Maybe different isn’t always better, but it can be just as good.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) is different from the biotechs I normally prefer to look at, as the company doesn’t really have a platform or a pipeline beyond its lead candidate cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, an oncolytic adenovirus targeted at non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (or NMIBC). Still, taking a cue from Mark Twain (“put all your eggs in one basket and WATCH THAT BASKET”), I think this is a high-potential name worth consideration.

I see a real chance for CG Oncology’s cretostimogene to disrupt the NMIBC market, a market that really does need a good second-line (if not also a better front-line) treatment option. Competition could be meaningful, with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) targeting the same opportunity, and there are always execution challenges for biotechs as they commercialize their first products, but even factoring in those risks, this name looks interesting.

The Opportunity – NMIBC Has A Decent Front-Line Option, But Few Fallback Options

There are approximately 61,500 new cases of NMIBC each year, with about 40% classified as high-risk, 30% classified as medium-risk, and 30% classified as low-risk. Standard of care calls for the administration of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (or BCG) vaccine, a vaccine developed initially for tuberculosis, but that has proven effective in NMIBC and has been the standard of care since the 70’s.

Treatment with the BCG vaccine generally produces a complete response in about 70% of patients after the first course of treatment, with re-treatment (“re-induction”) generally converting about a third of prior non-responders to a complete response. Unfortunately, the response doesn’t last for all patients, with up to 60% seeing their cancer come back within a year and 50% or more eventually becoming resistant to the treatment.

Once the BCG vaccine stops working, the options are not very good. Chemotherapy works for only a small number of patients, and often with meaningful side effects. Radical cystectomy (the surgical removal of the bladder) is often the preferred course of treatment, but given significant side-effects and quality of life issues with this procedure, many patients elect against it.

To that end, it’s important to note that the median age of diagnosis for NMIBC is 70 years, so this is largely a disease of the elderly, which means treatments that could be tolerable to younger, healthier patients may not be a viable approach here. Likewise, it is at least part of the reason why “do nothing” is an acceptable option for some patients who do not respond to the BCG vaccine.

Enter Cretostimogene

Cretostimogene is an oncolytic adenovirus that selectively replicates in cancer cells with retinoblastoma pathway alterations and that kills those cancer cells through direct lysis and the stimulation of an immune response (BCG also works by stimulating an immune response). Because it targets the Rb-defective pathway, the drug does not affect healthy bladder cells, and likewise bladder cancer cells express the Coxsackievirus and Adenovirus Receptors (or CARs) that cretostimogene uses to enter the cancer cells far more robustly than other cells.

So far, the drug appears highly effective.

An interim look at the Phase III BOND-003 study showed a 75% complete response at any time post-treatment, and 43% at 12 months (with incomplete data), and with 29 of 35 evaluable patients (or 83%) showing ongoing response beyond 12 months. There were no serious side effects (no grade 3 or worse adverse events) and no discontinuations.

CG Oncology has also presented final data on its Phase II CORE-001 study of cretostimogene combined with Merck’s (MRK) pembrolizumab (Keytruda). This study, which enrolled patients with high-risk NMIBC that was unresponsive to BCG, showed a 54% complete response rate at 24 months (an estimated 77% CR at 12 months) and 100% progression-free survival with no Grade 3 or 4 adverse events related to cretostimogene.

Comparing across trials is always problematic, but cretostimogene’s efficacy looks highly competitive at this point. Johnson & Johnson is developing its TARIS delivery system (a device that goes inside the bladder to deliver medication) and is testing it with Gemzar as TAR-200. The Phase IIb SunRISe-1 study has shown an 83% initial complete response rate, with JNJ using Kaplan-Meier curves to project a 62% CR rate at 12 months and 75% of responders maintaining that response beyond 12 months.

While that sounds impressive, and indeed it is very encouraging, Kaplan-Meier estimates can be tricky, particularly when the trial size is small (85 patients in this case), and likely overestimate the real-world efficacy. What’s more, the study showed an 8% rate of Grade 3 adverse events and a 5% discontinuation rate.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) got FDA approval for Anktiva with the BCG vaccine on the basis of a 36% 12-month CR rate, a 25% 24-month CR rate, and 58% duration of response beyond 12 months, as well as a 20% rate of Grade 3 AEs (as well as 2% Grade 4 and 1% Grade 5) and 7% discontinuation. Ferring also has an FDA-approved treatment, Adstiladrin, that showed a 24% CR rate at 12 months, 19% at 24 months, and 46% seeing the response continue past 12 months, with 4% Grade 3+ adverse events and a 3% discontinuation rate.

