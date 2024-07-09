Wall Street Breakfast: Friend Or Foe?

Friend or foe?

75 years after NATO was created to counter threats posed by the Soviet Union, the group is back to mark its second diamond anniversary. The expanded military alliance recently welcomed Finland and Sweden into the fold, and now consists of 32 countries that cover much of Europe, as well as Turkey, Canada, and the United States. Defense spending will be a big focus at the summit tonight in Washington, D.C., as well as how to best protect the group's nearly 1B citizens given one of the most dangerous security environments since the end of the Cold War.



Up in arms: NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table for now, but the alliance will seek out ways to help the country hold the front line more than two years into a full-scale invasion by Russia. NATO allies are expected to pledge an additional €40B of support to Kyiv to prevent the war from expanding into their territory, though some critics argue that may only embolden Moscow or create greater geopolitical risks in a multipolar world. Keeping the alliance strong and together is not the only problem nations will face at the summit, but many of the members have increasing political troubles at home, like in France and Germany, and even potentially in America.



"Our allies are looking for U.S. leadership," President Biden told MSNBC in an interview on Monday. "Who else do you think could step in here and do this? I expanded NATO. I solidified NATO. I made sure that we're in a position where we have a coalition of people of nations around the world to deal with China, with Russia." However, there is also trouble brewing with Biden's re-election campaign, with Stifel out with a fresh research note that assigned a 40% chance to him dropping out of the race.



What else to watch: Some strains have surfaced over military spending, with only 23 out of 32 NATO allies on track to meet 2024 targets of spending 2% of their annual GDP on defense. There will likely be calls for that number to be the floor, and not the ceiling, especially with members like Canada that have been dodging their commitments for a decade. Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also noted the economic power of the alliance, outlining that "NATO allies have half of the world's economy and half its military might."

We have a problem

Most of Houston remained without power as Tropical Storm Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast on Monday, and the blackout may be extended for days in the hardest-hit areas. CenterPoint Energy (CNP), Houston's main utility, said close to 2.3M customers lost power during the storm, with at least three people killed in the area from winds and flash flooding. Southeast Texas is now facing high temperatures, which poses a greater risk given the widespread blackout. Before Beryl's landfall, authorities restricted vessel traffic at key ports in Texas out of an abundance of caution.

Record travel

As air travel continues to surge this year, more than 3M passengers were screened nationwide by the Transportation Security Administration on Sunday, marking the busiest day in the agency's 22-year history. TSA saw eight of its 10 busiest days on record in 2024, with the number of travelers crossing pre-pandemic levels as a result of cheaper flight tickets and hotel prices. While many investors have expressed concerns about an economic slowdown, TSA boarding pass scans can provide an upbeat data point for the economy, according to Apollo Asset Management. J.P. Morgan also sees stronger oil demand due to revenge summer travel.

Energy earnings

Increased demand may not be enough to help Big Oil, with BP (BP) expecting to book impairment charges of $1B-$2B for Q2 amid "significantly lower" refining margins. The news sent its shares down 4% in premarket trading, while upstream production is projected to be broadly flat sequentially. BP's forecast comes just a day after Exxon Mobil (XOM) guided for lower Q2 upstream earnings, also hurt by weaker gas prices and refining margins. Elsewhere in the sector, Devon Energy (DVN) announced that it will acquire Grayson Mill's Williston Basin business in a $5B cash-and-stock deal.