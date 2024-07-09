constantgardener/iStock via Getty Images

It's always interesting to look back a few years and see how certain investment calls played out. One example of this involves a natural gas compression business by the name of Archrock (NYSE:AROC). Back in June of 2019, I wrote a bullish article about the business. The main topic of that article was the company's acquisition of Elite Compression in a deal valued at $410 million. Even though I said that the acquisition was sensible, I said that it was not special. Ultimately though, I felt as though the company as a whole was attractive enough to warrant a ‘buy’ rating.

Since then, I have not written about the company. So I decided it would be interesting to see how things have gone in those years. Since the publication of that article, the stock is up a whopping 175.4%. That's almost double the 90.5% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Given this surge, you might think that it would be time to downgrade the stock. Even though the firm looks more or less fairly valued compared to comparable businesses, I would actually argue that it is still cheap enough to warrant a soft ‘buy’ rating.

An interesting firm

The management team at Archrock describes the company as an energy infrastructure business. But this is a rather vague term that doesn't really say much about what the company is and what it does. It might be best, then, to break the firm down into its two operating segments. The first of these is the Contract Operations business. Through this unit, the company contracts out its fleet of natural gas compression equipment to energy customers. This does require some additional description though. For those not familiar with natural gas compression, it is a process that involves increasing the pressure of natural gas in order to make the transportation of it possible. This is necessary in order to make it easier for natural gas to move through pipelines and other infrastructure.

As far as Archrock is concerned, most of its activity involves compression during the gathering and processing cycle stages of the natural gas industry. About 75% of its fleet is currently used for those stages. The other 25%, meanwhile, is used in gas lift applications. This is an integral part of the natural gas industry, and the industry likely would not be able to exist without it. So anybody banking on a growth of natural gas production in the US should be bullish, conceptually at least, on a company like Archrock. According to management, using data from 2023, about 82% of the firm's revenue came from these particular activities.

The other segment is known as Aftermarket Services. This is a considerably smaller segment, accounting for about 18% of revenue for the business last year. As you can probably guess, this part of the company focuses on providing customers with things like parts and components, as well as certain services like maintenance, reconfiguration, and more. This part of the company is focused largely on catering to customers that own their own compression assets, as opposed to contracting out the work to Archrock.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, Archrock has seen some pretty impressive results. Revenue for the company jumped from $781.5 million in 2021 to $990.3 million last year. That's an annualized increase of 12.6%. Usually when you see this kind of growth, you would expect to see an expansion in assets owned. But that has not been the case here. The fact of the matter is that management has actually been very strict about the assets on its books. At the end of 2023, for instance, the company had 3.76 million horsepower tied up in the 3,348 units that are in its compression fleet. This is actually a decline from the 3.88 million horsepower that the company had from the 4,319 units reported for the end of 2021. So what we have seen here is a decrease in the size of its fleet and its overall horsepower.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Some of this growth has been driven by factors independent of the size of the firm's fleet. From 2022 to 2023, for instance, revenue from the Aftermarket Services segment expanded by 7.8% from $167.8 million to $180.9 million. This was largely because of greater service activities and parts sales that management attributed to a market recovery that began in the prior year. But most of the growth has come from activities reliant on the firm's fleet. This was because of two primary things. First and foremost, management has been able to charge higher rates for its contract compression services because of favorable market conditions.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

And the second is that, even though the total number of units that it has and the total horsepower that it has decreased, the utilization rate of its fleet his grown. Back in 2021, only 82% of its horsepower was being utilized. This number expanded to 95% last year. In the chart above, you can see what this means for the total utilized horsepower of the company's fleet over that three-year window of time. That chart also shows that, from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, fleet utilization expanded further from 93% to 96%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*Horsepower Measured in Thousands

Another theme for the company is that it has been focused more on ensuring that its fleet is geared toward the higher end of the horsepower range. The company offers up details of its fleet based on horsepower per unit. As you can tell from the chart above, the firm has actually seen an increase in the total horsepower associated with its largest units, while for the smaller and medium-sized units, there has been a decline. The fact of the matter is that greater horsepower is associated with more significant capabilities in the compression space (as shown in the image below) and, in turn, is associated with more value for clients. Investors should probably expect this trend to continue as time goes on.

