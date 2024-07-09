France Elections: Far-Right Rejected In Second Round, But So Is Macronism

Jul. 09, 2024 7:05 AM ETEUR:USD, EWQ, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • The second round of the French National Assembly election delivered a hung parliament, as expected, but also a huge surprise. The far-right party National Rally fell from first to third place and the left-wing alliance of the Nouveau Front Populaire came out on top.
  • President Macron's centrist coalition outperformed the first-round result by squeezing into second place. That said, Macronism has been as decisively rejected as the far-right populism of the RN.
  • The prime minister from Macron's party, Gabriel Attal, offered his resignation. It is unclear who will succeed him and which coalition and policies can find a majority in a split National Assembly.
  • The market's worst-case scenario of a far-right majority is averted, but uncertainty remains high and could continue to weigh on French financial assets.

Election in France - voting at the ballot box

andriano_cz/iStock via Getty Images

In the second round of parliamentary elections, French voters decisively rejected the far-right populism of National Rally (RN), the party of former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. The party dropped from first place after the first round to third place, winning

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.63K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EUR:USD--
Euro / US Dollar
EWQ--
iShares MSCI France ETF
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News