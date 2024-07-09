2seventy bio's Abecma: Compelling Investment In Multiple Myeloma Despite Competition

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is a biotechnology company that develops and distributes Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel). This is an FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma [MM], targeting the B-cell maturation antigen [BCMA]. Abecma has significantly advanced MM treatment and received an FDA extension for relapsed and refractory cases after at least two prior therapies [rrMM]. TSVT seems focused on Abecma now, which has pros and cons. However, I think its relatively cheap valuation makes it a compelling investment, especially since it could also be an acquisition target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) or Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). TSVT is also streamlining its operations and could have a positive EBIT in 2025 if its turnaround works. Hence, I deem TSVT a “buy” for investors who understand the inherent turnaround and biotech risks.

Abecma: Business Overview

2seventy bio was established on April 26, 2021, after a bluebird bio (BLUE) spin-off. Today, the company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focusing on developing and distributing Abecma. Abecma is a chimeric antigen receptor T cell [CAR T] therapy indicated for MM. TSVT sold its non-core oncology and autoimmune programs to REGN. TSVT also sold its hemophilia A assets and MegaTAL technology to Novo Nordisk (NVO). Thus, the company’s strategy now concentrates on researching Abecma applications for broader patient populations through its partnership with BMY. Essentially, TSVT’s main value driver hinges on Abecma’s potential.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Abecma is a chimeric antigen receptor T cell [CAR T] therapy indicated for MM. This has been a significant breakthrough for MM, prompting its FDA extension for rrMM with at least two prior therapies. This CAR T cell therapy targets BCMA found on MM cells' surfaces. The process hinges on using leukapheresis to manufacture Abecma with patients' T cells. These T cells are genetically modified to express a CAR targeting BCMA, inserting a gene designed to bind on MM cells. TSVT engineers enough lab-reproduced T cells for treatments and then return them to patients. Thus, when they reach MM cells' BCMA bindings, they release cytotoxic substances, killing cancerous cells.

Abecma’s initial FDA approval was based on results from the KarMMa phase 2 trials that proved its efficacy and safety for rrMM with at least three prior lines of treatment. Subsequently, the FDA expanded approval for triple-class exposed rrMM after two prior lines of therapy following the KarMMa-3 phase 3 study. The key results were progression-free survival [PFS] of 13.3 months compared to 4.4 months for patients on other treatments. Additionally, the overall response rate (ORR) was 71%, with 39% of patients achieving a complete response (CR), meaning no detectable cancer after treatment. The median duration of response (DoR) was 14.7 months.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Moreover, Abecma’s safety profile seems consistent with typical risks associated with CAR T therapies, such as manageable cytokine release syndrome [CRS] levels, neurotoxicity, and infections. Still, TSVT continues to develop Abecma, aiming to extend its indications through further trials such as KarMMa-2 and KarMMa-9 to explore efficacy and safety in earlier stages of the disease and various patient populations.

So far, Abecma’s favorable clinical data suggests it’s well positioned as a leading MM therapy. I believe this has given TSVT a solid foundation for future indications, working towards Abecma addressing a larger MM segment beyond only those with several previous treatments. This is why TSVT is also seeking approval for a newly diagnosed MM [NDMM] therapy after completing its KarMMa-9 trials. Moreover, TSVT’s collaboration with BMY should support this objective by leveraging BMY’s market reach and production capabilities.

Strategic Shift: Sale to Regeneron

Interestingly, in April 2024, TSVT had a major strategic shift, selling its oncology and autoimmune programs to REGN. The sale included preclinical and clinical-stage assets. REGN also hired 160 TSVT employees, reducing its workforce to 65 dedicated to quality and supporting roles. The idea was to refocus solely on Abecma, transferring earlier-stage assets to REGN. Thus, TSVT expects this restructuring will save $150 million in 2024 and $200 million in 2025, extending its cash runway beyond 2027. In my view, this is the right move as such asset sales position TSVT favorably within the CAR T cell therapy landscape, streamlining operations centered around Abecma.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

For context, in 2022, REGN paid TSVT $5.0 million upfront and invested $20.0 in TSVT as part of a previous collaboration. I mention this because REGN is a $111.6 billion behemoth, and these repeated transactions suggest that TSVT should be on REGN’s acquisition radar. This is my speculation, but REGN apparently sees value in TSVT’s IP and has ample resources for a complete acquisition. So, if Abecma continues to expand its indications, I wouldn’t rule out a full acquisition at some point.

Moreover, REGN will also pay $10.0 million for milestone achievements, and TSVT could receive royalties from sales related to the assets sold. Therefore, bbT369 for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, SC-DARIC33 for Acute myeloid leukemia, MUC16 for ovarian cancer, and MAGE-A4 for solid tumors could eventually translate into royalty revenues. Naturally, those were early-stage IP programs, so royalties are unlikely in the near term.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

More recently, on June 26, 2024, TSVT also announced the sale of a hemophilia A drug candidate and MegaTAL in vivo gene editing technology to NVO for up to $40.0 million. This was just another step towards disposing of unrelated assets to Abecma. And again, those hemophilia A program employees will join NVO. In my view, this corroborates a potential takeover possibility, as pharma giants are looking at TSVT’s IP. But more importantly, it also validates the company’s research approach.

