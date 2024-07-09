Liene Helmig/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we dive back into the world of high yielding closed end funds. Like most investments, closed end funds, or CEFs, come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They invest in different asset classes with unique strategies. Some use options, some use leverage, and some even have share repurchase programs. Broadly, closed end funds also offer an opportunity to invest in more complex assets such as illiquid securities or, the subject of today's conversation, collateralized loan obligations.

Investors generally seek out closed end funds to find yield. The rules of registered investment companies, or RICs, are like real estate investment trusts or master limited partnerships, requiring a large portion of taxable income to be distributed to investors. As such, most closed end funds have higher yields than typical income producing stocks or bonds. Take, for example, the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) which is a closed end "fund of funds." The portfolio of 99 diverse closed end funds yields nearly 9%, net of the manager's fee of 95 basis points.

Data by YCharts

While most CEFs are high yielding, generally distributing level monthly dividends, there are none which meet the income production of collateralized loan obligation or CLO funds. Eagle Point Credit Management is a CLO manager headquartered in Greenwich, CT. Eagle Point manages two closed end funds which specialize in CLOs. The larger fund is Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) which we cover on a quarterly basis as one of the highest yielding closed end funds. Currently, common shares of ECC yield nearly 17% based on the fund's monthly dividends.

With nearly $1 billion under management, ECC is the larger fund, holding CLO equity and warehouses which assemble loans for sale to institutional investors. However, Eagle Point also manages a smaller, lesser known CLO fund called Eagle Point Income Co Inc (NYSE:EIC). With just over $150 million in common shares outstanding, EIC is a different, less risky fund than ECC, which still yields nearly 15% with an increasing dividend. While EIC has largely flown under the radar, the fund is one of the best performing income investments in the post-pandemic era.

Data by YCharts

CLO Overview

Collateralized loan obligations are complex securities providing exposure to senior secured loans. These actively managed portfolios of secured loans are tranched out by payment priority into a vertical stack known as the debt tranches. A portion of the cash flow is retained in the equity tranche to provide a buffer for nonperformance. Senior secured loans typically go to companies which have riskier credit and cannot access the traditional capital markets. CLOs account for most of the senior secured loan demand. Senior loans, direct lending, and private credit is a trillion dollar, booming industry.

Federal Reserve

Most people automatically associate CLOs or similar investments with poor credit. Secured loans and other non-investment grade securities are called "Junk" credit or more affectionately, speculative. However, many borrowers are national brands with stronger credit than one would expect.

EIC Investor Presentation

As more borrowers are turning to alternative lenders like asset managers for capital, CLO demand has kept pace and the market has grown tremendously. The growth led to CLOs becoming accessible for retail investors through closed end funds and exchange-traded funds. Today, there is an impressive lineup of CLO opportunities available in liquid ETFs.

The finished product is a securitized investment with complex risk and limited liquidity. However, CLOs have been extraordinarily secure even through the financial crisis when highly rated tranches survived unscathed. Recently, we provided a more comprehensive overview of CLOs and their structure, risk, and history in an article covering one of Eagle Point's competitors, Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC). For those unfamiliar with CLOs or interested in learning more, I would suggest reading further there.

Who is Eagle Point Income Company?

EIC is a closed end fund managed by Eagle Point Credit Management, a CLO-specific manager located in Connecticut. The fund invests primarily in junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. Junior debt tranches are below the senior debt tranches in payment priority, sitting at the bottom of the payment structure. This means they are more exposed in the event of default than senior rated debt tranches.

EIC Investor Presentation

EIC targets the high-risk tranches at the bottom of the capital stack for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, more risk means more reward. A highly experienced manager can invest in the risk portions of the CLO more efficiently than a large fund like a pension or sovereign wealth fund. The second is a demand gap, as more investors are typically interested in the higher rates tranches. As CLO demand grows, there is more availability of lower rated tranches, allowing opportunistic funds like EIC to swoop in and purchase attractive securities.

