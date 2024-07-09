Ekaterina Zaitseva

Introduction

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been growing steadily since its initial turnaround plan launched in 2019 to better leverage its platform and improve financial performance. While the company has made good on its near-term targets. I find that the company’s long-term guidance too optimistic. With growth in the mid-single digits unlikely to accelerate from here, I don’t see room for much EBITDA growth. As the company has significant capex and pays a lot of its EBITDA out through interest expenses, I would be cautious when comparing the company to its historical valuation as well as peers. With a valuation that doesn’t provide a compelling enough margin of safety if management misses its targets, I don’t see adequate upside potential or sufficient reasons why the stock should re-rate higher, given the better quality businesses available for paying up just a bit more.

Company Overview

Coty is a manufacturer and distributor of beauty products around the world, using licenses to work with some of the largest brands in the industry. The company segments its revenues into two categories: Prestige (62% of revenues) and Consumer Beauty (38% of revenues).

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In the Prestige segment, Coty sells primarily through what it refers to as ‘prestige retailers’. This includes perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops, almost always with a recognizable brand name attached to it. This includes brands like Burberry, Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Gucci, and Hugo Boss, just to name a few.

In the Consumer Beauty brands segment, these generally include mass brands that typically come in at a lower price point but are still relevant and recognizable; they may not have the ‘luxurious’ appeal or association that the Prestige brands do. As examples, brands like Adidas, Montage, Nautica, CoverGirl, and Sally Hansen are under the Consumer Beauty umbrella for Coty.

While Coty is primarily focused on expanding its e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, the company also sells through third-party distributors. Over the years, Coty has been de-emphasizing this segment, as brands often want to maintain some control over their distribution. The last place they want to see their products ending up is at discount stores, where brand equity is diluted and goes to die.

Background

Coty’s financial performance has been lumpy over the last few years. Since the financial crisis, the company hasn’t really been able to prove out margin expansion or grow revenues in a meaningful way. Since 2009, revenues are up 64%, an increase of 3.6% per year on average (source S&P Capital IQ). This would be fine if Coty was able to grow earnings at a faster rate than revenues, a factor that would be highly significant in driving shareholder returns. But with volatile gross margins and therefore EBITDA margins, Coty hasn’t been able to do this.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

This poor performance is also what likely explains the abysmal share price history over the last decade. Over this time period, shares of Coty have delivered a total return of -36% compared to the S&P500’s return of 239%. With a negative compounded annual growth rate, long-term shareholders are likely disappointed with the past performance of the company.

Data by YCharts

Recent Results

When looking at Coty’s most recent Q3’24 results, the company saw revenues clock in at $1.39 billion, which was a 7.5% increase on a year-over-year basis. In the Prestige segment, revenues were 8.4% higher to $867 million, while the Consumer Beauty segment climbed 6.0% year over year to $518 million. By product category, the mix was largely unchanged, with Fragrance being the majority contributor at 59.5%, Color Cosmetics at 28.4% of revenues, and Body Care, Skin & Other coming in at 12.1% of revenues.

Company Filings Company Filings

On an absolute basis and relative peers, the results were a strong delivery. But while these figures illustrate positive growth, I think investors should keep in mind that revenues and EBITDA are still well below their pre-covid levels and so most of this growth is really part of the company’s turnaround story. When we look at the company’s mix, pricing mix has been substantial, up 10%, 11%, and 11% in FY’22, FY’23, and 2024 ytd, respectively. Coty isn’t the only one in Staples pricing, and in fairness, volume growth has been solid up 6%, 2%, and 2%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). There's nevertheless an inescapable sense that the medium-term target for like-for-like growth of 6-8% will be stressed in a post-inflation world. In my view, this is the tension the market seems to be grappling with (fairly or not) and why I believe Coty will need to work through this inflation cycle and come out ahead for this turnaround strategy to work.

When we look at Coty’s outlook, guidance for FY’24 is for 9-11% growth in revenues on a like-or-like basis, outperformance in Prestige. Given we are already three quarters into the fiscal year, these targets look to be achievable with Coty coming in at the lower end of guidance for adjusted EBITDA expansion of 10-30bps, implying EBITDA of between $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion.

Most of the company’s future targets include higher revenues and lower costs. On revenues, management is targeting better prices and a revamp of its strategic revenue management program and consolidation in key markets globally. With more cost control that should generate efficiencies (estimated $110 to $120 million of savings for FY’24), I think we can have confidence in near-term guidance.

What I find more concerning is management’s longer-term guidance. For example, on one of the slides, management is guiding for revenues to increase from $6.1 billion in FY’24 to $7.4-$7.7 billion in FY’27 and growing at 6-8% thereafter on a like-for-like basis.

Investor Presentation

In my view, this would be a ‘blue-sky’ scenario for Coty, and I find it difficult to see where and on which categories the company has any potential of exceeding expectations. Previously, management hasn’t had a great track record of giving good guidance, as evidenced by several revenue and earnings misses since the turnaround strategy began back in 2019. With guidance that’s likely too optimistic, I’d be cautious in putting too much faith in management’s targets.

Investor Presentation

Valuation and Wrap Up

Based on the 20 sell side analysts who cover the stock, there are 11 ‘buy’ ratings and 9 ‘hold’ ratings. The average price target is $13.17 with a low estimate of $11.00 and a high estimate of $16.50. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies approximately 32.2% upside.

From a valuation perspective, Coty has traded in a wide range with respect to historical EV/EBITDA multiple. At 10.7x EV/EBITDA, the last time shares were this cheap was back in 2020 when the entire market pulled back. Compared to the historical ten-year average multiple of 14.8x, shares seem to be trading at a discount (source: S&P Capital IQ). Unsurprisingly, compared to its peers, Coty is also trading at a discount. When using Coty’s forward multiples of 11.1x EV/EBITDA and 17.4x P/E, these come in below the peer group averages of 14.8x EV/EBITDA and 25.0x P/E (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Is this discount justified? In my view, Coty deserves to be trading at a discount. Of the company’s $1.1 billion in LTM EBITDA, about $252 million is going towards capex and another $240 million is going towards maintenance capex (source: S&P Capital IQ). With an enterprise value of $12.8 billion, I don’t see how investors should be paying for an overleveraged consumer discretionary stock at a 17.4x forward multiple. Paying a little bit more at 21.3x forward earnings, investors could buy Inter Parfums (IPAR), a name I previously covered, that’s growing in the low teens and doesn’t have the balance sheet problems that Coty has. For all the praise that Coty’s fragrance business gets, investors can own Inter Parfums (which is only fragrances) and also doesn’t have the concentration risk of being involved with too few brands. Seeing better opportunities elsewhere, I rate shares of Coty a ‘hold’ and would stay away for now.