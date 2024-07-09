gremlin

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has seen a massive increase in valuation over the course of the last three years. The company’s networking solutions for data centers are in high demand as companies spend fortunes on getting ready for a new AI-defined computing era. As a result, Arista Networks’ revenues and free cash flows have surged, driving a major share price rally. While the outlook is favorable given the ramp in AI-related hardware spending (AI server infrastructure, semiconductors and high-bandwidth memory), Arista Networks is trading at a very lofty valuation and has considerable correction risks, in my opinion. With a P/E ratio north of 40.0X, the company’s valuation appears decoupled from its historical valuation, which is why I rate shares of Arista Networks a sell!

Data by YCharts

Expanding hardware AI market, strong growth in key financial metrics

Arista Networks offers cloud networking solutions for large data centers and for high-performance computing. Not surprisingly, Arista Network has found itself at the center of the artificial intelligence revolution that has been driven in large part by Nvidia (NVDA) which debuted the H100 industry-leading AI graphics processing unit in recent years that is in high demand by companies that want to train large language models. With companies like Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) -- to name just a few -- investing billions of dollars into their own AI computing infrastructure, companies like Arista Networks have also seen a surge in demand for their networking solutions.

In May, Arista Networks even announced a collaboration with Nvidia, stating that both companies would work on the configuration, management and control of AI clusters in order to improve computing efficiency and lower costs. The AI revolution and the associated ramp in spending in the Data Center sector is the single biggest catalyst for Arista Networks and the outlook is generally positive.

According to Precedence Research, the AI hardware market is set for explosive growth in the next decade: by the end of FY 2033, the artificial intelligence hardware market is set to grow to a size of $473.5B. Based off of projections made by Precedence, AI applications are set to soar in adoption, especially in the Data Center/hyperscale market, resulting in an average annual market growth rate of 24% over the next ten years.

Precedence Research

Accelerating AI adoption in the creation of AI-capable computing infrastructure in Data Centers is what is driving Arista Networks' growth. The networking company generated $1.57B in revenues in the first-quarter, showing a year-over-year increase of 16%. Going forward, a catalyst for continual top-line growth could be adoption of the company's Etherlink 800G platform, which is specifically designed to appeal to Data Centers that are dealing with large AI-related workloads.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks has seen an increase in its gross profits and free cash flow recently which, given the increase in demand for the company's Cloud and AI networking solutions, is not that surprising. Arista's free cash flow surged to $504M in Q1'24, showing an increase of 123% in the last 3-year period. Gross profits and net income have also consistently trended upward, reflecting strong underlying demand drivers from the Data Center segment especially.

Data by YCharts

Arista Networks will buy back more shares going forward

Earlier this year, Arista Networks completed a $2.0B stock buyback and the company's Board of Directors authorized a new $1.2B buyback program as a tool for management to return more of its growing free cash flow to shareholders. The current in-place buyback authorization represents approximately 1% of the company's market cap. Going forward, I expect Arista Networks to double down on its efforts to buy back more shares, especially if the company's cash pile of $5.5B continues to swell due to positive free cash flow.

Arista Networks’ valuation

While the underlying business trends look good, I don't like ANET's valuation. Given that Arista Networks’ shares have risen 135% in the last twelve months, shares of the networking solutions provider are far from being a bargain. In fact, Arista Networks now trades significantly above its longer-term valuation average, despite the fact that the company is seeing some solid earnings momentum as well.

Arista Networks is currently valued at a price-to-earnings ratio (which I am using because the company is widely profitable) of 41.1X. Rival companies like Cisco Systems (CSCO) or Juniper Networks (JNPR) also trade at significantly lower valuation ratios, adding to my suspicions that the rally may not be sustainable for Arista Networks.

The sharp upward revaluation in the last year has decoupled the company's valuation from its historical P/E average, however. In the last three years, ANET has traded at an average P/E ratio of only 22.6X... which is equal to 55% of the current FY 2025 P/E. The decoupling is chiefly driven by an improvement in the company's financial performance (especially gross profits and free cash flow), but I believe the multiplier is leaning on the very high side here now.

I can see shares trade at 30.0X P/E given the ramp in free cash flow and earnings momentum -- Arista Networks is expected to generate ~14% EPS growth this year and next year -- but I personally would not be comfortable jumping on the AI bandwagon here with a 41.1X P/E. A 30.0X P/E ratio would still be very generous and imply a fair value in the neighborhood of $270.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Arista Networks

The biggest risk for Arista Networks, in my opinion, is the company’s valuation. With a P/E ratio north of 40.0X, the networking company is very highly valued and while the trend in revenues, gross profits and cash flow looks solid, investors are undoubtedly paying a big premium relative to the company’s past valuation. What would change my mind (to hold) is if Arista Networks saw an acceleration of its revenue and free cash flow growth in the coming quarters.

Final thoughts

Arista Networks is at the forefront of the AI revolution through its client-to-cloud networking solutions for data centers, and it is seeing positive momentum in its key metrics, such as revenues, gross profits and free cash flow. The networking company is also buying back its own shares, thereby returning a portion of its excess free cash flow that the company generated recently. As attractive as the growth story is, I have reservations about the company’s high valuation based off of earnings. Arista Networks now trades way above its historical long-term average P/E ratio, indicating that recent valuation gains may not be sustainable!