I also want to mention enGene (ENGN) and its EG-70. While this candidate is earlier in its development and has generated less data so far, the 73% CR at any time does suggest a potentially viable product.

Time will tell what the final numbers from BOND-003 look like, but I would expect an upper bound of around 50% CR at 12 months, and while JNJ’s use of Kaplan-Meier projections suggests higher efficacy, I believe the real efficacy will be lower and more comparable to cretostimogene. I’d also note that the FDA tends to be more concerned with CR at any time (where cretostimogene showed 75% in BOND-003 versus 83% in SunRISe-1) and the duration of the response, as well as safety.

Thinking Of How The Market Will Approach New Treatments

At this point, I think there’s little to separate CG Oncology and JNJ in terms of efficacy for their respective drugs, and I think both are likely to generate a data package that passes muster with the FDA.

Real-world considerations get more interesting. Cretostimogene is administered like the BCG vaccine (a catheter inserted into the bladder), with an induction phase of one treatment per week for six weeks and then three weekly treatments every three months in year one and every six months in year two. It should be noted that there have been some differences in the maintenance schedule among trials, but the induction phase is the same.

For JNJ and the TARIS approach, patients go in every three weeks for the first six months and then once every three months for 96 weeks, with each visit requiring a cystoscopy. This could be potentially problematic for uptake, as cystoscopies always include some risk (infection, bleeding, etc.), and I believe the higher discontinuation rate in the JNJ study could be tied to this administration profile. That said, the administration of cretostimogene takes longer (though much of that is “dwell time” that doesn’t require the physician’s attention), and that too could be a factor in terms of patient throughput.

Looking at the data produced so far, I think both cretostimogene and TAR-200 have a very good chance of achieving FDA approval for high-risk NMIBC patients who no longer respond to the BCG vaccine. I also believe that trials will likely support the use of the drug in intermediate-risk patients, and both companies are pursuing trials to establish efficacy in BCG-naïve patients. While it may be premature to suggest that either or both could supplant BCG treatment, there have been issues with shortages of BCG (though Merck is increasing capacity) and that could eventually drive use in front-line cases.

One other issue to consider in terms of market acceptance is ease of use for the physician. CG Oncology is planning a just-in-time delivery system that will see the drug shipped in dry ice with up to five days of usability. If the patient cancels or the drug cannot be administered for whatever reason, that is a cost that will have to be borne by the center/clinic.

The Outlook

CG Oncology has patent coverage on cretostimogene through 2038, and I expect initial commercialization in 2026. There is an ongoing dispute as to whether CG Oncology will owe a 5% royalty to ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) and only time will tell how the companies resolve that dispute (ANI Pharmaceuticals has filed suit). CG Oncology has ample cash as of the last quarter (over $560M) and should be able to launch the drug with the funds on hand (management projects a cash runway through 2027).

Between the high-risk and intermediate-risk patient groups, and growth in the addressable population, I believe CG Oncology will have an addressable market of close to 60K patients at peak. With an estimated net ASP of $300K at peak and 30% share, peak revenue could approach $3B, and that peak could be higher if trials support broader labeling (including front-line treatment). If that sounds implausible, I would note that JNJ's management has listed TARIS/TAR-200 among their pipeline candidates with $5B or more in peak revenue potential.

As final data from BOND-003 are not yet available, I’m using a 75% chance of success for the high-risk BCG-unresponsive indication and a 50% chance for the intermediate-risk indication, given that I believe data seen to date do de-risk this indication relative to a completely novel drug or indication.

At the bottom line, that supports a fair value of almost $54/share.

Do keep in mind, though, that there are no other drugs in the pipeline and the upside is largely confined to whatever indications the company can find for cretostimogene. Given that, I believe the most likely outcome is that CG Oncology is acquired by a larger pharmaceutical company that wants a late-stage/commercial asset that is largely “plug and play” into an existing oncology franchise.

The Bottom Line

No article can give a full picture of the risks and opportunities of any development-stage biotech, and I strongly recommend doing your own due diligence. That said, I think CG Oncology has a very credible drug for a market that very much needs a strong second-line option. Even with the risk of competition and potential challenges on the manufacturing and distribution side, I think this is a name worth further consideration.