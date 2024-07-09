Gold-Silver Ratio Could Indicate The Early Stages Of A Silver Breakout

Jul. 09, 2024 5:30 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJP, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV1 Comment
Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • The gold-silver ratio indicates how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold given the spot price of both metals.
  • The ratio remains historically high, meaning that silver is underpriced compared to gold, but there is some indication the trend is in the early stages of reversing.
  • Given both the supply and demand fundamentals and the technical breakdown in the gold-silver ratio, this may be an outstanding time to buy silver in the early stages of a bull run.

Precious metals

claffra

By Mike Maharrey

Two months ago, the gold-silver ratio broke an important support level, indicating the white metal could be in the early stages of closing its gap with gold.

The gold-silver ratio indicates how many ounces of silver

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.18K Followers
Precious Metals News & Analysis - Gold News, Silver News from Money Metals Exchange Money Metals Exchange provides the latest precious metals news for savvy, self-reliant investors who want to invest in gold, silver & other precious metals. | Check Silver Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-price | Check Gold Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/gold-price

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJP--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News