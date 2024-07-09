Sundry Photography

Introduction

To say that AI has grown over the last year and a half would be a gross understatement, it has allowed companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) to soar to new heights by taking advantage of this growth. One sub-sector in particular that has been somewhat overlooked in terms of its growth is data storage, with companies being able to take advantage of the large amounts of storage required to accommodate some AI models. As a result, companies like Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) have seen steady growth since AI began to increase in popularity in late 2022. I think that as AI continues to grow thanks to investments from top tech companies, we will also see growth for STX and other data storage companies due to the AI boom.

Seagate is one of the leading Hard Drive manufacturers at both a consumer and enterprise level. Chances are, at least one device in your home uses a Seagate product, whether it be a laptop, desktop, or gaming console, there is a solid chance a Seagate HDD is inside. This has been the case for years, with the data storage industry being dominated by both Seagate and Western Digital. Seagate has especially been making large strides at an enterprise level, reaching capacities not seen before on HDDs, which appeal to companies taking on projects involving AI, which requires large amounts of storage. With all that said, I think there are some short-term concerns that make me think that a "hold" rating is currently most appropriate for STX stock.

Peer Comparison

The two leading companies in data storage are Seagate and Western Digital (WDC), so a great deal of what I say about Seagate can also be applied to Western Digital, as it is Seagate’s biggest rival and many of the innovations that Seagate is making, Western Digital has some kind of equivalent.

When looking at the performance of both companies since November 2022 (the release of ChatGPT to the public), we see that both companies have seen steady growth since then. The trajectory of each company is very similar to each other, with both generally rising and falling at the same time. Also, it’s worth noting that the announcement and release of new AI projects and advancements can have a large effect on STX and WDC, despite not being directly involved.

Taking a look at the recent performance of WDC and STX, we see that they were essentially 1:1 with each other until they began to separate at the beginning of March and WDC leaped ahead between the end of March and the beginning of April thanks to its fundamentals being strong as well as the position the overall digital storage industry was in at the time. WDC has been outperforming STX, which has not been the case in quite some time. This growth is somewhat uncharacteristic of WDC and may be unsustainable. Western Digital had a fairly underwhelming year in 2023, and I don't think its strong performance in the last few months will cause 2024 to be very different. I believe it will potentially see a correction in the near future after some of the current hype and optimism for it dies down.

Seeking Alpha

Taking a look at Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings for the two, we see that STX outperforms WDC in almost every category, with there being a very large gap in the growth and profitability grades. However, the grade that I find most notable is STX’s current valuation at an A, to me, this makes it far more appealing of an investment. Typically, with many of the companies in the tech sector, I am concerned about their performance since they’re normally quite overvalued and as a result, at risk of a correction. But in the case of STX, this isn’t a concern and mitigates some short-term risk. It is for these reasons that I consider STX to be a somewhat more secure investment in the tech sector compared to some other companies that are extremely overvalued and overbought at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation Seems Questionable

While Seagate does sport a high valuation grade, there are a few elements that make its valuation questionable to me. Looking deeper, we see that this grade is very dependent on the forward PEG (Non-GAAP) ratio, once again supporting the idea that there is a bright future ahead. But when looking at the other categories, we see that their PE (Non-GAAP) ratio is extremely poor compared to the sector. This further exemplifies what I mean when I say that I believe the company will continue to see strong growth in the future, the remarkable PEG ratio demonstrates the idea that the outlook on the company's growth is currently very strong and is one of its strongest assets.

Seeking Alpha

Innovation and Exceeding Expectations

Seagate has been making leaps and bounds from a technological standpoint, namely their Mozaic 3+ platform and heat assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) HDDs, which have allowed for more energy-efficient and larger capacity drives. However, this technology has seen its fair share of criticism, with many questioning its reliability compared to more traditional perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) HDDs. Seagate has since responded to these critiques, claiming that HAMR is just as reliable, if not, more reliable than PMR. It is through advancements such as these that my confidence in their future has increased, and it is also how they have managed to appeal to companies that require enterprise-level storage solutions, such as those who are taking on large AI-driven projects.

Last time Seagate came out with earnings in October, they exceeded expectations with the estimated EPS being 0.1, and the actual EPS being 0.17. While this may not sound like overachieving, turning our attention to the chart, we see that this doesn’t tell the whole story. The past four times that Seagate has reported earnings they have either matched or outperformed their estimated EPS, and although they haven’t been making massive jumps, it makes me feel optimistic about the security of Seagate’s future. One thing to note, however, is the fact that Seagate has seen a dip in revenue the past few times they have reported earnings, this doesn't concern me too much since they have also seen a dip in costs, so profits have not been affected too hard. However, it is also important to remember that Seagate has reported losses several quarters in a row, which again makes me feel like I need to be wary when considering its future performance.

Estimated EPS (Left) vs Actual EPS (Right) (Seeking Alpha)

Strong Momentum Builds Confidence

Taking a look at the chart below, we see that Seagate’s growth since the beginning of 2023 has been very promising, it’s currently approaching an all-time high if it maintains its current momentum, which does make me feel optimistic about the path it’s currently on. However, it is also currently near the top of the shown trend channel, which makes me feel hesitant about how it will perform in the short term. On top of this, STX currently has a short interest ratio of 4.4, which reinforces the idea that there is somewhat of a lack of confidence in its short-term performance.

stockcharts.com

While I do feel very good about the direction STX is headed in, I do have some concerns regarding the next set of earnings. The estimated EPS for Q4 2024 is almost three times that of Q3, and I worry that expectations for STX have crept too high and that it may not reach these predictions. With that said, I think STX will continue to see steady long-term growth.

Conclusion

Although consumer sentiment/interest towards AI may decrease, it is likely that companies will still pursue AI projects due to the huge upside potential that it offers in many industries. With the high storage demands of these projects, I think companies like STX will see solid growth in the future.

Overall, in the short term, there are a few glaring issues that I can’t simply overlook, such as the very high expectations for Seagate in Q4. I think there are a few too many of these risks for me to feel confident about recommending it at this very moment. However, if the price were to see a dip in the near future, I would feel much better about recommending it as an investment from a short-term standpoint.

All things considered, I am hopeful for the future of STX and believe that it will continue to see steady growth, especially as AI becomes more prevalent in other industries. We’ve already begun to see the potential it has in the smartphone industry, with Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) both pushing their new devices which will be powered by AI. We’ve also seen the potential it has in other industries like healthcare. As long as AI grows, there will need to be storage solutions for the data it is trained on and with Seagate being such a strong innovator from both an enterprise and consumer standpoint, I have faith in the potential for long-term growth.