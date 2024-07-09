2seventy bio's Abecma: Compelling Investment In Multiple Myeloma Despite Competition

Jul. 09, 2024 7:06 AM ET2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) StockREGN, BMY, JNJ, LEGN, BMYMP, JNJ:CA
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • 2seventy bio, Inc. focuses on Abecma, an FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma.
  • TSVT's strategic realignment includes selling non-core assets to Regeneron and Novo Nordisk.
  • Abecma shows favorable clinical data but faces strong competition from Carvykti.
  • I estimate that TSVT’s turnaround could lead to a positive EBIT by 2025, benefiting from significant cost-saving measures.
  • TSVT's relatively cheap valuation, potential acquisition target status, and Abecma's market niche make it a compelling investment opportunity.
Paciente con cáncer descanso

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is a biotechnology company that develops and distributes Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel). This is an FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma [MM], targeting the B-cell maturation antigen [BCMA]. Abecma has significantly advanced MM treatment and received an FDA extension for

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.3K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSVT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSVT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSVT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News