Relatively Cheap: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, TSVT is a biotech microcap trading at a $207.2 million market cap. Its balance sheet had $56.8 million in cash and equivalents plus $124.6 million in short-term marketable securities, which meant $181.4 million in available short-term funds as of March 31, 2024. TSVT has no financial debt but a significant operating lease obligation of $253.1 million. Furthermore, I couldn’t find any payments received by TSVT after that date related to the asset dispositions with REGN or NVO.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Therefore, I estimate the company’s latest quarterly cash burn was approximately $42.3 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This implies a yearly cash burn of about $169.2 million. However, the recent asset sales are supposed to save $200.0 million in costs by 2025. I imagine those are COGS and Operating Expenses. TSVT’s quarterly TTM COGS and OPEX were $247.9 million and $37.0 million, respectively. Thus, cost savings should result in $84.9 million combined COGS and OPEX by 2025. Moreover, according to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on TSVT, revenues are forecasted to increase by $40.5 million, reaching $94.6 million in 2025.

Therefore, TSVT should achieve a positive EBIT of $9.7 million next year, implying that it could be a sustainable business post-restructuring. I estimate TSVT’s enterprise value to be $25.8 million by subtracting its $181.4 million in available short-term liquidity from its $207.2 million market cap. Normally, we would also add its debt, but it doesn’t have any. However, adding $253.1 million in operating lease obligations would raise its EV to $278.9 million. Therefore, TSVT trades at a forward EV/EBIT ratio of 28.8. If we exclude lease obligations, TSVT’s forward EV/EBIT would be just 2.7. The correct EV calculation approach is somewhat up to interpretation. However, TSVT’s sector median EV/EBIT multiple is 15.8 for context. So, I lean towards considering TSVT undervalued from this perspective.

Nevertheless, Goldman Sachs (GS) analysts downgraded TSVT to neutral due to its long-term competitive profile. They suggested that Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) and Legend’s (LEGN) Carvykti might be superior. And indeed, I believe they have a good point because TSVT is a pure Abecma play. Moreover, Abecma’s ORR was 71% in Phase 3 trials, compared to Carvykti’s 98% ORR in Phase 1/2b trials. Abecma also has a lower CR of 39% compared to Carvykti’s 78% CR. Lastly, Abecma’s DoR was 14.7 months, lower than Carvykti’s DoR of 21.8 months.

relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma [rrMM] Market Forecast. (Source: IMARC.)

It’s worth mentioning that both have similar safety profiles, so I agree that Abecma looks outclassed by Carvykti. Still, the rrMM market is large, forecasted to reach $34.4 billion by 2034. So, it wouldn’t surprise me to see TSVT maintaining a market niche despite its flaws.

Since TSVT is forecasted to generate $94.6 million in sales next year, it doesn’t seem like it’s already a sizeable part of the rrMM market. So retaining such a tiny market share in a growing sector doesn’t seem unreasonable. Hence, Abecma’s potential for other indications, TSVT’s overall turnaround strategy, and its seemingly reasonable EV/EBIT multiple make the stock a compelling investment at these levels. Thus, I rate TSVT a “buy” for investors betting on TSVT retaining Abecma’s market share in rrMM in the long run.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, my “buy” rating hinges on TSVT delivering its cost savings, increasing its sales as forecasted, and retaining its market share in rrMM. However, this is not guaranteed, particularly considering it seems outclassed by Carvykti. If the company fails at any of these three variables, its cash burn would increase significantly, derailing the bull case.

Source: TradingView.

However, on the flip side, it’s important to remember that Abecma isn’t a terrible drug, and its market is tremendous. Moreover, TSVT has royalty rights that could pay off long-term if they’re successfully developed and commercialized by REGN and NVO. So, on balance, I think the investment thesis has a reasonable chance of working out favorably in the long run.

Reasonable “Buy”: Conclusion

Overall, TSVT’s recent strategic moves toward disposing of assets unrelated to Abecma could pay off. Naturally, this brings concentration risks because if Abecma fails, so does TSVT. However, projections suggest that Abecma is doing just fine and that its revenues should be enough for TSVT’s long-term prospects. The restructuring’s cost savings could potentially swing TSVT into profitability relatively soon if it focuses on margins and Abecma revenue growth. This is not guaranteed because there are already superior competitors in the rrMM market. However, that market is enormous, and it’s not unreasonable to expect TSVT to be able to retain its tiny market share with such secular tailwinds. Moreover, at such a depressed valuation, it could be an acquisition target for either REGN or BMY. Hence, I think TSVT could still be a good “buy” if these factors play out in its favor.

