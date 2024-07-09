Vista Outdoor: Proposed $2.1 Billion CSG Transaction Likely Ends The Bidding

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
777 Followers

Summary

  • The bidding for Vista Outdoor's business segments intensified, with the outstanding offer for Kinetic Group from CSG outstanding at $2.10 billion and the $42.00/share MNC buyout offer being rejected.
  • The shareholder vote on the Kinetic Group sale to CSG is scheduled for July 23.
  • Vista Outdoor stock has upside with or without the transaction, with the Kinetic Group sale implying a cheap EBITDA multiple but deleveraging risks considerably and releasing underlying value.

Golden ammunition

SKapl

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has had a busy month behind as bidding for the company and its segments has continued. The company’s management continues recommending the Kinetic Group sale to CSG at the increased bid price, and the board has

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
777 Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VSTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VSTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VSTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News