jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) stock has imploded to 27-year lows after going down by more than 57% year to date. The sell-off has gathered momentum after the drugstore delivered disappointing fiscal third-quarter results and cut its profit outlook for the year. Confirming that the company is poised to close some stores and embark on a restructuring drive underscores the challenging business environment.

Weak consumer spending, exacerbated by heightened inflation, is increasingly making it difficult for Walgreens Boots Alliance to beat expectations. CEO Tim Wentworth has already reiterated that they deal with customers who have become selective and price-sensitive in their purchases. Likewise, pharmaceutical reimbursement pressures are hurting the company's performance.

Following our coverage of WBA, the stock has plunged another 45% amid elevated concerns, and I have increased my position on WBA by taking advantage of the downward trajectory. However, the turnaround might take longer than expected, as the challenges are profound, with lower demand for COVID-19 services and tight prescription drug payouts. Despite losing nearly 80% in market value over five years, aggressive cost-cutting, a strategic shift to healthcare, and a promising sector forecast with a 35.4% CAGR suggest the potential for a rebound in the next 1-2 years. Therefore, I will hold until signs of improvement appear but will exit if the situation worsens in the 2-3 quarters.

WBA Stock Faces Bearish Momentum

WBA stock is trading at $11.26 with a severe downtrend. The magnitude of bearish momentum can be observed in the volume price trend (PVT) indicator. The PVT line is sharply below its 1-year average. Assessing the relative strength index (RSI), the RSI line is well below the oversold level (<30). There is a lack of bullish divergence in the indicator, which signifies a lack of upside potential in the stock price.

Analyzing the mid-term downtrend in the stock price and related trendlines, the price may hit $8.25 by the end of 2024, confirming the pessimistic outlook. On average, the stock price may reach $18.75 by the end of the year. Optimistically, the stock may rebound to $23.35. However, this target is less probable. These price targets are in line with Fibonacci retracement levels. Here, the average and optimistic price targets are based on the current swing's 0.5 and 0.786 retracement levels. Whereas, the pessimistic price target is based on 0.5 and 1.382 levels of mid-term price swings in the stock price.

Author (trendspider.com)

The seasonality chart for WBA over the past ten years reveals that November is the most positive month, with 67% of November showing gains, suggesting it is a good buying opportunity. July also shows potential with 50% gains. Conversely, March, January, April, and October have positive changes 40%, 30%, 30%, and 44% of the time, respectively, making them favorable for selling if the stock has appreciated.

trendspider.com

Can It Weather the Debt Storm?

Walgreens is facing significant financial and operational challenges. For fiscal 2023, WBA reported a substantial decrease in net earnings due to a $5.5 billion after-tax charge for opioid-related claims. These charges and a decrease in gains from prior investments also adversely affected diluted net earnings per share.

The company's free cash flow has struggled to cover its dividend obligations, with operating cash flow further constrained by litigation and restructuring costs. WBA's long-term debt stood at approximately $8.8 billion, with significant portions maturing in the near term. This raises concerns about the company's solvency and its ability to manage these debt obligations without refinancing or additional borrowing, specifically in the next three years, when $4.5 billion of debt is set to mature.

Walgreens currently has multiple credit facilities and term loans that bolster its liquidity. These include the August 2023 Revolving Credit Agreement, which provides a $2.25 billion unsecured three-year revolving credit facility. As of May 31, 2024, only $70 million had been drawn, leaving $2.18 billion available.

Moreover, a $1 billion WBA senior unsecured delayed draw term loan is due in November 2026 and will be fully drawn by May 31, 2024. The December 2022 DDTL is also represented by the $1 billion term loan due in January 2026 and is fully utilized. The June 2022 Revolving Credit Agreements provide for a $3.5 billion five-year revolving credit facility with no outstanding borrowings as of May 31, 2024. Aggregate WBA committed revolving credit facilities are $5.8 billion, providing ample liquidity cushion.

Despite all these credit facilities, WBA still faces some risks that may affect its liquidity and its risk of bankruptcy. The company's senior unsecured ratings were lowered to BBB – with a negative outlook by S&P and to Ba2, below investment grade, by Moody's while setting a stable outlook. The reduced ratings will impair WBA's capacity to issue commercial paper and, further/Peak likely, raise the pricing of new financings, especially access to credit and debt capital markets.

