Summary

I am positive on Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM). My summarized thesis is that security is a necessity for everyone, and ALRM stands to benefit from this demand as it has a strong partnership with the best managed home security provider in the US and 12,000 other partners. I see this level of partnership as a strong competitive advantage that a new, unproven product is unlikely to replicate within a short period of time. I also think that there is sufficient room for both DIY and managed security service providers to co-exist, given that the TAM is huge.

Company overview

ALRM's core offering is its cloud-based security SaaS monitoring and management platform for the residential and commercial spaces. Some of the key products include video doorbells, perimeter guards, the 729 Floodlight Camera, etc. Operationally, ALRM reports in two segments. The first segment is SaaS and license revenue, which represents around 65% of FY23 revenue but 87% of FY23 gross profits. The second segment is hardware and other revenue, which represents the remaining share of revenue and gross profits.

Addressable market is huge

From a total addressable market [TAM] perspective, there is significant room available for ALRM to continue growing in the US. My belief is that security is a necessity for everyone, be it a residential home owner or a commercial real estate owner. Everyone wants to feel safe in the place where they reside. As such, I don’t see a future where security will become less important than it is today. This is especially true when we consider that a growing percentage of the US population believes the crime problem is very serious in the country. While the FBI statistics disagree with this thought, it doesn’t change the fact that people are worried about crime, and this is what drives the demand for security solutions.

To figure out how big the dollar TAM is for ALRM, I used the data provided by ALRM in its 1Q24 presentation. As of FY22 (ALRM latest reported monthly revenue per subscriber data), ALRM makes $5/month or $60/year from each subscriber (i.e., household). In North America alone, there are 400 million serviceable homes, and if we apply that $60/year to these 400 million serviceable homes, the dollar TAM is around ~$24 billion/year. The TAM opportunity gets better when we include the commercial real estate market. There are about 118 million serviceable businesses based on ALRM estimates, and the average revenue per user [ARPU] is about 2 to 6 times more than what residential businesses are paying. Assuming it is 4x (the midpoint), this implies a dollar TAM of ~$28 billion/year ($240/year * 118 million).

Collectively, the total addressable size is ~$52 billion a year, of which ALRM is only capturing ~$892 million of it (1Q24 run-rate revenue). As such, there is sufficient room for ALRM to grow for a long time.

Partnerships and go-to-market strategy

ALRM runs a business-to-business-to-consumers (B2B2C) model. In my opinion, when it comes to security, most consumers do not really know which product is better. As such, the key differentiating factors are branding and reputation. The brand that is deemed most trustworthy (used by the most) will be the preferred choice for consumers, simply because they know their property will be safe (since many people use it too). As such, having a large and reputable managed security solution provider adopt the ALRM product is a key testament that the product works. In the case of ALRM, it has a long-term relationship with ADT, the best home security system provider in the US, and I see this as a strategic competitive advantage that a new competitor cannot replicate within a short period of time.

From ADT (or other large provider) perspective, partnering with an unproven product (with little reputation) puts their own reputation at risk. Remember that ADT is the consumer-facing brand, so even if the underlying product doesn’t work, consumers will “fault” ADT. ALRM partnership with ADT also becomes a “badge of recognition” that convinces other service provider partners [SPP] that its products work (again, this is something that a new unproven product will not be able to achieve). Since 2014, ALRM has managed to grow its SPP from a base of 4,000 in 2014 to 12,000 in 2023, and this significantly expands the distribution capabilities of ALRM, enabling it to reach a wider base of potential households. The advantage of this go-to-market strategy also lowers the fixed cost base for ALRM, enabling them to allocate more resources into R&D to roll out more innovative products to capture a larger share of the household security wallet.

When viewed together, I believe the growth outlook is fairly clean for ALRM: the US population is going to adopt more security solutions (because they believe crime rates are worsening) + ALRM being a reputable product provider that partners with the best service provider and 12,000 other service providers = ALRM can easily ride on this growth tailwind for the foreseeable future.

Competition from DIY solutions

The common bear narrative for ALRM is that consumers or estate owners can just adopt DIY solutions, and players like ALRM will lose share. My take is that the market is large enough for both DIY and managed security solutions to co-exist. The area in which DIY solutions win against managed solution providers is pricing. The cost of DIY solutions is naturally cheaper since everything is managed by the household itself. Hence, price-sensitive customers will surely choose DIY solutions. However, in states with higher crime rates, I believe consumers will opt for managed security providers because they have more security features (like having professionals watch the home 24/7). Also, I would think that every household that currently has a DIY solution is a potential customer for players like ADT (and ALRM), because if the DIY solution fails to deliver as expected, the household will very likely opt for a managed security provider immediately.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe ALRM is worth 36% more than the current share price (share price target is ~$88, near 2Q21 levels). My target price is based on FY27's $152 million in net income and a forward PE multiple of 29x.

Earnings bridge: ALRM revenue growth to come in line with industry highs of single-digits over the next few years. I don’t think ALRM will be able to grow at >20% like it did in the past because it is not going to benefit from the same magnitude of growth in the total number of service provider partners (more partners = more sales opportunities back when ALRM was still scaling the number of partners). Although I expect ALRM to continue having more partners, the rate of growth on a percentage basis is going to slow (ALRM added 1,000 partners in 2023, which represents 9% growth vs. 1000 added in 2015, which represented 25% growth). I also assumed the net margin would stay flat with upside potential, as ALRM needs to continuously reinvest in R&D to ensure its product stays competitive.

Valuation justification: Given that the growth profile for ALRM is not likely to go back to >20%, I don’t see a case for valuation to rerate back to mid-30x. Arlo Technologies (ARLO) is an ALRM closet public peer that is trading at 29x forward PE today (in line with ALRM). Given that both companies are exposed to the same tailwind, I assumed ALRM would continue trading in line with ARLO.

Investment risk

The biggest risk to the ALRM investment case is that ADT drops the partnership with ALRM as it focuses on the partnership with Google. This will be a huge dent to ALRM growth profile and financials as ADT represents a sizeable amount of ALRM revenue today (more than 15% but less than 20% as of FY23). While it is unlikely that these revenues will go away if ADT decides to drop partnerships (since the household is still using ALRM products), it would mean that ALRM’s distribution abilities will worsen.

Conclusion

My positive view on ALRM is because of its strong partnership network and the underlying demand for security solutions. While DIY solutions exist, I believe the TAM is large enough to accommodate both DIY and managed service options, with managed services catering to customers seeking advanced features and professional monitoring. That said, while I think it is true that ALRM growth ahead won't be the same as the past, it now has a better-established partner network, and ongoing R&D efforts should position it to continue growing in line with the industry.