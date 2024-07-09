IltonRogerio

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (Sabesp) (NYSE:SBS). The company is responsible for basic sanitation services in the largest state in Brazil, the state of São Paulo, which gives it greater robustness than its peers.

However, the company has a stretched multiple compared to its history, and despite its recent privatization, it still has worse financial indicators than its peers, presenting a poor risk-return ratio.

Introduction

Although the Brazilian basic sanitation regulatory framework is relatively new, with publication in January 2007 leading to the creation of regulatory agencies, the regulatory environment has been developing, providing greater predictability and tariff review mechanisms.

A big step was the approval of the New Sanitation Regulatory Framework in 2020. Among several changes, the law facilitates the privatization of state-owned sanitation companies. Furthermore, it allows regulatory agencies to establish regional regulatory practices and facilitates the participation of private operators.

The new Sanitation Framework brought more predictability to the sector, as well as investment opportunities. Now, we will talk specifically about Sabesp, the largest sanitation company in Brazil and one of the largest in the world.

History And Business Model

Sabesp is responsible for basic sanitation in the state of São Paulo, the largest in Brazil. The company provides water to more than 28 million inhabitants and sewage services to more than 24.8 million inhabitants in 375 municipalities.

Presentation (IR Company)

Sabesp's operations arise from concession, program and service provision contracts with an average remaining term of approximately 24 years for the 10 largest contracts, which correspond to 65% of its revenue, as we can see on pages 52 and 53 of the Annual Financial Statements.

Sabesp is the largest basic sanitation company in Brazil and one of the largest in the world based on the number of customers. These characteristics bring robustness compared to its peers, as we will see below in the financial analysis, especially after its privatization.

Sabesp Fundamentals

Next, I will do a financial analysis of Sabesp against its Brazilian peers, Copasa and Sanepar. Copasa is the basic sanitation company for the state of Minas Gerais, and Sanepar is responsible for the state of Paraná.

Ticker (NYSE:SBS) CSMG3 SAPR11 Name Sabesp Copasa Sanepar Market Cap $10.3B $1.4B $1.5B Revenue $5.3B $1.5B $1.3B Revenue Growth 5 Years [CAGR] 9.7% 9.3% 8.6% EBITDA Margin 35% 33% 45% Net Income Margin 14% 18% 24% ROE 13% 18% 16% Click to enlarge

Initially, what caught my attention is that Sanepar and Copasa have a market cap almost equal to their annual revenue, while Sabesp's market cap is double its revenue, which gives the robustness that I had said.

However, Sabesp loses to its peers in terms of ROE, net margin and Ebitda margin. Therefore, we have a warning sign, and now let's look at the company's valuation.

Valuation Without Safety Margin

As the company is profitable and has a long-term business, I will analyze its historical P/E below using Koyfin:

Over the last 3 years, Sabesp has traded at an average of 12x P/E. As we can see, its current P/E is 11.8x, which implies an appreciation potential of less than 2% if the company returns to trading at the average of the last 3 years.

Therefore, despite the robustness combined with the better prospects with privatization, the low safety margin makes me recommend holding Sabesp shares, while waiting for a more opportune moment to recommend buying the shares.

Sabesp According To Quant Rating And Factor Grades

Factor Grades corroborates the robustness that I had commented, with excellent grades for growth and profitability.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, due to the stretched valuation, Quant Rating recommends that investors hold their shares, which is in line with my recommendation and leaves me quite safe. To further enrich the thesis, we will see what the company's latest results were like before talking about the risks.

Latest Earning Results

Next, we'll talk a little more about Sabesp's results in the last quarter, and nothing better than comparing the results with market expectations:

Forecast (Investing)

The company beat market projections for revenue, due to the growth in total billed volume of 5.3% in 1Q24, and the effect of the tariff adjustment in May 2023 (+9.6%). However, operating costs and expenses were 11.5% in the annual comparison, interrupting the downward trend that began in 2Q23 and meaning that profit estimates were not met.

In general terms, I believe that the new executive board that took over the company at the beginning of 2023 should continue to show good results, and I make it clear that my recommendation to hold the shares is only for reasons of stretched valuation. Therefore, I will introduce some more risks to the thesis.

Potential Risks To The Thesis

By recommending holding the shares, investors who do not own them will lose profitability if they rise. Therefore, it is important to highlight that the company has financial indicators below those of its peers, however the privatization process can quickly improve the indicators, making them even better than those of its peers. The second risk comes from the metric used to carry out the valuation. The company is close to the P/L average of the last 3 years, however with the privatization, it is possible that there will be a repricing of multiples by the market, and the company may even be cheap at the current multiples.

Finally, the state of São Paulo has the highest GDP among the states in Brazil; therefore, Sabesp has a much better economic environment in which to operate than its peers. The risks to the thesis are diverse, and investors should analyze them carefully before choosing to invest in the company.

The Bottom Line

Sabesp is the most robust sanitation company in Brazil, operating in the largest state in economic terms, the state of São Paulo. Additionally, its privatization has the potential to be a catalyst for even better results.

However, the company continues to have less attractive financial indicators than its peers, and presents a high price compared to its own history, which suggests an unattractive risk-return ratio.

Based on this analysis, I recommend holding Sabesp shares. In my opinion, the company is very solid and has good prospects; however, the stretched valuation makes me skeptical about recommending buying the shares.