There is a potential cliff of heavy debt maturities, especially with the turn of $1 billion in January 2026 and another $1 billion in November 2026. These are from December 2022 and August 2023 DDTLs, respectively. The $290 million carved out for the November 2021 DDTL would be repaid in November 2024, accompanied by sizeable interest payments amounting to $460 million over nine months as of May 31, 2024. WBA will have to ensure that it has a strong business with operational cash flow that is strong enough to refinance, perhaps restructure its debt, and monitor its risks.

It must comply with financial covenants, such as a consolidated debt-to-total capitalization ratio not over 0.60:1.00; it is presently well within this limit. Compliance with these requirements, managing its debt effectively, and producing solid operational performance are essential in sustaining adequate levels of liquidity and averting bankruptcy. Any sharp deterioration in these areas would raise further liquidity pressures and a higher risk of financial distress.

Nevertheless, WBA's liquidity buffers and strategic financial management will allow it to sustain these risks as long as the retailer maintains its operational and financial performance standards.

Surpasses Sales Expectations with 2.6% Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance posted a 2.6% rise in sales year-over-year (YoY) to $36.4 billion, outperforming challenging macroeconomics. Revenues trounced consensus estimates of $35.94 billion, underpinned by strong sales from the healthcare segment as the company gradually transitioned from a drugstore chain to a large healthcare company.

The healthcare unit posted revenues of $2.13 billion, up 7.6% YoY and better than the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. It delivered a YoY increase due to the strong performance in VillageMD and specialty pharmacy Shields Health, which led to a 24% growth in sales. These companies drive the Walgreens Boot Alliance healthcare business, delivering medications to patients with complex conditions like cancer. The products have special handling and distribution requirements and are dealt with specifically by Walgreens Boot Alliance specialty pharmacies.

Total revenue growth was also supported by a 5.7% increase in comparable pharmacy sales, while comparable retail sales declined by 2.3%. International sales, in turn, grew by 2.8% to an annual rate turnover of $5.73 billion, as sales within Boots UK rose by 1.6%. Lastly, retail same-store sales were up by 6% on the international scene as pharmacy same-store sales also increased by 5.8% yearly.

GuruFocus

Amid the robust revenue growth, especially on the international scene, Walgreens Boots Alliance delivered a 36.5% YoY net profit decline to $545 million or $0.63 a share. Similarly, operating income fell 47.9% yearly to $501 million. The drugstore has attributed the disappointing earnings and operating income to weak retail and increased pharmacy reimbursement pressures.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will post another drop in earnings guidance for the quarters ahead. The consumer environment has continued to deteriorate due to inflationary pressures backed by high interest rates. Adjusted EPS guidance for the year has been cut to between $2.80 and $2.95 from an initial $3.20-$3.35, marking its second decline this year.

The company is also under pressure from pharmacy benefit managers for drug pricing, contributing to the fall in overall gross margins to 17.8% from 18.6% a year earlier. Gross margins slipped to 17.7% from 19.1% in the domestic retail pharmacy business.

The margins have been declining because the company has to fight for customers against other pharmaceutical companies by offering steep product discounts. Likewise, the company operates in a low-margin business or segment that is problematic unless it can purchase products in massive volume to enjoy significant profits.

Data by YCharts

Faces Cash Flow Crisis

A significant drop in earnings and gross margins explains the drugstore's negative operating cash flow of $314 million in the year's first nine months. It also ended with a negative free cash flow of $1.1 billion for the first nine months of the fiscal year. As Walgreens Boots Alliance exited the fiscal third quarter, it accumulated a net debt of $8.9 billion.

Deteriorating finances were one of the catalysts behind the company's slashing of dividends at the start of the year as it sought to conserve capital. While it was a major setback given that the company has been growing its dividend for decades, it was highly needed given the underwhelming financials. To bolster the balance sheet, there were reports that the company was contemplating spinning off some assets, including its UK segment.

The sale of the UK unit could allow the company to generate some cash, which it could use to bolster its healthcare business by launching primary care clinics in stores nationwide.

Unsustainable Pharmacy Model

The CEO has already admitted that the current pharmacy model is unsustainable owing to a challenging operating environment compounded by challenges in reimbursements. For instance, Insurers are cutting back on payments, and pharmacies are providing medications at a loss in numerous cases.

