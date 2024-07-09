KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend investing doesn’t have to be a popularity contest and sometimes, the best values can be found in underfollowed stocks that are flying under the radar for most investors.

Layering into these dividend payers can be a bonus for value investors due to their attractive prices and higher yield, especially if they are well-positioned in a growth industry.

This brings me to LXP Industrial (NYSE:LXP), which I last covered in March, highlighting its transformation and strong portfolio fundamentals. The stock has risen by just 1.4% since my last piece (4.5% total return including dividends). In this article, I revisit LXP and discuss why it remains a bargain dividend buy for value investors, so let’s get started!

Why LXP?

LXP Industrial used to be called Lexington Property Trust, before making a full transition from an office REIT to an industrial REIT, with a portfolio of primarily Class A single-tenant properties, with 77% of annual base rent coming from Top 25 markets in the U.S.

LXP has been publicly traded for 30 years, and at present, has $5.1 billion worth of gross assets covering 57 million square feet. Its properties are on the newer end of the spectrum, with an average age of just 9.3 years, and nearly half (48%) of its tenants have investment-grade credit ratings.

Unlike bigger peers Prologis (PLD), Terreno Realty (TRNO), and Rexford Industrial (REXR), LXP is focused primarily on secondary markets, particularly around the Mid-Atlantic, Sunbelt (72% of ABR), and Midwest, where it sees less competition for deals, enabling it to source properties at higher cap rates.

Investor Presentation

As shown below, LXP carries a strong top tenant profile with Amazon (AMZN), Kellanova (K), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Walmart (WMT), and FedEx (FDX) being among its Top 10 tenants.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, LXLP is executing well, with Industrial Same-Store NOI rising by 6.5% YoY during Q1 2024. This was driven by annual rent escalators averaging 2.7% and by strong lease spreads, including an extension amendment that resulted in a 28% increase in cash rents. This continued into the early part of the second quarter, with lease extension that resulted in an 8% cash rent spread.

Management is guiding for SSNOI growth in the 4-5% range this year, up 50 basis points at the midpoint from the 3.5-4.5% range previously. This is based on higher than expected leasing activity and improved average annual escalators this year.

Over the medium to long-term, management expects to be able to achieve significant earnings growth through 2029 due to below-market rents and stabilization of the development pipeline, including a 625K square foot build-to-suit project in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina. Stabilization of the development pipeline is expected to result in initial cash rent of $20 million, or $0.07 per share.

LXP remains attractive for its industrial property base, for tailwinds stemming from reshoring of manufacturing and e-commerce growth. E-commerce now represents 22% of total retail sales, and grew by 7.6% last year, outpacing the 3.8% growth for total retail sales during the same timeframe.

According to Boston Consulting Group, e-commerce is poised to capture 41% of total retail sales before the end of this decade, and these factors should benefit LXP’s strategically placed properties, with e-commerce usage representing 14% of portfolio ABR.

LXP currently yields 5.6%, and the dividend is covered by an 82% payout ratio. This is supported by a strong balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating from S&P, a debt-to-gross assets ratio of 35% and an overall safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.1x, with consideration to the aforementioned development pipeline that will be accretive to EBITDA. As shown below, LXP has no debt maturities until 2027.

Investor Presentation

Risks to LXP include the potential for higher for longer interest rates, which raise its cost of debt, as it currently stands at an attractive 3.8%. As such, I would expect for external acquisitions to be muted in the near-term as LXP focuses on internal development projects. Moreover, increased supply in its key markets would pressure LXP’s rental growth, but management is seeing low new construction starts, likely due to the impact of higher interest rates on private development activity.

Lastly, I continue to find LXP appealing at the current price of $9.27 with a forward P/FFO of 14.7x, comparing favorably to PLD’s 21.1x P/FFO, TRNO’s 25.4x P/FFO, and REXR’s 19.3x P/FFO.

While I wouldn’t expect for LXP’s FFO per share to grow as fast as that of its larger peers, which are projected to grow between 10-12% annually, I find analyst expectations for 5.7%-11.6% annual FFO per share growth over the next 2 years to be reasonable considering the aforementioned tailwinds. With a 5.6% dividend yield, LXP would only need to produce at the lower end of analyst expectations to achieve potentially market-beating total returns.

Investor Takeaway

LXP Industrial carries strong tenants like Amazon and Walmart, and is benefiting from e-commerce growth and reshoring trends. The company is also poised for growth through rent escalations and new developments. With only a small share price increase since my last visit, LXP's strong fundamentals, 5.6% dividend yield, strategic market positioning, and a solid balance sheet make it an attractive buy for value investors, especially when compared to more expensive peers in the industrial sector.