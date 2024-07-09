DawnPoland/E+ via Getty Images

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) benefitted from a very strong first-half performance by silver, the precious and industrial metal. Gains have been impressive to begin the third quarter, too. The price of an ounce of silver was up seven sessions running coming into this week, approaching the highs from back in May. A rally through $32.75 would mark silver’s best level going back to 2012. But silver miners, as measured by SIL, have been underperforming the metal in the past two months after many years of negative alpha.

I have a hold rating on SIL. I see the fund as risky due to its concentration, while the current valuation is by no means a bargain. Finally, the technical situation is decent, but investors should weigh the ETF’s poor seasonality and somewhat high expense ratio.

Silver, the Top-Performing Major Metal in 1H

Silver, the Commodity, Rallies 12-Year Highs in 2024

Silver Miners ETF Relative to Silver: Near Decade-Lows

According to the issuer, SIL delivers efficient access to a basket of companies involved in the mining of silver. Silver has a range of industrial uses, including electronics, solar panels, LED lighting, touch screens, and more. Global X also notes that the global silver market was estimated to be $7 billion in 2023, with forecasts suggesting it could grow to over $11 billion by 2028, thanks in part to growing demand from increased industrial applications.

SIL is a moderate-sized ETF with $1.16 billion in assets under management as of July 5, 2024. Its annual expense ratio is lofty at 0.65% while the fund has paid a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.43%. Share-price momentum has been solid, though, amid a bull market in precious metals, with silver leading much of the pack. SIL scores weak when it comes to risk due to its elevated annual standard deviation trends and a very concentrated allocation.

A bright spot is the ETF’s A- liquidity grade by Seeking Alpha – average daily trading volume is more than 850,000 with an uptick in the last few months, while SIL’s 30-day median bid/ask spread is not too tight at 0.13%, so I would still encourage investors to use limit orders during the trading day.

Now let’s dig into the silver miners’ portfolio. The 2-star, Negative-rated ETF by Morningstar has some diversification across the style box, but there is little in the way of value exposure. What’s more, more than half of the fund is considered mid- or small-cap in size, adding to risk potential, particularly if we see volatility climb in the broader market.

Also concerning me right now is SIL’s high 25.0x price-to-earnings ratio. The good news is that long-term EPS growth has been high, but that percentage can be volatile depending not only on what precious metals prices are doing, but also on factors such as interest rates and labor costs. Global X lists the 2024 P/E even higher at 29.0x.

SIL: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Another risky characteristic of the ETF is that the 35-holding portfolio has more than 70% of assets in the top 10 stocks. Thus, keeping up with both the fundamentals and technicals in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Pan American Silver (PAAS) is important.

SIL: Holdings & Dividend Information

Turning to seasonality, we are about to embark on a historically bearish stretch from August through November. That period has been riddled with volatility since 2014. While shares have performed well so far in 2024, calendar headwinds could appear soon.

SIL: August Through November Risk

The Technical Take

With a high valuation and bearish seasonals, SIL’s momentum remains decent after breaking a years-long downtrend back in 2023. Notice in the chart below that there’s a key spot in the $33 to $34 range. For now, the ETF is below that point of polarity. It’s not all bearish, however, as there is also a high amount of volume by price all the way down to key support in the low $20s. I’d like to see SIL rally through not only $34, but also the $36.15 multi-year peak notched just a handful of weeks ago.

Troubling right now is the RSI momentum divergence at the top of the graph. A price breakout could be a tall ask given the decline in upward price thrusts over the back half of Q2. But with a long-term 200-day moving average that is rising, the bulls may have control over the primary trend following the bottoming pattern from mid-2022 through early 2024.

Overall, there are mixed signals, but the SIL bulls have work to do to continue this year’s rally.

SIL: Long-Term Bottoming Pattern, Near-Term Consolidation

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on the SIL. With a high P/E, bearish seasonal tendencies in the immediate offing, and a mixed chart, waiting on the sidelines for a better entry is prudent in my view.