QQQ: Beware The Concentration Bubble

Introduction

With market concentration reaching levels last seen during the Great Depression [1929-1932] and equity valuations sitting at historically elevated levels [S&P 500 (SPX) Shiller PE ratio: 36.2x], I think it is imprudent for long-term investors to dismiss the idea of a "Concentration" bubble in the stock market.

Kenneth R French database, Twitter

S&P-500 Shiller PE ratio (Multpl)

In the first half of 2024, the S&P 500 (SPY) gained +15.1%; however, just backing out Nvidia's (NVDA) stock performance would result in a drop to low-double-digit gains for the rest of the S&P-500. And if the "Magnificent-7" were excluded, the S&P-493 gained just +4%.

Twitter, Ryan D.

Twitter

Looking at it in a different way - with more than 80% of S&P-500's performance coming from 20 largest stocks - the ongoing stock market rally is clearly top-heavy, i.e., concentrated in the largest capitalization stocks.

Now, based on relative performance, the large-cap, tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has been outpacing the broader market [S&P-500] quite significantly on 1, 3, and 5-year timeframes.

Data by YCharts

On the flip side, small-cap stocks simply refuse to participate in this bull run and are interestingly flat year-to-date despite boasting relatively attractive valuations. Unfortunately, such poor market breadth resonates with late-cycle behavior and is historically inconsistent with real bull markets, which tend to be broad-based in nature.

Demystifying The Market Concentration

While GenAI breakthroughs and hype have certainly played a big role in turning investor sentiment from "extremely bearish" at the October 2022 lows to "extremely bullish" right now, the trading multiple expansion in an already richly-valued mega-cap tech basket can be reasoned for based on their earnings growth:

For context, in Q1 2024, "Magnificent 7" companies delivered year-over-year earnings growth of 50%+, whereas the "S&P-493" produced little to no growth last quarter. Given their significant business outperformance, investors cannot be blamed for flocking into incredibly profitable, cash rich, globally dominant tech platform companies amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty.

Strider Elass, Twitter

However, with the huge earnings growth advantage for mega-cap tech names expected to shrink in coming quarters, a rotation trade from "Magnificent 7" stocks to "S&P-493" appears to be a very likely near-term outcome.

Reuters, Twitter

With "S&P-493" forward P/E multiple sitting at ~20x, the projected earnings growth acceleration from low-single-digits to mid-teens could already be priced in, and even if it's not, the upside seems limited. On the other hand, a slowdown in "Magnificent 7" earnings growth to the high-teens by Q1 2025 could spark a painful mean reversion in trading multiples for these mega-cap tech stocks.

QQQ Is The Epicenter Of The Concentration Bubble And Could Get Hit Hard

Given that QQQ's top-10 holdings—mega-cap tech stocks [barring Costco (COST)]—command 51.3% of the Nasdaq-100's weight, I think it is fair to view QQQ as the epicenter of the concentration bubble.

Invesco QQQ Website

In the event of a mean reversion in mega-cap tech stocks, QQQ could get hit hard, given its extreme concentration in a few select names. Momentum is a double-edged sword that cuts both ways, on the upside and on the downside.

Technical Setup Calls For Yet Another Correction

In QQQ: Prepare For Turbulence, we discussed the pivotal role of liquidity in the ongoing stock market run-up, and called for a correction:

From a technical perspective, QQQ is currently "Overbought," and its chart exhibits a rising wedge bearish pattern and negative divergences in momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD. WeBull Desktop Can the equity markets keep coiling higher in the wedge? Yes, equities can remain overbought and sustain elevated valuations as long as liquidity is abundant. As we noted in today's article, the RRP facility still has ~$400B, and the Fed is looking to slow QT "fairly soon." However, with the Bank of Japan ending its negative interest rate experiment recently, the reverse Yen carry trade could lead to market liquidity drying up in a jiffy. As such, prudent investors must be prepared for a breakdown of the rising wedge, i.e., an imminent pullback in QQQ. The nature of such a pullback could be corrective (short, shallow) or impulsive (long, deep), given the lopsided run-up has left a massive air pocket underneath!

Since the publication of that report in March 2024, QQQ has undergone a corrective (short, shallow) pullback to ~$410, only to rebound sharply to new all-time highs. In recent weeks, QQQ has been coiling higher in a re-test of the rising wedge trendlines, and is now sitting at the doorstep of $500:

WeBull Desktop

Despite widespread FOMO, I think a major reversal is imminent, with Q2 2024 earnings season just around the corner. While QQQ is set to test a major psychological level at $500, QQQ is pretty "overbought" once again and bearish triple negative divergences on momentum indicators [weekly RSI and MACD] call for yet another pullback!

The July-October period is seasonally weak for tech stocks (and the equity markets in general). Furthermore, US elections are coming up in November, and volatility could pick up before we head into the Fall showdown.

Final Thoughts

Mark Twain once said -

History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

Previous episodes of extreme stock market concentration [like the one we are witnessing today] have ended in busts.

As the year has proceeded, fewer and fewer stocks have driven the stock market returns in 2024. In fact, current price action in equity markets is eerily similar to the setup described by Stanley Druckenmiller:

Twitter

Now, I am not calling for a "1987-Black Monday" crash in the stock market, but I do believe the probability of an impulsive pullback in QQQ is non-zero, given extreme concentration risk tied to the richly-valued mega-cap tech "Magnificent 7" basket, which is set to undergo a massive earnings growth slowdown in upcoming quarters.

With economic data starting to show cracks in recent weeks, anticipation of a Fed rate cut is rising rapidly, and the bond market has priced in more than 70%+ probability of a cut at the September FOMC meeting. An easing of monetary policy (enhancement in financial liquidity) could help boost asset prices; however, investors should mind the lag effects and stay prepared for turbulence!

Key Takeaway: I rate QQQ a tactical "Sell" at current levels.

I'll leave you with this thought:

Investing will help you build wealth, but risk management will help you stay wealthy

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please let me know if you have any thoughts, questions, and/or concerns.