in the premiumization of the company's products - and it doesn't even require above a 15x P/E. I also believe that the company is on the road to get a BBB up from BBB- once the leverage improves for the company. Most of the analysts are at a "HOLD" recommendation, reflecting a more conservative rating and expectation.

CAG isn't a risk-free investment. No business really is, but this still has some downside potential. There's a need to sustain its margins and its market position in an increasingly competitive market - and part of the discount at this time reflects this battle. But that's not just CAG, all companies are facing increasing costs of capital and pressures to cut spending - not just CAG.

So I expect positive trends for 4Q24 and because of this, here is my current thesis going into the next quarter.

If that quarter brings some changes to my thesis, I'll update this article in a few days.

Thesis

Conagra is a company with the strongest product portfolio in frozen foods and certain snacks in the entire United States. While its international operations are meager, the company is in a solid position in terms of earnings and growth prospects. Bottom-line improvements are possible, and defending its market share is also possible.

With improvements to fundamentals and sustaining sales and margins, I expect CAG to revert from what I see as an overreaction to valuation. I give the company a PT of at least $36.5/share, which gives us an annualized upside of more than 15% here, inclusive of dividends.

I expect the company to improve going into the full-year 2024E results. I expect the company to at the very least manage stable level results for the year, which makes the valuation that is currently below 11x P/E too low for the business.

Because of that, Conagra is a "BUY" to me here going into 4Q24 in a few days.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.