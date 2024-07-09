lucigerma

The June CPI inflation expectations

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the June CPI inflation numbers on Thursday, July 11th. The consensus market expectations are:

the core CPI to increase by 0.2% MoM, and 3.4% YoY, and

the headline CPI to increase by 0.1% MoM and 3.1% YoY.

Trading Economics

The annual core CPI inflation at 3.4% would match the lowest annual core inflation reading from last month, May 2024. The headline core CPI at 3.1% would be below the 3.3% level in May, but still above the cyclical low of 3% annual CPI inflation number from June 2023.

Thus, it appears that the headline CPI inflation remains sticky right above the 3% level for a year already.

The Fed's target is 2% for the core PCE inflation, but the headline CPI inflation at 3% is politically the most important number because it feeds into the consumer inflation perception and inflation expectations. So, that's a problem for the Fed, and the headline CPI inflation must also fall to 2% before declaring a victory on inflation, and we are currently far from that point.

The disinflationary process is stalling

More importantly, it appears that the disinflationary process has stalled. The annual inflation numbers are derived from monthly inflation numbers, and the distribution of monthly inflation numbers predicts the near-term annual numbers - that's called the base effect.

The monthly core CPI inflation readings over the last 12 months suggest that the core annual CPI inflation has either stalled at 3.4% for the next three months, or it could even start rising.

Specifically, during the last summer (June-August) the core CPI was very low at 0.2% MoM. Thus, if the core CPI keeps coming at 0.2% during the next three months, the annual core CPI will stay at 3.4% - that would be for 4 consecutive months.

On the other hand, if the monthly core CPI numbers come at 0.3%, the annual core CPI would rise to 3.7% by September. Obviously, in this case, the Fed would not be able to cut interest rates in September - thus, the market implications are significant.

core CPI MoM (Trading Economics)

Upside surprise in core CPI for June?

The InflationNowcast by Cleveland Fed actually predicts that June core CPI will come at 0.28%, or rounded to 0.3%, which would be an upside surprise, above the 0.2% consensus expectations.

More importantly, the InflationNowcast also sees the July core CPI at 0.29%, which suggests that the core CPI inflation will remain sticky and elevated, well above the Fed's 2% target.

In addition, the headline CPI is expected to rise in July to 0.24%, which is borderline between 0.2% and 0.3% MoM. These are negative inflation predictions - inflation is predicted to rise during the summer (by the Cleveland Fed).

InflationNowcast The Cleveland Fed

Thus, the annual CPI inflation is predicted to rise over the next 2 months. The core CPI is predicted to rise to 3.6% by July, and the headline CPI is expected to rise to 3.2% by July.

The July inflation data will be reported in August, right before the Fed's September meeting. If these predictions are correct, the Fed will not be able to cut interest rates in September, as the market currently expects.

InflationNowcast The Cleveland Fed

What to focus on in the June inflation numbers?

The May CPI inflation numbers came below expectations, which was positive news. However, as I explained, the May low inflation readings were likely only temporary.

Specifically, the headline inflation came at 0% MoM in May, driven primarily by -3.6% fall in gasoline prices - this was the period after the Middle East geopolitical de-escalation in April.

Unfortunately, the gasoline futures RBOB are up by nearly 8% over the last month, and this will be reflected in the higher June and July headline inflation figures.

The May core CPI came at 0.2% primarily driven by a -0.1% fall in motor vehicle insurance, which was rising sharply in the previous two months. It remains to be seen whether this trend continues in June.

The OER Shelter inflation remained steady at 0.4% MoM in May, and this is the most important part of the service inflation. The Fed expects that shelter inflation will start falling, based on the trends in market rents. However, in my opinion, the OER inflation will not moderate until the housing bubble bursts, which is not happening yet.

However, even without Shelter inflation, the Sticky CPI less Shelter is still above the 3% level. The disinflationary process in this important subindex ended in November 2023 at 3.02%. It's currently at 3.11%.

FRED

The BIS warning in inflation

The Bank of International Settlements BIS warned about "the risk of a resurgence in areas such as services prices and wage growth."

The BIS found that the price of services relative to that of core goods remained well below pre-pandemic trends in many jurisdictions. Similarly, real wages, relative to the cost of goods and services, also lost ground during the inflationary upsurge. An overly rapid reversion of either — or both — of these relative prices could create material inflationary pressures.

The BIS is warning that wages failed to keep up with the prices during the pandemic, and if workers start demanding higher wages, inflation could accelerate globally. Thus, global central banks should be careful not to cut interest rates pre-maturely.

Implications

Over the next two months, we are likely to see rising annual inflation, which will prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates in September.

However, at the same time, it appears that the US economy is slipping into a recession, as many leading indicators are near or at recessionary levels.

Thus, a combination of rising inflation and slowing economy over the next two months increases the likelihood that the Fed reacts too late and starts cutting only when it becomes obvious that the US economy is in a recession - when the unemployment rate spikes. This is, in fact, a normal cycle - the Fed generally cuts when the recession hits.

The S&P 500 (SP500) is currently overvalued with the TTM P/E ratio above 24, driven by the bubble-like behavior concentrated around tech mega-cap stocks associated with the Gen AI theme.

The S&P500 is facing three risks:

the collapse in the housing bubble necessary to bring the OER Shelter inflation down

the collapse of the Gen AI bubble

and the recession with at least 10-20% fall in earnings.

Thus, the S&P 500 is facing a major drawdown - a recessionary bear market with the bubble burst. However, as with any bubble, the timing of the bubble burst remains an issue.

My prediction is that: