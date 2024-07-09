Very Bad News For High-Yield Bonds: HYG

tumsasedgars

High-yield bond funds like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) have considerable appeal to income-focused investors, especially retirees who want a dependable source of passive income. This is because they combine the contractual nature of bond interest payments with broad diversification (across 1,233 individual holdings in the case of HYG). This makes the fund's income stream quite stable, and with a yield of nearly 6% in the case of HYG, it becomes a pretty enticing option for people looking to live off of passive income in retirement.

That said, there are some conditions in the current broader economy and market that make high-yield bonds, and HYG in particular, a fairly poor investment on a risk-adjusted basis. In this article, we will detail four reasons why.

Reason #1

The first reason why we are somewhat concerned about high-yield bonds is that the economy is weakening right now. This will likely hurt high-yield bonds more than investment-grade bonds because of considerably greater credit risk. The companies represented by these high-yield bonds are non-investment grade and therefore tend to have weaker balance sheets and, in some cases, significantly weaker businesses than companies that issue investment-grade credit. As a result, if the economy goes into a downturn, they are more likely to become delinquent or even default on their interest obligations and potentially go bankrupt. This could lead to losses for investors in high-yield bonds.

Additionally, if the economy weakens considerably, the market may grow pessimistic on high-yield bonds, leading to a widening of the yield spread between high-yield junk bonds and investment-grade bonds. This could lead to a sharp drop in the market value of high-yield bonds, including HYG. Furthermore, high-yield bonds tend to have less liquidity than investment-grade bonds. That said, in the case of HYG, this is not a huge issue given that it is a large ETF with over $16.5 billion in assets under management, it could hurt individual bonds, especially if you want to liquidate your position.

Moreover, even if the economy does not enter into a recession, there have been significant inflation and interest rate pressures on many of these companies. Rising interest rates tend to hurt companies with weaker balance sheets more, since they tend to be more leveraged to begin with. Inflation can also put additional pressure on them by increasing their input costs. With unemployment rising steadily over the past year, now sitting around 4%, and signs of further weakening in the labor market, consumer sentiment and spending weakening, debt levels rising across the corporate and household sectors, and the yield curve remaining sharply inverted, there is a growing prospect of a recession that could cause these problems for high-yield bonds.

Reason #2

Another big issue with high-yield bonds is that long-term interest rates may simply be too low. With the steeply inverted yield curve and inflation remaining stubbornly above the Fed's target rate, it is possible that even if the Fed ends up cutting rates, long-term interest rates may have to move higher as well in order to meaningfully un-invert the curve. This would also weigh on high-yield bonds and funds like HYG by pushing down the market price, since the market's expected yield from such instruments would go up.

Reason #3

Last but not least, there are soaring geopolitical risks right now. If China were to invade Taiwan or get into an open conflict with the Philippines, it is possible that this would bring them into a military confrontation with the United States, at the very least, there could be major sanctions slapped on them. This, in turn, would cause a significant disruption of the global economy, possibly even plunging it into a depression. This would have an outsized negative impact on non-investment grade companies, and thereby their bonds would likely suffer significantly. This would likely cause a yield spread expansion between junk bonds and high-yield bonds, resulting in a severe economic downturn and defaults that would also hurt bond funds like HYG.

Reason #4

Another reason we are concerned about HYG in particular right now is due to the fact that it charges investors a steep 0.49% expense ratio. When compared to its trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 5.92%, investors are paying out a whopping 7.6% of their pre-fee total economic return from the fund to the fund manager. This seems excessively high, especially given the risks facing the sector right now. Meanwhile, you can invest in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), with nearly twice as many assets under management, a still respectable 4.33% yield, and mitigate several of the aforementioned risks while only paying a 0.14% expense ratio. As a result, we do not think that HYG offers investors an attractive risk-reward profile, especially when taking into account its hefty expense ratio.

Investor Takeaway

With all that said, we do hold some individual non-investment grade bonds in our retirement portfolio, but we are very selective in which ones we hold, and they remain a fairly small percentage of our overall portfolio. Instead, we think that the risk-reward is generally much more attractive in blue-chip investment-grade high-yield equities like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and W. P. Carey (WPC). With most of these stocks, you get similar or even higher dividend yields than you would get with HYG, and in many cases, you get growth as well, which helps to preserve purchasing power in the face of inflation. You also get much stronger balance sheets and business models than you would with investing in junk bonds.

As a result, we see the risk of dividend cuts with these stocks, in aggregate, being as low or even lower in some cases than for many junk bonds. On top of that, you get the upside potential that comes with equity and the inflation resistance that comes with growth. For these reasons, we are avoiding junk bond funds and are being very selective in what individual junk bonds we own as part of our broader diversified income-focused retirement portfolio.