After a recent dip, defense company Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) has seen its stock start to trend back to making new highs. The company most known for its TASER and body cameras has been delivering pretty good results. I believe that the company will continue to grow its revenue as it improves its software via AI tools and introduces new products to new markets. Despite the somewhat lofty valuation, AXON is a stock to keep an eye on.

Revenue Growth Remains Strong

Axon’s most recent Q1 2024 results show its core business continues to grow at a healthy rate. No surprise given that there have been issues with peace and order in some cities in the US. The company reported total revenue of $461 million, up 34% compared to the same time last year. This is a healthy level of growth and consistent with the company’s 30.23% 5-year average growth rate.

Digging deeper into these revenue results shows continued demand for the company’s product as well as massive underlying growth in its software subscription business. On the product side, the company’s new TASER 10 was a driver for demand, as TASER revenue increased by 33% to $179 million. Axon’s Sensor revenue saw a more modest increase at 14% year-over-year growth at $106 million.

The real bright spot though in Axon’s revenue results for the quarter was its Cloud and Services division. Axon Cloud & Services saw its revenues jump by 52% year over year and has more than doubled over the past two years. According to the company, this growth is driven by both new products and new users on the platform. Currently, software accounts for 38.2% of the company’s revenue at $176 million.

It is even more impressive that the company’s annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) has grown 50% to $825 million. This ARR metric is important as it refers to the revenue the company expects to receive from its subscription software business. What is great about ARR is that it tends to be “sticky” and a form of predictable recurring revenue stream. Like most Software subscriptions, once purchased, it is very hard to switch vendors. This is even more true for Axon, which provides the physical product for the subscription in the form of its body cameras among other things. This makes me confident that Axon can continue to scale up its revenue.

Axon Ups Its Product Stickiness with AI Tools

Axon’s competitive advantage is its “flywheel” type business model. The company’s physical products serve as the gateway to the company’s software offerings. The company’s main products are its TASER devices and its body cameras, which are still far from saturation even in the US market. These two products have a penetration of 35% and 14% in the US respectively.

The company has reported a net revenue retention of 122%. A net revenue retention above 100% implies that existing customers are expanding their dollar spend on Axon’s platform. Thus this indicates the stickiness and value-add of the Axon platform. As more users come on the company’s platform, it expands the amount of data available that can be leveraged using AI and machine learning.

One of the company’s latest offerings that uses AI to leverage its data is the “Draft One” product. This new AI software tool basically drafts a first report using auto-transcribed body-worn camera audio. This speeds up the “burdensome” admin reporting work for police officers. According to Axon, police officers in the US spend as much as 15 hours per week, or 40% of their time on writing these reports. Draft One expedites this process.

It is these types of software features that put Axon’s body cameras above standard cheaper products. I believe that these are durable competitive advantages for Axon. Having a “platform” that includes TASER and body cameras means that the company’s R&D can continue to add new features for its customers. For example, integrating virtual reality training with its TASER 10 product. As put succinctly by management in its latest earnings call ;

I am happy to report that our pipeline is the strongest and it's the healthiest it has ever been across all major customer segments. This is a testament to our awesome R&D teams that continue to zero in on strong product market fit across our entire portfolio driving this type of record demand. Whether it's TASER 10 now being more directly linked to VR training within our TASER platform or our on-body cameras changing the game for real-time operations or Draft One revolutionizing the RMS category, there's so much for us to bring to the market and we are just at the beginning of what we think will be a deep increase in the ways we leverage technology and public safety for the better over the next decade.

Axon Forges onto New Markets

Retail crime has been exploding in the major cities in the US, which represents an opportunity for Axon to open a new market. There has been a significant uptick in the severity and scale of retail theft as it no longer encompasses simple petty theft and minor shoplifting. Fueled by what some would view as “soft on crime” policies Organized Retail Crime (“ORC”) and violent smash and grabs have become a recurring occurrence. According to the National Retail Federation, in 2019 retail theft amounted to about $61.7 billion in losses. This figure skyrocketed to $112 billion in 2022 and the projections look worse for 2025 and beyond. The NRF estimates that retail theft losses could reach an astronomical $140 billion if trends don’t reverse.

Unfortunately, these trends are most likely to continue, especially in the light of government inaction. Policies, like California’s liberal criminal justice measure, Proposition 47, which turned thefts below $950 a simple misdemeanor, are surprisingly hard to get rid of. Similarly, politicians of other states are having a difficult time returning to the controversial “tough on crime” policies of the past.

Therefore, in order to stem these losses, retailers have begun to take matters into their own hands. Retail giant TJX the parent of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods has begun equipping some store employees with body cameras. According to TJX finance chief John Klinger, body cameras could help reduce retail theft as people may be “less likely to do something when they’re being videotaped”. In one test trial conducted by an unnamed retailer, body cameras resulted in a 53% reduction in incidents".

Earlier this year, Axon has launched a new product specifically aimed at the retailer market. The Axon Body Workforce is a lighter version of its police camera. Yet it comes with all of Axon’s industry-leading features such as real-time operations and evidence management technology. According to the company’s press release

"Public safety is about just that — people feeling and being safe in public, including while at work. That's why Axon Body Workforce is so critical to our mission to protect life. It marks a new chapter in body-worn cameras, built to address the workplace violence affecting frontline workers Every day, retail workers perform their duties while grappling with threats to their personal safety. A recent survey by Axon found that in the U.S., a staggering 47% of retail workers have experienced violent incidents on the job. Axon Body Workforce has been trialed by some of the largest healthcare networks and global retailers, demonstrating early success in deterrence and de-escalation…”

Apart from the tailwind of an expanding marketplace, Axon is also expanding its TAM via new products. The company recently announced that it has acquired security company, Dedrone. The latter is a pioneer in “airspace security solutions”. In simple terms, Dedrone protects against the “bad drones” while allowing “good drones” to continue operating. According to the press release, Dedrone “provides continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones”. It’s a pretty interesting concept to prepare for a future where drones could be more ubiquitous. At the very least, it signals to me that Axon’s management has not gotten complacent and is continuously looking for expansion opportunities.

Valuation and Conclusion

The combination of improving product stickiness, increasing net revenue retention, and a growing total addressable market could mean that Axon's revenue growth could accelerate even faster. The only knock on Axon’s stock is that it is trading at a fairly expensive valuation. The company is trading 67.8x TTM P/E ratio and 68.31 forward P/E ratio. This is much higher than the Industrials sector Median of 18.88x and 18.13x respectively. However, recall that the main growth driver of the company is its software subscription business and as discussed above, hardware sales are the gateway into this ecosystem.

If we start looking at Axon as a SaaS business due to its growing recurring revenue then maybe the Technology sector could be a better point of comparison. This sector is trading at 23.75x TTM and 24.19x forward, which makes Axon still trading at a relatively high valuation. Even looking at Price to Sales, Axon is trading at TTM 13.3x and forward 11.4x compared to the technology industry of 3x and 2.9x respectively. This means that Axon is trading at lofty valuations. However, given the quality of the company, investors may still consider adding this to their long-term portfolios