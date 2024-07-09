It Is Time For Powell To Lead

EtiAmmos

The S&P 500 inched its way to a new all-time high for the 35th time this year in anticipation of a dovish tone from Chairman Powell when he testifies before the Senate today, as well as the start of earnings season for the second quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are climbing over one another to raise their year-end price targets for the index, which has been a runaway train this year on euphoria over the AI wave that is fueling the top ten names. That is a little disconcerting, but not for the broad market as much as the top ten names fueling the index. I still see better opportunities in the average stock during the second half of this year, as we should start to realize sequential earnings growth for the bottom 490 names, while the top ten see their sequential growth rate slow.

The concentration in performance since this bull market began has few precedents, and the year-to-date divergence between the cap-weighted S&P 500 (+17.5%) and its equally weighted version (+4.8%) is at record levels. The bears would have you think that this means the end of the bull market is near, but I think it is more likely to result in a pullback in the cap-weighted index to refresh the uptrend, as investors take profits in the winners of the past 18 months. The beneficiary should be the average stock. We may see a decline of 5-10% in the S&P 500, as the largest names will have as much influence if they fall as they did when they rose, but rotation to other sectors should keep the bull charging.

What is required to see that happen is impeccable execution by Chairman Powell and the Federal Reserve in adjusting monetary policy. They should have the information they need over the coming month to affirm that the rate of inflation will fall to target by year end, allowing them to begin their rate-cut cycle no later than September. In the New York Fed's latest survey, consumers' inflation expectations for the coming year fell for a second month in a row to 3%, which is consistent with pre-pandemic levels.

More importantly in this survey, the percentage of consumers who expect to move has risen sharply since the beginning of the year from 13.6% to 18.2%, which is also back to pre-pandemic levels. This is another development that the Fed has been waiting to see, as it should result in an increase in homes for sale, which will further reduce shelter inflation over the coming year.

All the pieces for a soft landing are falling into place, but the Fed needs to begin easing its restrictive policy before the economy runs at stall speed. I doubt Chairman Powell will give us too many clues today as to what the central bank will do at its next meeting, but he should acknowledge these positive developments, which may instigate some of the rotation I am talking about. The average stock has been consolidating for the past three months, and its performance should be a good leading indicator as to whether the economy lands softly by the end of this year or not.