The CPI Preview: Inflation To Keep Rising This Summer, Despite The Slowing Economy

Summary

  • The CPI inflation is likely to be rising this summer, but that's a lagging indicator.
  • The Fed is unlikely to cut in September, due to rising inflation this summer, which increases the chances of a deep recession by the end of the year.
  • The S&P 500 is facing a recessionary bear market, with the bubble burst.

The June CPI inflation expectations

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the June CPI inflation numbers on Thursday, July 11th. The consensus market expectations are:

  • the core CPI to increase by 0.2% MoM, and 3.4% YoY, and

