monsitj

Investment thesis

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) is one of the leading online brokers in the world, boasting over 2.7 million users and more than $465 billion in assets under management (AUM). The company has enjoyed significant revenue growth thanks to record-high interest rates, driving its stock price up by over 87% since the Fed started its tightening cycle.

However, I believe it now faces a substantial headwind to its revenue as interest rates are expected to decline, potentially leading to a revaluation given its historically high valuation multiples.

Despite these challenges, Interactive Brokers remains a fundamentally strong business with significant long-term potential. In this article, we will explore how interest rates, macroeconomic conditions, and business growth could affect the stock price in the medium term.

The Structure Of Interactive Brokers

One area of concern for investors might be the company's ownership structure. IBKR's founder Thomas Peterffy controls approximately 75% of the company through a dual share class structure. This is well detailed in its Form 10-K.

While it may seem a bit complex, it is relatively straightforward. Peterffy owns most of the LLC that holds all of the class B shares, which represent 74.6% of the voting interest in IBG, Inc., the public company that we know as Interactive Brokers. However, these class B shares are not publicly traded, so the public float consists of only 25.4% ownership in the form of class A shares, which are available to investors.

IBKR Corporate Structure (Interactive Brokers IR)

This structure allows Peterffy to maintain majority control of the company without being diluted by share issuance. For investors who trust his management, these details are relatively insignificant.

IBKR: Delivering Solid Growth

The company offers one of the lowest-cost brokerage platforms in the industry. It has a wide array of assets ranging from equities to options and mutual funds. In recent years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has steadily grown its user base.

Interactive Brokers Customer Base Growth (Author)

From the chart above, we can see that the number of customer accounts has been growing significantly since 2020, at an average growth rate of 38% p.a. However, account growth is not a very reliable indicator of revenue growth, as accounts may not exactly translate to revenue. A better metric to consider is customer equity.

Interactive Brokers Customer Equity (Author)

Putting customer equity on a chart shows a less attractive but still positive trend. Despite the dip in 2022 as interest rates shot up, and the market went into a correction, IBKR has been steadily growing at a rate of around 12.7% p.a. I believe that both of these trends should continue, given IBKR's focus on execution quality and low costs.

It's also important to note that IBKR focuses on institutional clients rather than retail investors. This gives it a more stable and profitable user base. The company's complex offerings are ideal for seasoned investors rather than beginners.

Approximately 57% of our customers' equity is in institutional accounts such as hedge funds, financial advisors, proprietary trading firms, and introducing brokers. - Interactive Brokers 2023 annual report

However, Interactive Brokers does offer educational opportunities and is increasingly improving the user experience of its apps, potentially making them more appealing to retail investors.

Interactive Brokers Margin Loan Rates (Interactive Brokers Website)

Given its low-cost offering for commissions and margin loans, it remains an attractive option for investors. In fact, IBKR offers one of the best margin loan rates in the industry. This gives it a competitive advantage in client retention, in addition to its efficient order routing, which gives investors an edge when they trade with IBKR.

Falling Interest Rates Should Weigh On Growth

Interactive Brokers Group has significantly benefited from increased Net Interest Income (NII) due to record-high interest rates. However, as rates are expected to decline by 0.25% to 0.5% this year, NII is likely to consolidate and decrease, posing a major headwind for IBKR's revenue.

Fed Funds Expectations (FOMC)

According to the latest Summary of Economic Projections, known as the dot plot, Fed members are expecting a target rate range of 4% to 4.25% by the end of 2025, with longer-term rates at around 2.5% to 3%. While this is higher than the near-zero interest rate environment many have gotten used to, it still represents a more than 50% decline.

Interactive Brokers NII Is Expected To Decline (Author)

As interest rates fall, IBKR's NII is expected to decline. Currently, NII accounts for 63% of the company's total revenues. With rates projected to return towards 4% by the end of 2025, NII revenue should decrease to about $2.6 billion, considering the CAGR of customer margin loans.

If economic conditions remain stable, revenue excluding NII should grow to around $2.3 billion, up from $1.67 billion at the start of this year. Combining these two figures, we get a projected revenue of around $4.8 billion by the end of 2025, which is only slightly higher than the latest reported figures at $4.57 billion.

Given these headwinds, I believe that IBKR has limited growth potential despite being a steadily growing business.

Risks To My Thesis

The biggest risk is that macroeconomic conditions may not develop as expected, which would require interest rates to stay elevated for a longer time due to persistent inflation. In such a scenario, IBKR could continue earning above-average interest on its margin loans, therefore sustaining its revenue growth.

Another significant risk to my thesis of continued revenue growth is, of course, the anticipated risk of recession. If economic conditions deteriorate, and we enter another bear market, IBKR's revenues could be significantly impacted. This could lead to a substantial revaluation of the company, potentially creating a value opportunity for investors.

Is IBKR Stock Fairly Valued?

Looking at IBKR's valuation overview, we can see that it's trading at a large premium compared to its sector median. However, this valuation is in line with IBKR's long-term average. This can be attributed to the company's above-average profitability, with gross margins 50% higher than its peers and a return on equity (ROE) 75% higher than its competitors. Seeking Alpha's Quant rates the stock a "Hold", primarily due to its premium valuation.

Interactive Brokers Valuation Overview (Seeking Alpha)

By most metrics, IBKR is trading in line with its long-term average, except for the Price / Sales ratio, which indicates that the price has gotten ahead of the fundamentals, and the stock is trading at an even greater premium. You can see a detailed view of the valuation and growth compared to its peers below.

Interactive Brokers Peer Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the table above, IBKR is trading at a premium both in terms of P/E and P/S. This can be explained by high expectations from investors, given that the company has been growing its revenues much faster than its peers. This can also be seen in the PEG ratio. However, due to the factors mentioned above, I don't think that this growth can be sustained as interest rates start to decline.

Given that I don't anticipate significant revenue growth and the stock seemingly has no room for valuation expansion, I believe it is fairly valued at the current price, considering its strong performance and mixed business outlook.

Interactive Brokers Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, investors should consider the fact that shareholders have been getting diluted fairly significantly over the past 5 years, with an average growth rate of shares outstanding at about 9% p.a.

Wall Street analysts have an average price target that represents a 10% premium to the current price, which I view as somewhat bullish. If rate cuts come as expected, I believe the stock has very limited growth potential with few possible catalysts. Therefore, I would consider looking elsewhere for more promising investment opportunities.

IBKR Stock: Would I Buy, Hold, or Sell?

IBKR Stock Price Chart (TradingView)

On the bullish side, continued growth in the number of retail clients and improving investment conditions should support IBKR's continued growth, seeing as it is a leading platform in terms of technology, efficiency, and cost.

On the bearish side, anticipated interest rate cuts could weigh on the company's revenues and profitability, leading to a possible price correction given the high valuation metrics such as P/E and P/S.

Taking all of these factors into consideration, I believe that IBKR is at the very least fairly valued at current price levels. A shift in economic conditions could create a buying opportunity, but we will have to wait and see.

Therefore, I rate IBKR stock as a "Hold" for now.