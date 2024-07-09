AsiaVision

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) still has yet to see revenue growth inflect upwards, and it’s possible that low single digit revenue growth might be the new normal. But revenue growth has not been the draw here for quite some time now. That draw instead comes from management’s razor focus on improving profit margins and executing on their giant share repurchase program. TWLO stock remains very cheap, and I see price discovery eventually occurring either through ongoing margin expansion or simple a private equity takeover. The story might be a bit boring for tech investors accustomed to faster revenue growth rates, but I reiterate my buy rating due to the attractive valuation.

TWLO Stock Price

I last covered TWLO in April, where I rated the stock a buy on account of the large share repurchase program. The stock has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin since then.

The timeline is uncertain, but I expect margin expansion and share repurchases to eventually unlock some re-rating potential.

TWLO Stock Key Metrics

TWLO is a cloud communications as a service company, best known for allowing companies to connect with their customers through mediums such as text messaging.

The company has seen growth rates struggle after surging during the pandemic. However, unlike e-commerce operators which have in large part seen growth rates return, TWLO has yet to see any such recovery.

In the most recent quarter, TWLO generated 4% YoY revenue growth to $1.047 billion, narrowing, beating guidance for $1.035 billion.

The company saw its dollar-based net expansion rate stabilize at 102% after accelerating slightly last quarter.

The company outperformed on the profitability front, with non-GAAP operating income jumping 50% to $159.6 million, ahead of guidance of between $120 million and $130 million.

The company saw its communications business line generate an enviable 25.6% non-GAAP operating margin.

Segment dragged down both growth and profitability, with revenues growing just 2% and the non-GAAP operating margin coming in at negative 28%.

The company has been generating substantial free cash flow (albeit with help from stock-based compensation).

TWLO ended the quarter with $3.8 billion of cash versus $989 million of debt, representing a key component of the bullish thesis. In the quarter, the company made $357 million worth of share repurchases. Management notes that they are aiming to complete another $1.5 billion of share repurchases by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, management has guided for the second quarter to see up to 2% YoY revenue growth and the full year to see up to 10% YoY organic revenue growth, implying a significant acceleration in growth rates in the back half of the year.

On the conference call, management reiterated their commitment to getting Segment to break even on a non-GAAP basis by the second quarter of 2025. Management also accelerated their timeline for consolidated GAAP operating profitability from 2027 to the fourth quarter of 2025. Long-time investors may have skepticism about management’s ability to hit guidance given that they were projecting 30% long-term topline growth rates amidst the pandemic, but I note that profitability might be something more easily in management’s control.

Is TWLO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As of recent prices, TWLO traded at just 19x earnings.

The low valuation is more apparent by the 2.3x P/S multiple.

I can see TWLO generating at least 30% net margins over the long term. Based on just a 20% margin assumption, TWLO is trading at around 10x long-term earnings. It is possible that consensus revenue estimates prove too optimistic, but this kind of valuation can make sense even with low single digit revenue growth (again, management is essentially guiding for high-single-digit revenue growth exiting the year) especially when factoring in the cash hoard on the balance sheet. I can see this name trading up to the 15x to 18x earnings multiple over time as management executes against, driving margin expansion and potentially accelerating top-line growth.

TWLO Stock Risks

It is possible that TWLO’s slow topline growth rates are due to competitive pressures and growth never accelerates. It is also possible that management is unable to drive margins as high as expected, perhaps due to a lack of operating leverage on account of slowing topline growth. It is possible that management squanders the cash hoard on a costly acquisition, greatly impairing the bullish thesis.

TWLO Stock Conclusion

TWLO appears set to end the year with accelerating top-line growth. In conjunction with the timeline for GAAP profitability and the ongoing share repurchase program, the stock looks quite attractive at these valuations. I reiterate my buy rating, as the cash hoard helps to derisk the thesis, even if accelerating top-line growth has not yet materialized.