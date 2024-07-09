Summer 2024 Snapshot Of The S&P 500's Market Cap

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • The market capitalization of the S&P 500 grew by 4.2% during the course of the second quarter of 2024.
  • The Top 10 stocks within the market cap-weighted index together accounted for 35.8% of its total valuation.
  • Nvidia lost over $300 billion worth of its market valuation to drop back into second place behind Microsoft.

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

The market capitalization of the S&P 500 (SPX) grew by 4.2% during the course of the second quarter of 2024. The index ended 2024-Q2 with a market cap of $47.83 trillion, according to Standard and Poors.

The Top

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News