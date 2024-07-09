redtea/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

We have covered the stock before, and at that time we expected that uranium ore would likely enter a bull cycle and that Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) would be the beneficiary. Since our last report, the bull cycle has begun, Cameco has locked in long-term contracts at higher and higher prices for years to come, and the stock is up 20% since then.

Now, despite our expectation of further ore price increases in both spot and long-term contracts, the stock is trading close to fair value, which is why we are giving the stock a HOLD rating.

The uranium market

Uranium ore prices in the contract-based market climbed from $72 to $77.5 per pound in 1Q 2024 (+8% over 1Q 2024) - a level that hadn't been seen since 2007. At the same time, spot prices went down over the quarter from $100.25 per pound in January 2024 to $87.75 per pound in March 2024. The uranium spot market isn't representative as it is extremely small and even the slightest fluctuations in orders have a strong impact on the price, making it too unrepresentative for an analysis of the uranium ore market.

Today's bullish uranium ore market allows Cameco to enter into long-term contracts at ever-higher prices, locking in these prices for years ahead. The company's management notes that the contracts that are now signed have increasingly longer duration (including periods as long as 10-15 years), guaranteeing cash earnings to the company for many years down the line.

Given that in 1Q 2024 the prices of long-term contracts were catching up with spot prices faster than we had expected, and a lack of conditions for them to fall, we are raising the forecast for the prices of long-term contracts to $82 over the forecast period running to 2025.

The forecast for spot prices through the end of the forecast period remains unchanged at $106 per pound.

Invest Heroes

Even after the company concluded fewer long-term contracts in 1Q 2024, we are maintaining the assumption that going forward their proportion in the revenue structure of the segment that deals with uranium ore mining and sales will reach ~60%. The company's management emphasized they give much more priority to the contract market than the spot market.

Invest Heroes

Due to the increased forecast for the prices of long-term contracts, which have a dominant proportion in the company's projected revenue mix, we are raising our forecast for the average selling price over the forecast period running to 2025 to $85 CAD.

Invest Heroes

With respect to the volume of production and sales, we still expect the company will be able to produce 22.4 mln pounds of uranium ore in 2024 (+27% y/y) (including Cameco's stakes in projects), and 23.8 mln pounds in 2025 (+6% y/y). Sales will reach 33.6 mln pounds in 2024 (+5% y/y), and 34.4 mln pounds in 2025 (+4.4% y/y).

Notably, Q1 ore production was 5.8 million pounds (+29% y/y) and ore sales declined 25% y/y to 7.3 million pounds. This difference does not represent lost sales, as some volumes were just shifted to the second quarter and beyond, meaning the sales forecast for the full year can be maintained.

Financial results

We are raising the forecast for Cameco's revenue to $3 187 mln CAD (+23% y/y) for 2024, and to $3 537 mln (+11% y/y) for 2025 due to projections of a higher average selling price of the company's products in the segment of uranium ore sales, although that was partially offset by a lower projection for this metric in the segment of fuel services, as their prices are rising slower than we expected.

Invest Heroes

We are raising the forecast for Cameco's EBITDA to $1 051 mln CAD (+108% y/y) for 2024, and to $1 136 mln (+8% y/y) for 2025 due to:

the increased forecast for the company's revenue in 2024 and 2025 (positive effect);

the reduced forecast for the company's cash expenses in 2024 and 2025 due to lower-than-expected costs in the fuel services segment (positive effect);

the upward revision of the forecast for operating expenses for 2024 and 2025 (negative effect).

Invest Heroes

Valuation

We are raising the target price of the shares to $55 due to:

the increased EBITDA forecasts for 2024 and 2025;

the shift of the FTM valuation period.

Based on the new assumptions, we are assigning the rating for the shares at HOLD.

The target price of $55/share was achieved by projecting the financial results of 2025 and discounting them at a rate of 13% per annum.

The discount rate of 13% is the average growth of the S&P 500 Index over the past 20 years. In other words, when we value a company based on its long-term results, it is important to us that the company's growth exceeds the average growth of the index.

Invest Heroes

Key risks

According to Cameco's guidance, the company is on track to produce 22.4 mln pounds of uranium ore in 2024, a 27% increase from 2023. We use the same number in the model, but in the event of unexpected temporary production disruptions, the amount of uranium ore produced could decrease, which would negatively impact Cameco's revenue. However, such a supply shock could affect spot uranium ore prices (due to the thin spot market), and since the Company still operates in the spot market, this would have a short-term positive impact on the Company's revenue, perhaps even offsetting potential losses from underproduction.

Long-term contracts at high prices would provide Cameco with future cash flows, which would provide the company with funds to ramp up currently idle capacity.

We do not believe that the risk of oversupply is realistic in the near term, as Cameco management has stated that it is impossible to ramp up production in this business in the short term. That said, the current bullish demand cycle for the uranium industry looks sustainable.

Conclusion

Cameco is a unique company that mines uranium and produces fuel assemblies for nuclear power plants. The company successfully navigates the phases of the uranium demand cycle by either mothballing or restarting its deposits. Cameco also has a number of dormant and young projects, such as Millennium, Kintyre and Yeelirrie.

To manage your positions, we recommend following Cameco's earnings releases, uranium market updates.