The fund targets the BB-rated debt tranche, which sits directly above the unrated equity tranche. Roughly 75% of the portfolio is invested in the lower rated debt tranches and about 25% of the fund is retained equity, most likely coming from ECC's CLO generation.

EIC Investor Presentation

Investing in the lower rated debt tranches means high yield while times are good. EIC launched just prior to the pandemic. Accordingly, the fund went through some turmoil during the first twelve months, but has since stabilized. Over the past four years, EIC has been a strong performing income investment, outperforming even larger sister fund ECC.

Data by YCharts

One reason that EIC has begun outperforming peers is the growing dividend. Since bottoming at $0.08 per share per month after the pandemic, EIC has begun to grow the dividend on a consistent basis. Today, shares pay $0.20 per month, meaning the dividend has more than doubled since pandemic lows. This growth rate is materially higher than ECC's dividend, which has reached $0.16 per share per month since pandemic lows when combining regular and special payments.

What could be more compelling is that EIC has outperformed ECC while investing in less risky assets and a more stable business model, cutting out the CLO warehousing.

Data by YCharts

Shares of EIC also trade roughly in line with net asset value. Given the closed end fund format, EIC reports daily net asset value of underlying securities. However, the usefulness of NAV is limited because lower rated tranches of CLO debt are illiquid with a limited secondary market.

Key Differences

One of the most important considerations for EIC and similar investments is the nuanced differences between the funds. CLOs and similar investments have unique risk profiles, which generally make them unsuitable for most investors. The experienced management teams at Eagle Point Credit, Oxford Lane, and other asset managers with CLO funds can make these risks more palatable for retail investors.

As the CLO market grows, so does the list of available funds. Today, there are more ways than ever to invest in CLOs as a retail investor. The two most common vehicles are closed end funds and exchange-traded funds. Each comes with a unique set of strengths and weaknesses.

Closed end funds are a common option given their flexibility for the manager. Their limited liquidity requirements, ability to issue preferred shares, and independence from NAV make them a perfect choice for investing in illiquid securities. However, this generally corresponds to higher expense structures. For example, EIC's combined annual expense rate per the 2023 Annual Report was 7.17%. This includes a management fee of 1.94% combined with leverage expenses and "other expenses" which the report defines as the Company's overhead expenses. ECC, EIC, and OXLC are the largest and most popular CLO closed end funds.

ECC and OXLC target the equity tranches and focus on CLO warehousing. Meanwhile, EIC invests more simply in the debt tranches, but is still leveraged.

Exchange-traded funds or ETFs are a growing vehicle for CLO investing. As ETFs become more flexible, they are continuing to increase in popularity. This means a wider variety of ETFs are available today, some investing in complex securities such as CLOs. Some large and established asset managers have CLO funds. BlackRock (BLK) manages the BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA). Janus Henderson offers two ETFs which are differentiated by credit quality, the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) and the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB). The ETFs target the highly rated debt tranches, meaning they generate significantly less yield, but present less credit risk.

The ETFs are also unlevered and cheaper than the competing closed end funds. For example, JAAA and CLOA charge expense ratios of 21 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively.

While ETFs are a simpler and cheaper option than closed end funds, they come at a price. The complexity of CEFs lends itself to CLO investing and the underlying operations of Eagle Point. Accordingly, the common shares of their funds have significantly higher yields than the exchange-traded fund shares, net of management fees.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaways

While CLOs themselves would represent a small portion of a prospective investor's income portfolio, a balanced approach between these vehicles might be the best approach. While the exchange-traded funds lag in yield, they invest in the higher rated debt tranches and are more cost-efficient than the expenses laid on the CEF common shares.

Data by YCharts

The added yield has historically compensated investors for the additional risk and hefty expenses, but past performance is not representative of future returns. With a bright outlook and a growing market, CLOs have been one of the strongest performing investments in the post pandemic era. Each of these funds has performed well, investing in a unique niche of the CLO capital stack. A balanced approach offers exposure to diversified credit and pieces of the CLO business.