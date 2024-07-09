SKapl

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has had a busy month behind as bidding for the company and its segments has continued. The company’s management continues recommending the Kinetic Group sale to CSG at the increased bid price, and the board has now rejected MNC Capital's buyout offers.

In my previous article on the company on the 20th of May, titled “Vista Outdoor: Segment M&A And Buyout Options Pose Upside,” I upgraded my rating on the stock into Buy with the increasing M&A talks looking to release shareholder value. The stock’s return of 9% since has slightly outpaced the S&P 500’s (SP500) return of 5% in the same period.

My Rating History on VSTO (Seeking Alpha)

The Bidding Intensifies, But Is Likely Now Over

At the time of my previous article’s publication, MNC Capital had an outstanding $37.50 per share acquisition offer for the whole company, and an offer for a $1.91 billion enterprise value sale of the Kinetic Group segment to Czechoslovak Group [CSG]. Since, the bidding has intensified, with CSG first increasing the bid by $50 million into $1.96 billion and Vista Outdoor's board consequently rejecting MNC Capital’s offer for the complete company buyout in late May. MNC Capital afterward raised the bid to $39.5 per share in early June.

Vista Outdoor soon afterward received a bid worth $2.01 billion for the Kinetic Group segment from a third bidder, JDH Capital. JDH Capital quickly withdrew the offer, though, which Vista Outdoor attributes to pressure from MNC Capital for the withdrawal.

CSG afterward revised their offer to $2.00 billion after the third party’s withdrawal, and MNC Capital reacted by raising the complete buyout bid again into a final $42.00 per share offer, but with CSG once again also raising the Kinetic Group offer into the currently outstanding $2.10 billion bid on the 8th of July, Vista Outdoor’s board unanimously rejected the final offer from MNC Capital.

It seems that unless new parties become interested in Vista Outdoor, the bidding war is now nearing its end as MNC Capital has communicated to no longer entertain a higher bid.

Shareholders Face a Vote Soon

Shareholders are left with the decision on whether to vote for or against the $2.10 billion sale of the Kinetic Group to CSG. CFIUS cleared the sale in late June, clearing the regulatory roadblock from the transaction. The shareholder vote has been dragged throughout the bidding from the initial June 14th date into July 23rd.

The latest offer would leave investors with a $21.00 upfront cash consideration per share, as well as the Revelyst business with an anticipated $250 million of net cash. The transaction leaves Revelyst at an implied EV/EBITDA of 4.9 with the FY2025 guidance’s mid-point, and with my EBITDA estimate for FY2027 as the cost savings are fully implemented, Revelyst’s EV/EBITDA would stand at 3.6, leaving Revelyst trading very cheap if the transaction is voted to go through.

The Kinetic Group business looks to go through at an EV/EBITDA of 5.6 with the FY2025 guidance’s mid-point, higher than the implied Revelyst multiple; on the surface, the transaction looks to add shareholder value, especially as Revelyst’s cost savings should elevate the segment’s earnings after FY2025 as well.

*No EBIT Shown for FY18, FY25 EBIT Is an Estimate Extrapolated From adj. EBITDA Guidance (Author's Calculation Using 10-K Data)

Still, with Kinetic Group’s temporary headwinds in FY2025 affecting the guidance, the transaction could also well turn out to be too cheap. The 5.6 EBITDA multiple also seems cheap on an absolute level – shareholders need to ultimately vote based on the confidence of the Kinetic Group segment’s future, which has seen its fair share of turbulence from FY2021 forward. I believe that the transaction values the Kinetic Group cheaply, but significantly deleverages shareholders’ risks, with the upfront cash consideration still potentially unlocking shareholder value.

Revised Valuation: Upside Remains

I updated the discounted cash flow [DCF] model for the CSG transaction situation, now representing $250 million in net cash, a $21.00 cash consideration, and the remaining Revelyst business. I have made no changes to the Revelyst business’ financial estimates from my prior article.

DCF Model If CSG Transaction Succeeds (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Vista Outdoor’s fair value estimate at $53.67, 44% above the stock price at the time of writing – the revised $2.10 billion transaction gives quite good upside with the estimated fair value being up from $48.57 previously – if the Revelyst business performs nearly as well as the management expects, the stock should be an attractive investment with the transaction going through.

If the CSG transaction fails, the stock should still have similar or slightly higher upside as I previously estimated, but the underlying value could not be realized to shareholders as well.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.87% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

I continue estimating no long-term debt. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.29% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated on the 5th of January. I have kept the beta at 0.93. With a liquidity premium of 0.3%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 8.87%.

Takeaway

The bidding regarding Vista Outdoor’s businesses heated up recently, with the bidding now likely ending at a final $2.10 billion offer for the Kinetic Group, on which shareholders look to vote on the 23rd of July as MNC Capital’s offers have been rejected by the board. CFIUS has cleared the sale, with the vote now posing the only potential block for the transaction.

The Kinetic Group business looks to go through at quite a cheap absolute valuation at a FY2025 EV/EBITDA of 5.6. Yet, the transaction could unlock shareholder value through the $21.00 upfront cash consideration deleveraging risks, and with the Revelyst business left trading at an even lower EV/EBITDA with more cost savings to come. I believe that the stock still has upside with or without the transaction going through, and as such, I remain with a Buy rating for Vista Outdoor.