The losses come against the backdrop of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) companies, which negotiate prices for customers and control more than 80% of the market share. Consequently, the companies have been pushing down reimbursement rates, which have affected profit margins.

The PBM model faces several significant issues. One primary problem is the practice of spread pricing, where PBMs charge insurers more for a drug than they reimburse the pharmacy, keeping the difference. This lack of transparency can inflate costs and lead to higher drug prices for consumers. Legislation like HR 5378 aims to curb this by requiring PBMs to pass payments directly to pharmacies with transparent pricing models.

Additionally, the traditional PBM model has been criticized for its consolidation, which limits competition and choice for health plans. Large PBMs often aggregate data and control pricing, making it difficult for payers to understand the actual costs of drug benefits. This consolidation has led to frustration among payers and increased regulatory scrutiny.

In response, there is a shift towards more transparent and decentralized PBM models. These models allow payers to select best-in-class partners for different functions, increasing visibility and control over drug benefit costs. The virtual PBM model, which uses cloud-based platforms for better interoperability and data management, is gaining traction as it offers greater flexibility and transparency.

wbur.org

Additionally, retroactive charges—called Direct and Indirect Remuneration (DIR)—frequently pop up weeks or months after a sale is complete, helping an insurer claw back some of the payment to a pharmacy. Because the payments are unpredictable yet increasingly affecting their margins, these charges have made it quite challenging for Walgreens to collect revenues.

DIR fees topped $9 billion last year, which was charged to pharmacies. Wentworth, who used to work at Express Scripts—one of the PMB businesses—seems to have found an exit from the reimbursement conundrum. He is proposing a cost-plus model whereby Walgreens Boots Alliance would benefit whenever it slows inflationary pressures on drug prices. It's already using the model in the UK, where it can prescribe treatments for seven common health conditions to patients to let them save on costs in return for more.

Restructure Amid Reimbursement Pressures

Amid reimbursement pressures, WBA has embarked on a restructuring drive that involves reducing its focus on the pharmacy retail business and increasing its focus on the healthcare facilities business, which is not subject to reimbursement issues.

Management has swung into action, embarking on a cost reduction plan. In its recent earnings release, Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed plans to shut down 8,700 US store locations.

Walgreens examines about 25% of its unprofitable locations and plans to shut them down to bolster gross margins. The company has laid off close to 1962 employees over the past year, including 504 at the corporate level, representing 10% of its total corporate workforce.

Other cost-saving strategies the company has deployed include closing dozens of VillageMD clinics and reducing store hours in some locations. It has also started utilizing AI to make its supply chain more efficient. Thus, through the cost-cutting plans, the company hopes to achieve $1 billion in cost savings for the year.

Additionally, the giant drugstore chain has confirmed plans to improve customer and patient experience to encourage consumers to spend more in its stores. One way of accelerating sales is by accelerating its digital and omnichannel offerings. Walgreens Boots Alliance has also confirmed plans to build its loyalty program and reduce the number of brands and SKUs on its shelves.

The company has also opened talks with pharmacy benefit managers and health issuers as it looks to improve the reimbursement system that has been putting pressure on its gross margins. In this case, it is highly committed to agreeing to a pact that will help stabilize the pharmacy margins and ensure fair payments that benefit both parties.

The restructuring drive will also result in Walgreens Boot Alliance reducing its stake in VillageMD and no longer being its majority owner. The cut comes on the company recording a $6 billion charge related to a decline in its investment value. Even though VillageMD is part of the company's push to become a large healthcare company, it has already closed close to 140 locations amid financial problems.

Early this year, there were reports that Walgreens was looking for potential buyers for its UK unit after pushing back on an initial public offering. Nevertheless, the CEO downplayed the reports, insisting there are attractive options to unlock value in the business. According to the executive, strategic strength and cash flow remain vital contributors.

Bottom Line

After losing more than half its market value in 2024, Walgreen Boots Alliance is trading at its lowest level in 27 years. It is trading at just four times its forward earnings amid thin margins in its pharmacy retail business and pressure from suppliers and customers.

Nevertheless, the company has embarked on a cost-cutting drive, with plans to save up to $1 billion in 2024. In addition, it is increasingly transitioning from the low-margin pharmaceutical business to focus on launching clinics that present tremendous growth opportunities. While the company's earnings have dropped significantly, its ability to post revenue growth indicates that its profit margins will improve due to the cost-cutting drive.