Archrock

With the rise in revenue from the company has come a growth in profitability. Net income jumped from $28.2 million in 2021 to $105 million last year. Other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow grew from $237.4 million to $310.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a rise from $246.9 million to $338.2 million. Over the same window of time, EBITDA expanded from $360.8 million to $450.4 million. None of this is shocking to me. The surge in revenue, combined with the fact that part of that increase was because of higher pricing, should bode well for profit margins. The fact that utilization rates are also rising in an asset intensive industry should also be positive for the firm's bottom line. In fact, if revenue was rising that rapidly and profitability was barely budging, I would be concerned.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year, we see very much the same kind of situation play out. Revenue expanded from $229.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $268.5 million in the first quarter of this year. I already mentioned the increase in utilization that played a role in this. Higher pricing also helped. But on the fleet front, it's worth noting that the company did see an increase in horsepower from 3.73 million to 3.78 million. But because of the increase in utilization rate, the total horsepower being utilized expanded from 3.47 million to 3.63 million. This all brought with it a further expansion of the company's bottom line. Net income more than doubled from $16.5 million to $40.5 million. Operating cash flow grew from $87.9 million to $137.7 million. On an adjusted basis, it expanded from $68.7 million to $105.4 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company grew from $97.2 million to $131 million.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year as a whole, management is optimistic. They expect net profits to be between $144 million and $174 million. At the midpoint, that $159 million would be well above the $105 million reported last year. They also anticipate EBITDA of between $510 million and $540 million. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will grow at the same rate as EBITDA at the midpoint, this would give us a reading for this year of about $394 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Relative to earnings, shares are admittedly quite pricey, even on a forward basis. But when it comes to the other cash flow metrics, shares look attractively priced to me. In the table below, I then compared the company to five similar peers. On a price to earnings basis, two of the five were cheaper than it. This number rises to three of the five on a price to operating cash flow basis, and it rises to four of the five when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Archrock 30.0 9.3 10.5 Liberty Energy (LBRT) 7.4 3.6 3.2 USA Compression Partners (USAC) 57.8 8.2 10.3 Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) 1,592.0 16.8 10.9 Oceaneering International (OII) 22.5 13.3 8.2 Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) 30.7 6.7 9.0 Click to enlarge

In assessing the opportunity that Archrock offers, there are some other important data points that investors should be aware of. As I stated near the start of this article, compression services are necessary for the natural gas industry to exist. Interestingly, about 70% of companies engaged in the natural gas business own their own compression assets.

Archrock

This is fine when you consider that this just means more growth potential for the firm’s Aftermarket Services segment. The other 30%, meanwhile, falls under the Contract Operations side of things. And when it comes to the US natural gas market, Archrock is actually the second largest fleet provider out there. This gives the company a rather significant amount of sway over the industry. In fact, when it comes to these outsourced activities, our candidate has a roughly 23.3% market share.

Archrock

Even though this is a competitive market, one thing that has become clear is that future growth should bode well for the players in this market. According to management, the industry as a whole has significantly underinvested in growing fleet assets. This is what has made possible the rise in utilization. But it is important to note that the three years I showed do not paint the whole picture. In fact, even though it has been a bumpy ride, Archrock has actually seen a continued increase in its fleet utilization rate since at least 2016 when total utilization was only 79%. Add on top of this the expectation that US natural gas production is expected to rise by another 10% from 2023 through 2030, and additional growth becomes evident.

Archrock

Some of the data that management has around this growth is interesting to say the least. You see, in 2023, US natural gas demand was about 103 Bcf per day. By 2030, it should grow to between 117 Bcf per day and 124 Bcf per day. Around 11 Bcf per day of growth should come from a rise in LNG exports. But another big source of growth should be data centers. That growth might be as little as 3 Bcf per day. But it could be as high as 10 Bcf per day. This does create a lot of uncertainty in how much demand there will ultimately be. But even at the low end, growth is growth and, in an industry that is dealing with underinvestment, this should bode well for pricing.

Archrock

If management wants to make the most use of this opportunity, it will have to continue to invest in growing its overall horsepower. It did see a slight increase from 2022 to 2023. And from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, as I pointed out already, there was a further rise. So it is clear that management understands the utilization can only ever hit a high of 100%. In order to truly capitalize on growth prospects, fleet expansion, particularly of the higher horsepower units, is necessary. In fact, in this vein, management has allocated $190 million toward growth capital expenditures for this year alone. And the horsepower investments that the firm is making on this front are already underpinned by long-term contracts according to the business.

Archrock

This does not mean the company will not allocate capital in other ways as well. Since the end of 2019, management has reduced debt by $270 million. No further debt is due until 2027. But it's not unthinkable that the company could allocate capital toward further debt reduction if it so desires. Seeing as how the firm's net leverage ratio of 3.2 is within the desired range of between 3 and 3.5, and down materially from the 4+ range seen for much of the last few years, it's more likely that management will allocate this capital toward other means. Since the final quarter of 2022, the firm did increase its total dividend per share by 10%. It also has a $50 million share repurchase program in place. For a company with a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, this is not a great deal of cash. But something is better than nothing.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Archrock has become a truly healthy and robust business. Shares have performed exceptionally well in recent years and there is nothing to indicate that there should be any sort of deterioration from a fundamental perspective. If anything, industry under investment will push profits and cash flows even higher. While shares are not cheap relative to earnings and are not exactly cheap compared to similar firms, they do look attractively priced to me. And when you look at current industry dynamics, it's difficult to be anything other than at least modestly bullish.