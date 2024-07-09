VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For June 2024

  • Digital assets slumped in June as trading volumes and volatility followed seasonal patterns and fell to year-to-date lows.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum slumped 10% for the month vs. the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, up 4% and 6%, respectively.
  • In June, the Ethereum community solidified plans for its next major upgrade, Pectra.
  • NEAR Protocol’s token investors suffered large losses this month, erasing much of the coin’s YTD outperformance.

Digital assets dropped as trading volumes and volatility hit yearly lows. Despite weak prices, daily active addresses on Layer 1 blockchains hit a new high, and regulatory rulings favored Binance and potential ether ETPs.

