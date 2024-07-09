Taiwan Export And Import Growth Surge To 28-Month Highs In June

Jul. 09, 2024 9:00 AM ETFLTW, EWT
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • Export and import growth both far exceeded forecasts in June, reaching their highest levels since February 2022.
  • Exports to other regions finally recovered in June, after previously being concentrated in North and Central America.
  • Import growth surprised by even more than export growth in June.
  • Moving forward, export and import growth should moderate from June's extraordinarily strong read.

View of the container yard at Port of Keelung in Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Lynn Song

Export and import growth hit 28-month highs amid a broader recovery and supportive base effects

Taiwan's trade data came in much stronger than forecast in June, with exports surging 23.5% YoY and imports

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.87K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLTW--
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News